Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 1 to 7:
Permits issued
Secure Cam Inc., 920 Pacific Ave., installation of an access control system at the City of Longview Bus Terminal, $17,000
Kevin Chumbley, 410 S. High St., reroof the City of Longview’s Development Services building, $86,000
Jim Kerr Construction, 1600 McCann Road, driveway permit
Byron Wiliams Concrete, 2801 Clendenen Lane, driveway permit
Official Electric LLC, 516 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
B&A Electric, 422 N. Center St., commercial electric permit
Gill Electric, 906 Pierce Lane, commercial electric permit
Ram Woodbine Enterprises Inc., 1817½ Lafamo Road, commercial electric permit
D.C. Electric, 305 W. Loop 271, commercial electric permit
Charles Mills Electric, 1405 W. Cotton St., Suite 100, commercial electric permit
Reiger Electric, 205 E. Ann Drive, residential electric permit
Generator Supercenter, 2900 Inside Passage Trail, residential electric permit
Generator Supercenter, 1826 Blue Ridge Parkway, residential electric permit
Generator Supercenter, 1703 Riviera Drive, residential electric permit
Generator Supercenter, 114 Northhill Court, residential electric permit
Generator Supercenter, 1818 S. Shenandoah Court, residential electric permit
Custom Home Electric Inc., 4522 W. Loop 281, Lot 46, residential electric permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 4 Serendipity Lane, residential electric permit
Electrical & Lift Services, 2109 Winding Run Lane, residential electric permit
Boyce Electric, 1405 Walter St., residential electric permit
Boyce Electric, 3408 Celebration Way, residential electric permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 28 Cedar Hill Road, residential electric permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 401 S. Eastman Road, commerical gas permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3924 Gable Crest Lane, residential gas permit
Jeff Berry Plumbing, 4007 Shadow Ridge Lane, residential gas permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 3200 Charron Ave., residential gas permit
Arrow Plumbing, 3402 Oak Hill Trail, residential gas permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 1404 Tiffany Lane, residential gas permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 425 N. Fredonia St., commercial mechanical permit, $6,900
A.C. Contractors, 202 W. Niblick St., commercial mechanical permit, $10,000
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 222 N. Fredonia St., commercial mechanical permit, $7,170
Metrotech Service Co., 3500 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit, $23,467
All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 3188 Nealy Way, commercial mechanical permit, $25,000
Titan Mechanical Inc., 2304 Live Oak Drive, residential mechanical permit, $8,000
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1600 Pine Tree Road, Unit 338, residential mechanical permit, $2,850
Cliff Heating & Air, 3006 Latonia St., residential mechanical permit, $1,000
Doran Mechanical LLC, 2404 Sago Court, residential mechanical permit, $3,800
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 3807 Lavelle Court, residential mechanical permit, $875
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 1402 Meandering Way, residential mechanical permit, $2,101
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 4 Covington Drive, residential mechanical permit, $1,175
Cliff Heating & Air, 3405 Bill Owens Parkway, residential mechanical permit, $1,000
C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 906 Pierce Lane, commercial plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 207 Oxford Lane, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3924 Gable Crest Lane, residential plumbing permit
Bannister Plumbing, 1504 Noble Drive, residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 2801 Sherwood Drive, residential plumbing permit
Goettle Plumbing, 1304 Silver Falls Road, residential plumbing permit
C.D. Thomas Utilities, 2516 McBride Road, residential plumbing permit
Ronald Weaver, 155 Hubbard Drive, remodel interior at duplex, $8,500
Ronald Weaver, 153 Hubbard Drive, remodel interior at duplex, $8,500
Randy Langford Construction, 1301 Tiffany Lane, tear off and reroof house, $11,500
Randy Langford Construction, 3402 Gladstone Way, tear off and reroof house, $11,000
J.A. Kay Roofing, 1212 Brandywine Drive, $8,751
B.L. Duszik Construction, 13 Ramblewood Drive, repair house due to storm damage, $95,000
Muller Roofing, 1413 Centenary Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,700
Muller Roofing, 406 Sheffield Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,800
Home Depot USA Inc., 1316 Amherst Lane, install 14 windows, $2,448
Total Home Solution, 1006 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., replace windows, $2,600
H&C Sheet Metal and Roofing, 2500 Fernwood St., tear off and reroof house, $6,500
Ronnie Hardwick, 705 Emily St., tear off and reroof house, $14,000
AVCO Roofing, 1303 Mockingbird Lane, tear off and reroof house, $62,593
Chris Langford Roofing, 1110 Annette Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,400
Randy Langford Construction, 204 Lancer St., tear off and reroof house, $4,000
Thach Vuong, 1117 Jordan St., replace some siding, some sheetrock, some wood trim and a broken window at house, $5,000
Chris Langford Roofing, 3707 Pratt Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,000
Chris Langford Roofing, 7 Wellington Circle, tear off and reroof house, $5,300
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 1603 Judson Road, commercial sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 3171 Nealy Way, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Edelman’s Furniture, 3413 W. Marshall Ave., remodel existing commercial building, $3,500
Jacobe Brothers Construction, 1705 Judson Road, repair storm damage at DeHaven Eye Clinic, $48,500
American Canopies, 1920 E. Marshall Ave., install fuel canopy at Zippy J’s, $76,000
Juan Cervantes, 10 Wellington Dr., development permit
Trademark Construction, 912 Walnut Hill Drive, development permit
Cover 3 Roofing, 1301 Hyacinth Drive, development permit
James A. Williams, 1809 Yosemite Way, development permit
James A. Williams, 1811 Yosemite Way, development permit
James A. Williams, 1813 Yosemite Way, development permit
James A. Williams, 1815 Yosemite Way, development permit
Steve Pirtle Construction, 1202 Masters Way, development permit
Kimbrough Fire Extinguisher Co. Inc., 700 E. Marshall Ave., residential mechanical permit, $4,700
C.D. Storage, 707 Westwood Drive, build 8-square-foot by 12-square-foot metal storage shed at rear of house, $2,200
Juan Cervantes, 10 Wellington Drive, porch addition at rear of house, $10,000
Kimberly Nguyen, 506 Berkshire Drive., pour 33-square-foot patio slab and build 10-square-foot by 14-square-foot enclosed patio with roof, $16,000
Stonewater Roofing, 1006 Eden Drive, tear off and reroof house, $13,464
Stonewater Roofing, 1410 Lazy Lane, tear off and reroof house, $15,889
Cover 3 Roofing, 1301 Hyacinth Drive, build new 10 room house, $120,000
James A. Williams, 1811 Yosemite Way, build new 9 room house, $120,000
James A. Williams, 1813 Yosemite Way, build new 9 room house, $120,000
James A. Williams, 1815 Yosemite Way, build new 9 room house, $140,000
James A. Williams, 1809 Yosemite Way, build new 9 room house, $140,000
Steve Pirtle Construction, 1202 Masters Way, build new 13 room house, $400,000
Waggoner Custom Homes, 217 Longleaf Drive, build new 17 room house, $457,815
Sign Masters of Tyler, 3404 N. Fourth St., sign permit, $17,000
M&M Electric, 804 N. High St., sign permit, $1,000
Hugman Architecture and Construction, 314 Magnolia Lane, site plan review permit, $200,000
C.D. Thomas Utilities, 2516 McBride Road, water/sewer existing residential permit
Jim Fisher & Assoc., 1518 Colony Circle, water/sewer new commercial permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1815 Yosemite Way, water/sewer new residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1813 Yosemite Way, water/sewer new residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1811 Yosemite Way, water/sewer new residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1809 Yosemite Way, water/sewer new residential permit
Springhill Plumbing, 1202 Masters Way, water/sewer new residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 4006 Hidden Hills Circle, water/sewer new residential permit