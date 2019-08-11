Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 1 to 7:

Permits issued

Secure Cam Inc., 920 Pacific Ave., installation of an access control system at the City of Longview Bus Terminal, $17,000

Kevin Chumbley, 410 S. High St., reroof the City of Longview’s Development Services building, $86,000

Jim Kerr Construction, 1600 McCann Road, driveway permit

Byron Wiliams Concrete, 2801 Clendenen Lane, driveway permit

Official Electric LLC, 516 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

B&A Electric, 422 N. Center St., commercial electric permit

Gill Electric, 906 Pierce Lane, commercial electric permit

Ram Woodbine Enterprises Inc., 1817½ Lafamo Road, commercial electric permit

D.C. Electric, 305 W. Loop 271, commercial electric permit

Charles Mills Electric, 1405 W. Cotton St., Suite 100, commercial electric permit

Reiger Electric, 205 E. Ann Drive, residential electric permit

Generator Supercenter, 2900 Inside Passage Trail, residential electric permit

Generator Supercenter, 1826 Blue Ridge Parkway, residential electric permit

Generator Supercenter, 1703 Riviera Drive, residential electric permit

Generator Supercenter, 114 Northhill Court, residential electric permit

Generator Supercenter, 1818 S. Shenandoah Court, residential electric permit

Custom Home Electric Inc., 4522 W. Loop 281, Lot 46, residential electric permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 4 Serendipity Lane, residential electric permit

Electrical & Lift Services, 2109 Winding Run Lane, residential electric permit

Boyce Electric, 1405 Walter St., residential electric permit

Boyce Electric, 3408 Celebration Way, residential electric permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 28 Cedar Hill Road, residential electric permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 401 S. Eastman Road, commerical gas permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3924 Gable Crest Lane, residential gas permit

Jeff Berry Plumbing, 4007 Shadow Ridge Lane, residential gas permit

Richard Holt Plumbing, 3200 Charron Ave., residential gas permit

Arrow Plumbing, 3402 Oak Hill Trail, residential gas permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 1404 Tiffany Lane, residential gas permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 425 N. Fredonia St., commercial mechanical permit, $6,900

A.C. Contractors, 202 W. Niblick St., commercial mechanical permit, $10,000

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 222 N. Fredonia St., commercial mechanical permit, $7,170

Metrotech Service Co., 3500 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit, $23,467

All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 3188 Nealy Way, commercial mechanical permit, $25,000

Titan Mechanical Inc., 2304 Live Oak Drive, residential mechanical permit, $8,000

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1600 Pine Tree Road, Unit 338, residential mechanical permit, $2,850

Cliff Heating & Air, 3006 Latonia St., residential mechanical permit, $1,000

Doran Mechanical LLC, 2404 Sago Court, residential mechanical permit, $3,800

A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 3807 Lavelle Court, residential mechanical permit, $875

A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 1402 Meandering Way, residential mechanical permit, $2,101

A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 4 Covington Drive, residential mechanical permit, $1,175

Cliff Heating & Air, 3405 Bill Owens Parkway, residential mechanical permit, $1,000

C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 906 Pierce Lane, commercial plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 207 Oxford Lane, residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3924 Gable Crest Lane, residential plumbing permit

Bannister Plumbing, 1504 Noble Drive, residential plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 2801 Sherwood Drive, residential plumbing permit

Goettle Plumbing, 1304 Silver Falls Road, residential plumbing permit

C.D. Thomas Utilities, 2516 McBride Road, residential plumbing permit

Ronald Weaver, 155 Hubbard Drive, remodel interior at duplex, $8,500

Ronald Weaver, 153 Hubbard Drive, remodel interior at duplex, $8,500

Randy Langford Construction, 1301 Tiffany Lane, tear off and reroof house, $11,500

Randy Langford Construction, 3402 Gladstone Way, tear off and reroof house, $11,000

J.A. Kay Roofing, 1212 Brandywine Drive, $8,751

B.L. Duszik Construction, 13 Ramblewood Drive, repair house due to storm damage, $95,000

Muller Roofing, 1413 Centenary Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,700

Muller Roofing, 406 Sheffield Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,800

Home Depot USA Inc., 1316 Amherst Lane, install 14 windows, $2,448

Total Home Solution, 1006 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., replace windows, $2,600

H&C Sheet Metal and Roofing, 2500 Fernwood St., tear off and reroof house, $6,500

Ronnie Hardwick, 705 Emily St., tear off and reroof house, $14,000

AVCO Roofing, 1303 Mockingbird Lane, tear off and reroof house, $62,593

Chris Langford Roofing, 1110 Annette Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,400

Randy Langford Construction, 204 Lancer St., tear off and reroof house, $4,000

Thach Vuong, 1117 Jordan St., replace some siding, some sheetrock, some wood trim and a broken window at house, $5,000

Chris Langford Roofing, 3707 Pratt Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,000

Chris Langford Roofing, 7 Wellington Circle, tear off and reroof house, $5,300

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 1603 Judson Road, commercial sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 3171 Nealy Way, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Edelman’s Furniture, 3413 W. Marshall Ave., remodel existing commercial building, $3,500

Jacobe Brothers Construction, 1705 Judson Road, repair storm damage at DeHaven Eye Clinic, $48,500

American Canopies, 1920 E. Marshall Ave., install fuel canopy at Zippy J’s, $76,000

Juan Cervantes, 10 Wellington Dr., development permit

Trademark Construction, 912 Walnut Hill Drive, development permit

Cover 3 Roofing, 1301 Hyacinth Drive, development permit

James A. Williams, 1809 Yosemite Way, development permit

James A. Williams, 1811 Yosemite Way, development permit

James A. Williams, 1813 Yosemite Way, development permit

James A. Williams, 1815 Yosemite Way, development permit

Steve Pirtle Construction, 1202 Masters Way, development permit

Kimbrough Fire Extinguisher Co. Inc., 700 E. Marshall Ave., residential mechanical permit, $4,700

C.D. Storage, 707 Westwood Drive, build 8-square-foot by 12-square-foot metal storage shed at rear of house, $2,200

Juan Cervantes, 10 Wellington Drive, porch addition at rear of house, $10,000

Kimberly Nguyen, 506 Berkshire Drive., pour 33-square-foot patio slab and build 10-square-foot by 14-square-foot enclosed patio with roof, $16,000

Stonewater Roofing, 1006 Eden Drive, tear off and reroof house, $13,464

Stonewater Roofing, 1410 Lazy Lane, tear off and reroof house, $15,889

Cover 3 Roofing, 1301 Hyacinth Drive, build new 10 room house, $120,000

James A. Williams, 1811 Yosemite Way, build new 9 room house, $120,000

James A. Williams, 1813 Yosemite Way, build new 9 room house, $120,000

James A. Williams, 1815 Yosemite Way, build new 9 room house, $140,000

James A. Williams, 1809 Yosemite Way, build new 9 room house, $140,000

Steve Pirtle Construction, 1202 Masters Way, build new 13 room house, $400,000

Waggoner Custom Homes, 217 Longleaf Drive, build new 17 room house, $457,815

Sign Masters of Tyler, 3404 N. Fourth St., sign permit, $17,000

M&M Electric, 804 N. High St., sign permit, $1,000

Hugman Architecture and Construction, 314 Magnolia Lane, site plan review permit, $200,000

C.D. Thomas Utilities, 2516 McBride Road, water/sewer existing residential permit

Jim Fisher & Assoc., 1518 Colony Circle, water/sewer new commercial permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1815 Yosemite Way, water/sewer new residential permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1813 Yosemite Way, water/sewer new residential permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1811 Yosemite Way, water/sewer new residential permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1809 Yosemite Way, water/sewer new residential permit

Springhill Plumbing, 1202 Masters Way, water/sewer new residential permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 4006 Hidden Hills Circle, water/sewer new residential permit