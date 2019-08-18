Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 8 to 14:
Permits issued
SAC Wireless, 210 W. Methvin St., T-Mobile equipment upgrade to existing cell tower, $10,000
Reich Builders, 105 E. Loop 281, Suite 2, remodel interior suite in commercial building
Aanayana LLC, 518 W. Marshall Ave., remove and replace shingles on existing motel, $17,000
Precision Pools Inc., 2203 Winding Run Lane, development permit
Precision Pools Inc., 1 Bazzell Drive, development permit
Aurelio Vasquez, 3913 Gable Crest Lane, driveway permit
Octavio’s Concrete, 1821 Yosemite Way, driveway permit
Octavio’s Concrete, 1823 Yosemite Way, driveway permit
RVP Construction, 1920 E. Marshall Ave., driveway permit
Mark Henderson electrical Inc., 303 W. Harrison Road, commercial electrical permit
Wildts Wiring, 326 N. Spur 63, commercial electrical permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 700 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
Koepsel Electrical Services, 3103 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 105 E. Loop 281, Suite 2, commercial electrical permit
Joes Electric, 2901 N. Fourth St., commercial electrical permit
Official Electric LLC, 103 W. Loop 281, Suite 410, commercial electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 202 W. Tyler St., commercial electrical permit
Reiger Electric, 3413 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
Hunters Electric LLC, 1909 Blue Ridge Parkway, residential electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 2942 Bernice Drive, residential electrical permit
Imperial Electric, 10 Wellington Drive, residential electrical permit
Hope Contractors of Shreveport, 1404 Tiffany Lane, residential electrical permit
Custom Home Electric Inc., 1808 Twelfth St., residential electrical permit
Rocking B Electrical Contractor, 1814 Alpine Road, residential electrical permit
Rocking B Electrical Contractor, 2801 Sherwood Drive, residential electrical permit
Cobb Electric, 300 Erskine Drive, residential electrical permit
Cobb Electric, 306 Erskine Drive, residential electrical permit
P&P Enterprises, 126 Sidney St., residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 3924 Gable Crest Lane, residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 2203 Winding Run Lane, residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 1 Bazzell Drive, residential electrical permit
P&P Enterprises, 111 Sabine St., Lot 38, residential electrical permit
Fuller Electric, 1706 Sandlin St., residential electrical permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 2002 Judson Road, Suite 103, commercial gas permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 5009 Judson Road, commercial gas permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 1401 Wisteria Lane, residential gas permit
Arrow Plumbing, 217 Longleaf Drive, residential gas permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 1 Bazzell Drive, residential gas permit
Springhill Plumbing, 1202 Masters Way, residential gas permit
Waggoner A/C, 2818 Spring Hill Road, commercial mechanical permit, $20,000
A-1 Air Conditioning, 3103 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit, $1,200
TJ’s Air Conditioning and Heating, 5204 Whitaker Circle, residential mechanical permit, $10,000
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 4216 Savannah Hills Lane, residential mechanical permit, $5,900
Aire Serv of Longview, 1200 Hillcrest Drive, residential mechanical permit, $7,500
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 1809 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit
McIntyre Plumbing Inc., 2001 Judson Road, Suite 100, commercial plumbing permit
A Squared Plumbing, 2440 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 4006 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit
Arrow Plumbing, 217 Longleaf Drive, residential plumbing permit
Springhill Plumbing, 1202 Masters Way, residential plumbing permit
Precision Pools Inc., 1 Bazzell Drive, install new in-ground pool at house, $84,470
Precision Pools Inc., 2203 Winding Run Lane, install new in-ground pool at house, $53,000
Stoker Maintenance, 608 Travis Ave., replace drywall and studs in house, $16,200
Stoker Maintenance, 610 Travis Ave., replace drywall and studs in house, $16,200
Insight, 3807 Holly Ridge Drive, repair from fire damage, $35,000
AVCO Roofing, 1302 Mockingbird Lane, tear off and reroof house, $26,916
AVCO Roofing, 309 Montclair St., tear off and reroof house, $13,913
AVCO Roofing, 225 Club Drive, tear off and reroof house, $17,862
Gomez Roofing, 1905 Miles Drive, tear off and reroof house, $4,500
Davidson Builders, 607 Hampshire St., tear off and reroof house, $6,850
Chris Langford Roofing, 1812 Rodden Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,500
All Seasons Window & Door Manufacturing, 309 Virgie St., install 8 windows at house, $4,257
Home Depot USA Inc., 5127 Surratt Road, install 2 windows at house, $1,264
A&A Roofing & Remodeling, 34 Stonegate Drive, tear off and reroof house, $18,000
Peewee Roofing, 303 Mockingbird Lane, tear off and reroof house, $6,400
Chris Langford Roofing, 1314 New Forest Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,000
Clint Tuel Roofing, 214 Sherwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,500
Clint Tuel Roofing, 1406 Northglen Court, tear off and reroof house, $10,000
Sanchez Roofing, 1505 Dixon St., tear off and reroof house, $5,200
Randy Langford Construction, 707 Reel Road, tear off and reroof house, $6,700
J.A. Kay Roofing, 1107 Coleman Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,317
Stonewater Roofing, 1107 Apache Court, tear off and reroof house, $15,141
Stonewater Roofing, 3830 Castle Ridge Drive, tear off and reroof house, $20,116
Stonewater Roofing, 2509 Aspen St., tear off and reroof house, $10,731
Stonewater Roofing, 610 Pine St., tear off and reroof house, $13,597
Berry Irrigation, 118 Brookway Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Berry Irrigation, 120 Brookway Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Berry Irrigation, 122 Brookway Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Rainforest Irrigation & Landscaping, 2020 Boston Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Rainforest Irrigation & Landscaping, 2022 Boston Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
John Allen, 4716 W. Loop 281, add walls to section off party rooms, concession, and comedy club, refinish flooring, $150,000
Shelton Homes, 2011 W. Marshall Ave., interior remodel to building on right at HighRidge Church, $1,200,000
A-1 Construction, 310 N. Spur 63, build free standing, pre-engineered 40-foot by 20-foot by 9-foot metal carport at the left rear of Casa De Oracion Assembly of God Church, $6,995
A-1 Construction, 310 N. Spur 63, development permit
Tyler Fire Extinguisher Co., 401 S. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit, $400
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 908 Le Duke Blvd., tear off and reroof house, $8,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 705 Vicky Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1304 Jonquil Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 107 Lakeway Lane, tear off and reroof house, $7,000
CD Thomas Utilities, 3538 Fourth St., water/sewer new commercial permit
Miller Construction Co. Inc., 3171 Nealy Way, water/sewer new commercial permit
Legacy Ag Credit, 3538 Fourth St., water/sewer new commercial permit
McKinney and Moore, 2818 Spring Hill Road, water/sewer new commercial permit