Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 8 to 14:

Permits issued

SAC Wireless, 210 W. Methvin St., T-Mobile equipment upgrade to existing cell tower, $10,000

Reich Builders, 105 E. Loop 281, Suite 2, remodel interior suite in commercial building

Aanayana LLC, 518 W. Marshall Ave., remove and replace shingles on existing motel, $17,000

Precision Pools Inc., 2203 Winding Run Lane, development permit

Precision Pools Inc., 1 Bazzell Drive, development permit

Aurelio Vasquez, 3913 Gable Crest Lane, driveway permit

Octavio’s Concrete, 1821 Yosemite Way, driveway permit

Octavio’s Concrete, 1823 Yosemite Way, driveway permit

RVP Construction, 1920 E. Marshall Ave., driveway permit

Mark Henderson electrical Inc., 303 W. Harrison Road, commercial electrical permit

Wildts Wiring, 326 N. Spur 63, commercial electrical permit

B&D Electrical Contractors, 700 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit

Koepsel Electrical Services, 3103 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 105 E. Loop 281, Suite 2, commercial electrical permit

Joes Electric, 2901 N. Fourth St., commercial electrical permit

Official Electric LLC, 103 W. Loop 281, Suite 410, commercial electrical permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 202 W. Tyler St., commercial electrical permit

Reiger Electric, 3413 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit

Hunters Electric LLC, 1909 Blue Ridge Parkway, residential electrical permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 2942 Bernice Drive, residential electrical permit

Imperial Electric, 10 Wellington Drive, residential electrical permit

Hope Contractors of Shreveport, 1404 Tiffany Lane, residential electrical permit

Custom Home Electric Inc., 1808 Twelfth St., residential electrical permit

Rocking B Electrical Contractor, 1814 Alpine Road, residential electrical permit

Rocking B Electrical Contractor, 2801 Sherwood Drive, residential electrical permit

Cobb Electric, 300 Erskine Drive, residential electrical permit

Cobb Electric, 306 Erskine Drive, residential electrical permit

P&P Enterprises, 126 Sidney St., residential electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 3924 Gable Crest Lane, residential electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 2203 Winding Run Lane, residential electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 1 Bazzell Drive, residential electrical permit

P&P Enterprises, 111 Sabine St., Lot 38, residential electrical permit

Fuller Electric, 1706 Sandlin St., residential electrical permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 2002 Judson Road, Suite 103, commercial gas permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 5009 Judson Road, commercial gas permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 1401 Wisteria Lane, residential gas permit

Arrow Plumbing, 217 Longleaf Drive, residential gas permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 1 Bazzell Drive, residential gas permit

Springhill Plumbing, 1202 Masters Way, residential gas permit

Waggoner A/C, 2818 Spring Hill Road, commercial mechanical permit, $20,000

A-1 Air Conditioning, 3103 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit, $1,200

TJ’s Air Conditioning and Heating, 5204 Whitaker Circle, residential mechanical permit, $10,000

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 4216 Savannah Hills Lane, residential mechanical permit, $5,900

Aire Serv of Longview, 1200 Hillcrest Drive, residential mechanical permit, $7,500

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 1809 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit

McIntyre Plumbing Inc., 2001 Judson Road, Suite 100, commercial plumbing permit

A Squared Plumbing, 2440 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 4006 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit

Arrow Plumbing, 217 Longleaf Drive, residential plumbing permit

Springhill Plumbing, 1202 Masters Way, residential plumbing permit

Precision Pools Inc., 1 Bazzell Drive, install new in-ground pool at house, $84,470

Precision Pools Inc., 2203 Winding Run Lane, install new in-ground pool at house, $53,000

Stoker Maintenance, 608 Travis Ave., replace drywall and studs in house, $16,200

Stoker Maintenance, 610 Travis Ave., replace drywall and studs in house, $16,200

Insight, 3807 Holly Ridge Drive, repair from fire damage, $35,000

AVCO Roofing, 1302 Mockingbird Lane, tear off and reroof house, $26,916

AVCO Roofing, 309 Montclair St., tear off and reroof house, $13,913

AVCO Roofing, 225 Club Drive, tear off and reroof house, $17,862

Gomez Roofing, 1905 Miles Drive, tear off and reroof house, $4,500

Davidson Builders, 607 Hampshire St., tear off and reroof house, $6,850

Chris Langford Roofing, 1812 Rodden Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,500

All Seasons Window & Door Manufacturing, 309 Virgie St., install 8 windows at house, $4,257

Home Depot USA Inc., 5127 Surratt Road, install 2 windows at house, $1,264

A&A Roofing & Remodeling, 34 Stonegate Drive, tear off and reroof house, $18,000

Peewee Roofing, 303 Mockingbird Lane, tear off and reroof house, $6,400

Chris Langford Roofing, 1314 New Forest Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,000

Clint Tuel Roofing, 214 Sherwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,500

Clint Tuel Roofing, 1406 Northglen Court, tear off and reroof house, $10,000

Sanchez Roofing, 1505 Dixon St., tear off and reroof house, $5,200

Randy Langford Construction, 707 Reel Road, tear off and reroof house, $6,700

J.A. Kay Roofing, 1107 Coleman Drive, tear off and reroof house, $8,317

Stonewater Roofing, 1107 Apache Court, tear off and reroof house, $15,141

Stonewater Roofing, 3830 Castle Ridge Drive, tear off and reroof house, $20,116

Stonewater Roofing, 2509 Aspen St., tear off and reroof house, $10,731

Stonewater Roofing, 610 Pine St., tear off and reroof house, $13,597

Berry Irrigation, 118 Brookway Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Berry Irrigation, 120 Brookway Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Berry Irrigation, 122 Brookway Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Rainforest Irrigation & Landscaping, 2020 Boston Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Rainforest Irrigation & Landscaping, 2022 Boston Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

John Allen, 4716 W. Loop 281, add walls to section off party rooms, concession, and comedy club, refinish flooring, $150,000

Shelton Homes, 2011 W. Marshall Ave., interior remodel to building on right at HighRidge Church, $1,200,000

A-1 Construction, 310 N. Spur 63, build free standing, pre-engineered 40-foot by 20-foot by 9-foot metal carport at the left rear of Casa De Oracion Assembly of God Church, $6,995

A-1 Construction, 310 N. Spur 63, development permit

Tyler Fire Extinguisher Co., 401 S. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit, $400

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 908 Le Duke Blvd., tear off and reroof house, $8,000

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 705 Vicky Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,000

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1304 Jonquil Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,000

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 107 Lakeway Lane, tear off and reroof house, $7,000

CD Thomas Utilities, 3538 Fourth St., water/sewer new commercial permit

Miller Construction Co. Inc., 3171 Nealy Way, water/sewer new commercial permit

Legacy Ag Credit, 3538 Fourth St., water/sewer new commercial permit

McKinney and Moore, 2818 Spring Hill Road, water/sewer new commercial permit