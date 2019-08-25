Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 15 to 21:
Permits issued
Platinum Contracting LLC, 1201 E. Marshall Ave., new roofing overlay at TMM Investments, $52,000
Clint Tuel Roofing, 1403 Clearwood Drive, roof replacement at Moose Market, $7,909
Vancini Construction, 623 Green Oak Drive, driveway permit
Schmidt Concrete, 3538 Fourth St., driveway permit
CST Electric, 2440 Gilmer Road, commercial electrical permit
Wildts Wiring, 3535 Fourth St., Suite B4, commercial electrical permit
Politi Electric, 323 N. High St., Suite B, commercial electrical permit
TDP Electric, 1817 Yosemite Way, residential electrical permit
TDP Electric, 1819 Yosemite Way, residential electrical permit
Wildts Wiring, 1208 Independence Drive, residential electrical permit
Wildts Wiring, 13 Ramblewood Drive, residential electrical permit
F&S Electrical Contractor, 312 Ruthlynn Drive, residential electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 202 Hampton Court, residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 604 W. Niblick St., residential electrical permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3808 S. Eastman Road, commercial gas permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 325 Tealwood Drive, residential gas permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 2018 E. Warwick Circle, residential gas permit
Raident’s Plumbing, 1914 Leona St., residential gas permit
Raident’s Plumbing, 1916 Leona St., residential gas permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 105 Rothrock Drive, commercial mechanical permit, $15,000
TDR Contractors Inc., 2440 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit, $3,859
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1523 Colony Circle, commercial mechanical permit, $11,500
Titan Mechanical Inc., 913 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit, $6,000
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1510 W. Fairmont St., Suite D, commercial mechanical permit, $5,900
Garland’s Indoor Comfort LLC, 4716 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit, $72,000
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 1310 Eva Drive, residential mechanical permit, $1,525
Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 601 E. Melton St., residential mechanical permit, $19,000
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 323 N. High St., Suite B, commercial plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3808 S. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 616 Oakdale Ave., residential plumbing permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 6 Par Court, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 309 Harvard St., residential plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 501 Plainview St., residential plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 1110 Tenth St., residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1809 Yosemite Way, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1811 Yosemite Way, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1813 Yosemite Way, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1815 Yosemite Way, residential plumbing permit
AVCO Roofing, 501 Terrace Drive, tear off and reroof house, $12,340
Home Depot USA Inc., 1246 Eden Drive, replace and install one window in house, $913
Gordy Roofing, 5 Montclair Circle, tear off and reroof house, $26,133
All Seasons Window & Door Manufacturing, 1402 Secluded Lane, install four windows in house, $2,407
East Texas Restoration & Remodeling, 303 Gates St., repair roof due to fire damage at house, $14,000
BXC Roofing LLC, 203 E. Branch St., tear off and reroof house, $11,366
BXC Roofing LLC, 10 Cedar Hill Road, tear off and reroof house, $8,593
J.A. Kay Roofing, 1205 Lovers Lane, tear off and reroof house, $13,208
4 Show Roofing & Construction, 501 Harrison St., tear off and reroof house, $1,500
Longview Roofing LLC, 3 Bedford Circle, tear off and reroof house, $46,750
Jesus Benitez LLC, 1212 Pine St., tear off and reroof house, $10,000
Jesus Benitez LLC, 1209 Rosewood Court, tear off and reroof house, $19,919
AVCO Roofing, 1701 Leisure Lane, repair roof due to storm damage, $120,000
Roofmasters LLC, 509 Little St., tear off and reroof house, $11,533
Roofmasters LLC, 2504 Fernwood St., tear off and reroof house, $13,873
Carruth Nursery & Landscape Inc., 703 Palms Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Weber & Company, 3080 N. Eastman Road, Unit 102, interior demolition and alterations for Men’s Best Primary Care, $250,000
Transet Co., 1800 W. Loop 281, remodel 2nd floor office spaces at Texas Bank and Trust, $310,000
Beer Wells Real Estate, 911 W. Loop 281, Suite 319, remodel of office space to create 3 offices, small meeting room, large conference room, workroom and reception area for Austin Bank, $70,000
The Retail Connection, 2505 Judson Road, remodel existing commercial building, $45,000
AC Roofing & Construction, 310 N. Spur 63, install warehouse storage building at Casa De Oracion Church, $7,000
Tuff Shed Inc., 1303 Jonquil Drive, development permit
AC Roofing & Construction, 310 N. Spur 63, development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 1303 Jonquil Drive, install portable storage building, $16,439
All Seasons Window & Door Manufacturing, 2054 Leona St., install 10 windows at house, $5,083
Sign Mart, 3101 McCann Road, sign permit, $3,000
Sprinkler Express, 3889 Harley Ridge Road, residential sprinkler permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3188 Nealy Way, water/sewer new commercial permit
