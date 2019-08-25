Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 15 to 21:

Permits issued

Platinum Contracting LLC, 1201 E. Marshall Ave., new roofing overlay at TMM Investments, $52,000

Clint Tuel Roofing, 1403 Clearwood Drive, roof replacement at Moose Market, $7,909

Vancini Construction, 623 Green Oak Drive, driveway permit

Schmidt Concrete, 3538 Fourth St., driveway permit

CST Electric, 2440 Gilmer Road, commercial electrical permit

Wildts Wiring, 3535 Fourth St., Suite B4, commercial electrical permit

Politi Electric, 323 N. High St., Suite B, commercial electrical permit

TDP Electric, 1817 Yosemite Way, residential electrical permit

TDP Electric, 1819 Yosemite Way, residential electrical permit

Wildts Wiring, 1208 Independence Drive, residential electrical permit

Wildts Wiring, 13 Ramblewood Drive, residential electrical permit

F&S Electrical Contractor, 312 Ruthlynn Drive, residential electrical permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 202 Hampton Court, residential electrical permit

Chance Electric, 604 W. Niblick St., residential electrical permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3808 S. Eastman Road, commercial gas permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 325 Tealwood Drive, residential gas permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 2018 E. Warwick Circle, residential gas permit

Raident’s Plumbing, 1914 Leona St., residential gas permit

Raident’s Plumbing, 1916 Leona St., residential gas permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 105 Rothrock Drive, commercial mechanical permit, $15,000

TDR Contractors Inc., 2440 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit, $3,859

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1523 Colony Circle, commercial mechanical permit, $11,500

Titan Mechanical Inc., 913 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit, $6,000

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1510 W. Fairmont St., Suite D, commercial mechanical permit, $5,900

Garland’s Indoor Comfort LLC, 4716 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit, $72,000

A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 1310 Eva Drive, residential mechanical permit, $1,525

Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 601 E. Melton St., residential mechanical permit, $19,000

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 323 N. High St., Suite B, commercial plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3808 S. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 616 Oakdale Ave., residential plumbing permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 6 Par Court, residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 309 Harvard St., residential plumbing permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 501 Plainview St., residential plumbing permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 1110 Tenth St., residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1809 Yosemite Way, residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1811 Yosemite Way, residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1813 Yosemite Way, residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1815 Yosemite Way, residential plumbing permit

AVCO Roofing, 501 Terrace Drive, tear off and reroof house, $12,340

Home Depot USA Inc., 1246 Eden Drive, replace and install one window in house, $913

Gordy Roofing, 5 Montclair Circle, tear off and reroof house, $26,133

All Seasons Window & Door Manufacturing, 1402 Secluded Lane, install four windows in house, $2,407

East Texas Restoration & Remodeling, 303 Gates St., repair roof due to fire damage at house, $14,000

BXC Roofing LLC, 203 E. Branch St., tear off and reroof house, $11,366

BXC Roofing LLC, 10 Cedar Hill Road, tear off and reroof house, $8,593

J.A. Kay Roofing, 1205 Lovers Lane, tear off and reroof house, $13,208

4 Show Roofing & Construction, 501 Harrison St., tear off and reroof house, $1,500

Longview Roofing LLC, 3 Bedford Circle, tear off and reroof house, $46,750

Jesus Benitez LLC, 1212 Pine St., tear off and reroof house, $10,000

Jesus Benitez LLC, 1209 Rosewood Court, tear off and reroof house, $19,919

AVCO Roofing, 1701 Leisure Lane, repair roof due to storm damage, $120,000

Roofmasters LLC, 509 Little St., tear off and reroof house, $11,533

Roofmasters LLC, 2504 Fernwood St., tear off and reroof house, $13,873

Carruth Nursery & Landscape Inc., 703 Palms Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Weber & Company, 3080 N. Eastman Road, Unit 102, interior demolition and alterations for Men’s Best Primary Care, $250,000

Transet Co., 1800 W. Loop 281, remodel 2nd floor office spaces at Texas Bank and Trust, $310,000

Beer Wells Real Estate, 911 W. Loop 281, Suite 319, remodel of office space to create 3 offices, small meeting room, large conference room, workroom and reception area for Austin Bank, $70,000

The Retail Connection, 2505 Judson Road, remodel existing commercial building, $45,000

AC Roofing & Construction, 310 N. Spur 63, install warehouse storage building at Casa De Oracion Church, $7,000

Tuff Shed Inc., 1303 Jonquil Drive, development permit

AC Roofing & Construction, 310 N. Spur 63, development permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 1303 Jonquil Drive, install portable storage building, $16,439

All Seasons Window & Door Manufacturing, 2054 Leona St., install 10 windows at house, $5,083

Sign Mart, 3101 McCann Road, sign permit, $3,000

Sprinkler Express, 3889 Harley Ridge Road, residential sprinkler permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3188 Nealy Way, water/sewer new commercial permit

