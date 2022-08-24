Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 6 through 12:
Permits issued
Stone Water Roofing, 401 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $69,962.21
D&D Roofing, 1917 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, commercial alteration permit, $6,000
Metcalf Electric, 605 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
Transet Company, 2400 McArthur St., commercial electric permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, 3401 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Sears Electric Service, 3006 Lismore Lane, new residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 2507 Maggie Lane, new residential electric permit
Collie Enterprise, 3915 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential electric permit
SM Lawrence Co., 5401 Mickey Melton Boulevard, commercial mechanical permit
Mosby Mechanical Co., 2400 MacArthur, commercial mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 501 N. Third St., commercial mechanical permit
Hay’s Heating and Air, 103 W. Loop 281 Suite 440, commercial mechanical permit
Mission Heat & A/C, 605 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1600 Pine Tree Road, commercial mechanical permit
Mr. Plumber, 405 W. Loop 281 Suite L, commercial plumbing permit
Napps Air Conditioning, 2801 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
Mosby Mechanical, 2400 MacArthur, commercial plumbing permit
Royal Plumbing, 1204 Alpine Road, commercial plumbing permit
Bobby L. Greene Plumbing & Heating, 2401 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 603 and 605 Harley Ridge Road, new residential plumbing permits
Boogie’s Plumbing, 5708, 5712 and 5714 Yarborough Road, new residential plumbing permits
Pyramid Homes, 216 Crescent Drive, residential new permit
Turfscapes, 2137 E. George Richey Road, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 410 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $137,470.27
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2137 E. George Richey Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $37,277
Whole Enterprise Construction, 1515 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alteration permit
Mike O’Brien, 605 Gilmer Road, commercial alteration permit, $2,800
Pyramid Homes, 216 Crescent Drive, development permit
4T Enterprises, 714 and 716 Gemi Drive, development permits
Reich Builders LTD, 3807 Hidden Trails Lane, development permit
Diamond 1 Construction LLC., 803 Pecan St., development permit
T&Y Custom Homes, 1100 and 1101 Insignia Way, development permits
Jackson Pools, 2501 Pine Tree Road, development permit
4T Enterprises, 3917 Hidden Hills, development permit
Mariyam Lodhi, 4400 Tanglewood Road, development permit
Veteran Pride A/C and Heat LLC., 105 East Loop 281 Suite 3H, commercial mechanical permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 103 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Lone Starr Plumbing Co., 813 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
4T Enterprises, 714 and 716 Gemi Drive, residential new permits
Reich Builders LTD, 3908 Hidden Hills Lane, residential new permit
T&Y Custom Homes, 1100 and 1101 Insignia Way, residential new permits
4T Enterprises, 3917 Hidden Hills, residential new permit
Mariyam Lodhi, 4400 Tanglewood Road, residential new permit