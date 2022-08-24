Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Aug. 6 through 12:

Permits issued

Stone Water Roofing, 401 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $69,962.21

D&D Roofing, 1917 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, commercial alteration permit, $6,000

Metcalf Electric, 605 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit

Transet Company, 2400 McArthur St., commercial electric permit

Clean Cut General Contractors, 3401 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Sears Electric Service, 3006 Lismore Lane, new residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 2507 Maggie Lane, new residential electric permit

Collie Enterprise, 3915 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential electric permit

SM Lawrence Co., 5401 Mickey Melton Boulevard, commercial mechanical permit

Mosby Mechanical Co., 2400 MacArthur, commercial mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 501 N. Third St., commercial mechanical permit

Hay’s Heating and Air, 103 W. Loop 281 Suite 440, commercial mechanical permit

Mission Heat & A/C, 605 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1600 Pine Tree Road, commercial mechanical permit

Mr. Plumber, 405 W. Loop 281 Suite L, commercial plumbing permit

Napps Air Conditioning, 2801 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial plumbing permit

Mosby Mechanical, 2400 MacArthur, commercial plumbing permit

Royal Plumbing, 1204 Alpine Road, commercial plumbing permit

Bobby L. Greene Plumbing & Heating, 2401 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit

Boogie’s Plumbing, 603 and 605 Harley Ridge Road, new residential plumbing permits

Boogie’s Plumbing, 5708, 5712 and 5714 Yarborough Road, new residential plumbing permits

Pyramid Homes, 216 Crescent Drive, residential new permit

Turfscapes, 2137 E. George Richey Road, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 410 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $137,470.27

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2137 E. George Richey Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $37,277

Whole Enterprise Construction, 1515 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alteration permit

Mike O’Brien, 605 Gilmer Road, commercial alteration permit, $2,800

Pyramid Homes, 216 Crescent Drive, development permit

4T Enterprises, 714 and 716 Gemi Drive, development permits

Reich Builders LTD, 3807 Hidden Trails Lane, development permit

Diamond 1 Construction LLC., 803 Pecan St., development permit

T&Y Custom Homes, 1100 and 1101 Insignia Way, development permits

Jackson Pools, 2501 Pine Tree Road, development permit

4T Enterprises, 3917 Hidden Hills, development permit

Mariyam Lodhi, 4400 Tanglewood Road, development permit

Veteran Pride A/C and Heat LLC., 105 East Loop 281 Suite 3H, commercial mechanical permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 103 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Lone Starr Plumbing Co., 813 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

4T Enterprises, 714 and 716 Gemi Drive, residential new permits

Reich Builders LTD, 3908 Hidden Hills Lane, residential new permit

T&Y Custom Homes, 1100 and 1101 Insignia Way, residential new permits

4T Enterprises, 3917 Hidden Hills, residential new permit

Mariyam Lodhi, 4400 Tanglewood Road, residential new permit

