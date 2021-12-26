Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Dec. 10 to Dec. 17:
Permits issuedOwner Kn. Twins, 2011 S. High St., commercial alterations permit, $25,000
AVCO Roofing, 1003 E. Cotton St., commercial alterations permit, $7,000
East Texas Electric of Longview, 401 Capacity Drive, commercial electric permit
Wilhite Electric Company, 600 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1134 Mission Creek Drive, new residential electric permit
Chance Electric, 2904 and 2906 Lismore Lane, new residential electric permits
Circle S Electric, 402 Claire Lane, new residential electric permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 1402 New Forest Drive, new residential gas permit
Aire Serv of Longview, 3500 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit
Riley Harris Construction L.P., 102 W. Niblick St., commercial mechanical permit
Hay’s Heating and Air, 103 W. Loop 281 Ste. 470, commercial mechanical permit
Moxie Plumbing Contractors, 1011 Wal St., commercial plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1123 and 1125 Mission Creek Drive, new residential plumbing permits
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 1107 Victoria Drive, new residential plumbing permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 1402 New Forest Drive, new residential plumbing permit
Smith Plumbing, 2801 Tryon Road, new residential plumbing permit
Royal Plumbing, 1309 Montclair St., new residential plumbing permit
Applications filedWeatherproofing Services, 604 Padon St., commercial alterations permit, $57,000
Look Development & Construction, 3110 Nealy Way, commercial new construction permit, $1,100,000
East Texas Homes LLC., 303 Alta St., development permit
Mejia Construction, 411 Johnson St., development permit
Coffee & Carrell Elec. Corp., corner of McBride and Tenneryville, commercial electric permit
Springhill Plumbing, 2611 Graystone Road, residential gas permit
Hamilton Builders LLC., corner of Hawkins Parkway and Good Shepard Way, residential multi-family new construction permit, $6,121,205
East Texas Homes LLC., 303 Alta St., residential new construction permit, $140,000
Mejia Construction, 411 Johnson St., residential new construction permit