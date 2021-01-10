Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Dec. 16 to Jan. 6:
Permits issued
Heritage Tower Joint Venture Hamilton Builders, 208 N. Green St., driveway construction permit
MN Concrete, 313 Alta St., driveway construction permit
Aurelio Vasquez, 3714 Dowell St., driveway construction permit
Wild T’s Wiring, 2002 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
E.P. Electrical & Electronics, 5500 Bill Harris Road, commercial electric permit
Gill Electric, 206 Pine Tree Road, commercial electric permit
Mansfield Electric, 200 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Collie Enterprise, 4003 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electric permit
Boyce Electric, 3355 Celebration Way, residential electric permit
Boyce Electric, 1007 Coleman Drive, residential electric permit
Clean Cut General Contractors (Electrical), 1806 Woodvine St., residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 409 Claire Lane, residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 411 Claire Lane, residential electric permit
Green Light Solar (Electrical), 1206 Donald Drive, residential electric permit
Metcalf Electric, 1512 Garner Lane, residential electric permit
Collie Enterprise, 3901 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electric permit
Lonestar Solar Services LLC., 1009 Akin Drive, residential electric permit
Roach Electric, 1009 Turner Drive, residential electric permit
Generator SuperCenter, 1202 Seminole Lane, residential electric permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 311 Locklear Avenue, residential gas permit
Royal Plumbing, 605 Travis Avenue, residential gas permit
Wilson Air Conditioning Inc., 709 Estes Drive, commercial mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2500 Judson Road Suite B, commercial mechanical permit
Cooltron, 1305 Chappell St., residential mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 4005 Hidden Hills Circle, residential mechanical permit
Heritage Plumbing, 200 N. High St., commercial plumbing permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 311 Locklear Avenue, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1300 Tenth St., residential plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 2610 Spring Hill Road, residential plumbing permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 611 Berkshire Drive, residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 1323 Eighth St., residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 3730 Linda Kaye Drive, residential plumbing permit
Goettle Plumbing, 301 Del Roy St., residential plumbing permit
Stone Water Roofing, 2810 Mohawk St., residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 2803 Fleetwood Drive, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 1413 Lazy Lane, residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 349 Whatley Road, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 500 Powers Court, residential re-roof permit
Hopkins Custom Roofing, 1506 Willowview St., residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 1613 Chippewa St., residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 1818 Melissa St., residential re-roof permit
RG Roofing, 909 Centenary Drive, residential re-roof permit
Texas Sign Services, 707 N. Access Road, sign permit, $12,000
Longview Roofing, LLC., 904 Sixth St., commercial alteration permit
C&J Concrete Company, 330 N. Spur 63, driveway construction permit
Vancini Construction, 1407 Parkview, driveway construction permit
Slabs, 300 E. Marshall Avenue, driveway construction permit
Maddox Air Conditioning (Electric), 925 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Precision Pools Inc., 204 Longleaf Drive, residential electric permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 1701 Clarendon St., residential electric permit
Gill Electric, 612 W. Pliler Precise Road, residential electric permit
Harber Electric, 13 Victor Drive, residential electric permit
Chance Electric, 122 Arthur St., residential electric permit
Mike Watts Electric, 3522 Thompson Road, residential electric permit
Mike Watts Electric, 1690 Wood Place, residential electric permit
P&P Enterprises, 1211 John St., residential electric permit
Electrical & Lift Services, 4000 Castle Ridge Drive, residential electric permit
IES Residential, 125 Harlem Avenue, residential electric permit
IES Residential, 2109 Victory St., residential electric permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 3522 Thompson Road, residential gas permit
A+ Professor of Plumbing, 907 Memphis St., residential gas permit
Maddox Residential & Commercial, 1202 Seminole Lane, residential gas permit
Ben Maines Air Conditioning, Inc., 521 Second St., commercial mechanical permit
Ben Maines Air Conditioning, Inc., 5020 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 903 Windemere Circle, residential mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 204 Longleaf Drive, residential mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1322 Frankie Lane, residential mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1324 Frankie Lane, residential mechanical permit
4T Enterprises, 3921 Gable Crest Lane, residential mechanical permit
Tutor and Fuller Plumbing Co., 921 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Goettle Plumbing, 1601 E. Whaley St., commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 2500 Judson Road Suite D, commercial plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1211 John St., residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 903 N. Lane Wells Drive, residential plumbing permit
Super Plumbers, 3210 Crenshaw St., residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing, LLC., 708 Cove Place, residential plumbing permit
Maddox Residential & Commercial, 601 Sylvan Drive, residential plumbing permit
Advanced Roofing Services, Inc., 1106 Coushatta Trail, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 304 Lakewood Drive, residential re-roof permit
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 1316 Chad St., residential re-roof permit
Applications filed
Supreme Construction Solutions, 306 E. Tyler St., commercial addition permit
American Fire Protection Group, Inc., 2002 W. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit
Beer Wells Real Estate, 906 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit
Supreme Construction Solutions, 306 E. Tyler St., development permit
House Engineering, 1312 Dennis Drive, development permit
Jim Fisher & Associates, 2215 H.G. Mosley Parkway, development permit
Clinton Williams, 2402 14th St., development permit
Conaway & Sons, 415 Caprock Drive, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 1423, 1433, 1431, 1429 Santa Cruz Drive, development permits
Kimberly Nguyen, 506 Berkshire Drive, development permit
T&Y Custom Homes, 4205 Savannah Hills Lane, development permit
Mosby Mechanical (Plumbing), 305 W. Loop 281 Suite 107, commercial gas permit
C. Woods Company, 24 Marguerite Drive, residential gas permit
Pither Plumbing, 707 Stewart St., residential gas permit
Napps Air Conditioning — Plumbing, 1708 Sunbeam Drive, residential gas permit
U Graves Plumbing, 2501 12th St., residential gas permit
Napps Heating & Air Conditioning, 100 Grand Boulevard, commercial mechanical permit
Climate Controls, 3411 Bronco St., residential mechanical permit
Spring Hill Plumbing, 104 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Ben Wilson Plumbing, 4522 W. Loop 281 Lot 164, residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 408 Woodcrest Lane, residential plumbing permit
Ross Plumbing, 805 Aurel Boulevard, residential plumbing permit
Reginald Scadden, 155 Brisbane Drive, pre-submission proposal
Kimberly Nguyen, 506 Berkshire Drive, residential single-family addition permit
Green Light Solar, 1206 Donald Drive, residential single-family alteration permit
Hank’s Siding, 1708 Tryon Road, residential single-family alteration permit
Lonestar Solar Services LLC., 1009 Akin Drive, residential single-family alteration permit
Conaway & Sons, 415 Caprock Drive, residential new construction permit
Conaway & Sons, 1423, 1435, 1433, 1431, 1429 Santa Cruz Drive, residential new construction permits
T&Y Custom Homes, 4205 Savannah Hills Lane, residential new construction permit
Clint Tuel Roofing, 407 Edward St., residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters LLC., 1410 Santa Cruz Drive, residential re-roof permit
Pither Plumbing, 1323 Eighth St., residential water/sewer existing permit
Goettle Plumbing, 301 Del Roy St., residential water/sewer existing permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 2000 A Seabiscuit Trace, residential new water/sewer permit
Garrett Plumbing, 415 Caprock Drive, residential new water/sewer permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1423, 1435, 1433, 1429, 1431 Santa Cruz Drive, residential new water/sewer permits
Foster Plumbing, 4205 Savannah Hills Lane, residential new water/sewer permit
American Fire Protection Group, Inc., 2400 MacArthur St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $63,583
Cervando Valenzuela, 4101 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $2,500
Transet Construction Company, 707 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial demolition permit
Beck Roofing and Construction, 302 Magnolia Lane, development permit
Yowell Builders, Inc., 3332 Celebration Way, development permit
Mr. Plumber, 1402 Alpine Road, commercial gas permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 111 Pearson Lane, residential gas permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 125 Harlem Avenue, residential mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 1600 Gay St., residential mechanical permit
Mr. Plumber, 1402 Alpine Road, commercial plumbing permit
Payne Mechanical Services, 105 N. Spur 63, commercial plumbing permit
Goettle Plumbing, 3104 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit
Maddox Residential & Commercial, 1202 Seminole Lane, residential plumbing permit
Mitchell and Angie Lobue, intersection of George Richey Road and Remington Trail, pre-submission proposal
James and Anne Kelt, 1009 Turner Drive, pre-submission proposal
4T Enterprises, 4003 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential structure permit
Beck Roofing and Construction, 302 Magnolia Lane, residential single-family addition permit
Yowell Builders, Inc., 3332 Celebration Way, residential single-family new construction permit
4T Enterprises, 3901 Gable Crest Lane, residential single-family new construction permit
DJ Johnson Company, 3703 Champions Ridge Lane, residential single-family new construction permit
Advanced Roofing Services, Inc., 1106 Coushatta Trail, residential re-roof permit
Warren Landscaping Co., 1690 Wood Place, residential swimming pool construction permit
Warren Landscaping Co., 3522 Thompson Road, residential swimming pool construction permit
East Texas Sign Service, 3812 Gilmer Road, sign permit
K&F Industries, LLC., 101 W. Hawkins Parkway Suite 3, sign permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3332 Celebration Way, new residential water/sewer permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 3901 Gable Crest Lane, new residential water/sewer permit