Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Dec. 16 to Jan. 6:

Permits issued

Heritage Tower Joint Venture Hamilton Builders, 208 N. Green St., driveway construction permit

MN Concrete, 313 Alta St., driveway construction permit

Aurelio Vasquez, 3714 Dowell St., driveway construction permit

Wild T’s Wiring, 2002 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

E.P. Electrical & Electronics, 5500 Bill Harris Road, commercial electric permit

Gill Electric, 206 Pine Tree Road, commercial electric permit

Mansfield Electric, 200 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Collie Enterprise, 4003 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electric permit

Boyce Electric, 3355 Celebration Way, residential electric permit

Boyce Electric, 1007 Coleman Drive, residential electric permit

Clean Cut General Contractors (Electrical), 1806 Woodvine St., residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 409 Claire Lane, residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 411 Claire Lane, residential electric permit

Green Light Solar (Electrical), 1206 Donald Drive, residential electric permit

Metcalf Electric, 1512 Garner Lane, residential electric permit

Collie Enterprise, 3901 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electric permit

Lonestar Solar Services LLC., 1009 Akin Drive, residential electric permit

Roach Electric, 1009 Turner Drive, residential electric permit

Generator SuperCenter, 1202 Seminole Lane, residential electric permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 311 Locklear Avenue, residential gas permit

Royal Plumbing, 605 Travis Avenue, residential gas permit

Wilson Air Conditioning Inc., 709 Estes Drive, commercial mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2500 Judson Road Suite B, commercial mechanical permit

Cooltron, 1305 Chappell St., residential mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 4005 Hidden Hills Circle, residential mechanical permit

Heritage Plumbing, 200 N. High St., commercial plumbing permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 311 Locklear Avenue, residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1300 Tenth St., residential plumbing permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 2610 Spring Hill Road, residential plumbing permit

Boogie’s Plumbing, 611 Berkshire Drive, residential plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 1323 Eighth St., residential plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 3730 Linda Kaye Drive, residential plumbing permit

Goettle Plumbing, 301 Del Roy St., residential plumbing permit

Stone Water Roofing, 2810 Mohawk St., residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 2803 Fleetwood Drive, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 1413 Lazy Lane, residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 349 Whatley Road, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 500 Powers Court, residential re-roof permit

Hopkins Custom Roofing, 1506 Willowview St., residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 1613 Chippewa St., residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 1818 Melissa St., residential re-roof permit

RG Roofing, 909 Centenary Drive, residential re-roof permit

Texas Sign Services, 707 N. Access Road, sign permit, $12,000

Longview Roofing, LLC., 904 Sixth St., commercial alteration permit

C&J Concrete Company, 330 N. Spur 63, driveway construction permit

Vancini Construction, 1407 Parkview, driveway construction permit

Slabs, 300 E. Marshall Avenue, driveway construction permit

Maddox Air Conditioning (Electric), 925 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Precision Pools Inc., 204 Longleaf Drive, residential electric permit

H2 Electrical Contracting, 1701 Clarendon St., residential electric permit

Gill Electric, 612 W. Pliler Precise Road, residential electric permit

Harber Electric, 13 Victor Drive, residential electric permit

Chance Electric, 122 Arthur St., residential electric permit

Mike Watts Electric, 3522 Thompson Road, residential electric permit

Mike Watts Electric, 1690 Wood Place, residential electric permit

P&P Enterprises, 1211 John St., residential electric permit

Electrical & Lift Services, 4000 Castle Ridge Drive, residential electric permit

IES Residential, 125 Harlem Avenue, residential electric permit

IES Residential, 2109 Victory St., residential electric permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 3522 Thompson Road, residential gas permit

A+ Professor of Plumbing, 907 Memphis St., residential gas permit

Maddox Residential & Commercial, 1202 Seminole Lane, residential gas permit

Ben Maines Air Conditioning, Inc., 521 Second St., commercial mechanical permit

Ben Maines Air Conditioning, Inc., 5020 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 903 Windemere Circle, residential mechanical permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 204 Longleaf Drive, residential mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1322 Frankie Lane, residential mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1324 Frankie Lane, residential mechanical permit

4T Enterprises, 3921 Gable Crest Lane, residential mechanical permit

Tutor and Fuller Plumbing Co., 921 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Goettle Plumbing, 1601 E. Whaley St., commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 2500 Judson Road Suite D, commercial plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1211 John St., residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 903 N. Lane Wells Drive, residential plumbing permit

Super Plumbers, 3210 Crenshaw St., residential plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing, LLC., 708 Cove Place, residential plumbing permit

Maddox Residential & Commercial, 601 Sylvan Drive, residential plumbing permit

Advanced Roofing Services, Inc., 1106 Coushatta Trail, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 304 Lakewood Drive, residential re-roof permit

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 1316 Chad St., residential re-roof permit

Applications filed

Supreme Construction Solutions, 306 E. Tyler St., commercial addition permit

American Fire Protection Group, Inc., 2002 W. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit

Beer Wells Real Estate, 906 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit

Supreme Construction Solutions, 306 E. Tyler St., development permit

House Engineering, 1312 Dennis Drive, development permit

Jim Fisher & Associates, 2215 H.G. Mosley Parkway, development permit

Clinton Williams, 2402 14th St., development permit

Conaway & Sons, 415 Caprock Drive, development permit

Conaway & Sons, 1423, 1433, 1431, 1429 Santa Cruz Drive, development permits

Kimberly Nguyen, 506 Berkshire Drive, development permit

T&Y Custom Homes, 4205 Savannah Hills Lane, development permit

Mosby Mechanical (Plumbing), 305 W. Loop 281 Suite 107, commercial gas permit

C. Woods Company, 24 Marguerite Drive, residential gas permit

Pither Plumbing, 707 Stewart St., residential gas permit

Napps Air Conditioning — Plumbing, 1708 Sunbeam Drive, residential gas permit

U Graves Plumbing, 2501 12th St., residential gas permit

Napps Heating & Air Conditioning, 100 Grand Boulevard, commercial mechanical permit

Climate Controls, 3411 Bronco St., residential mechanical permit

Spring Hill Plumbing, 104 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Ben Wilson Plumbing, 4522 W. Loop 281 Lot 164, residential plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 408 Woodcrest Lane, residential plumbing permit

Ross Plumbing, 805 Aurel Boulevard, residential plumbing permit

Reginald Scadden, 155 Brisbane Drive, pre-submission proposal

Kimberly Nguyen, 506 Berkshire Drive, residential single-family addition permit

Green Light Solar, 1206 Donald Drive, residential single-family alteration permit

Hank’s Siding, 1708 Tryon Road, residential single-family alteration permit

Lonestar Solar Services LLC., 1009 Akin Drive, residential single-family alteration permit

Conaway & Sons, 415 Caprock Drive, residential new construction permit

Conaway & Sons, 1423, 1435, 1433, 1431, 1429 Santa Cruz Drive, residential new construction permits

T&Y Custom Homes, 4205 Savannah Hills Lane, residential new construction permit

Clint Tuel Roofing, 407 Edward St., residential re-roof permit

Roofmasters LLC., 1410 Santa Cruz Drive, residential re-roof permit

Pither Plumbing, 1323 Eighth St., residential water/sewer existing permit

Goettle Plumbing, 301 Del Roy St., residential water/sewer existing permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 2000 A Seabiscuit Trace, residential new water/sewer permit

Garrett Plumbing, 415 Caprock Drive, residential new water/sewer permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1423, 1435, 1433, 1429, 1431 Santa Cruz Drive, residential new water/sewer permits

Foster Plumbing, 4205 Savannah Hills Lane, residential new water/sewer permit

American Fire Protection Group, Inc., 2400 MacArthur St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $63,583

Cervando Valenzuela, 4101 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $2,500

Transet Construction Company, 707 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial demolition permit

Beck Roofing and Construction, 302 Magnolia Lane, development permit

Yowell Builders, Inc., 3332 Celebration Way, development permit

Mr. Plumber, 1402 Alpine Road, commercial gas permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 111 Pearson Lane, residential gas permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 125 Harlem Avenue, residential mechanical permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 1600 Gay St., residential mechanical permit

Mr. Plumber, 1402 Alpine Road, commercial plumbing permit

Payne Mechanical Services, 105 N. Spur 63, commercial plumbing permit

Goettle Plumbing, 3104 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit

Maddox Residential & Commercial, 1202 Seminole Lane, residential plumbing permit

Mitchell and Angie Lobue, intersection of George Richey Road and Remington Trail, pre-submission proposal

James and Anne Kelt, 1009 Turner Drive, pre-submission proposal

4T Enterprises, 4003 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential structure permit

Beck Roofing and Construction, 302 Magnolia Lane, residential single-family addition permit

Yowell Builders, Inc., 3332 Celebration Way, residential single-family new construction permit

4T Enterprises, 3901 Gable Crest Lane, residential single-family new construction permit

DJ Johnson Company, 3703 Champions Ridge Lane, residential single-family new construction permit

Advanced Roofing Services, Inc., 1106 Coushatta Trail, residential re-roof permit

Warren Landscaping Co., 1690 Wood Place, residential swimming pool construction permit

Warren Landscaping Co., 3522 Thompson Road, residential swimming pool construction permit

East Texas Sign Service, 3812 Gilmer Road, sign permit

K&F Industries, LLC., 101 W. Hawkins Parkway Suite 3, sign permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3332 Celebration Way, new residential water/sewer permit

Wright-Way Plumbing, 3901 Gable Crest Lane, new residential water/sewer permit

