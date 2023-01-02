Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Dec. 16 through 23:
Permits issued
Roofmasters LLC., 3801 Gilmer Road, commercial alterations permit, $48,153
Longview Roofing LLC., 110 E. Cotton St., commercial alterations permit, $20,700
Pither Plumbing, 806 Jordan Valley Road, commercial gas permit
Heritage Plumbing, 110 S. Ward Drive, commercial gas permit
Taylor Mechanical, 2005 Toler Road, commercial mechanical permit
JD's AC LLC., 105 Woodbine Place, commercial mechanical permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 2015 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 1403, 1415, 1417, 1419, 1421, 1423, 1425, 1426, 1427, 1429 and 1431 Monterey Drive, residential plumbing permits
Foster Plumbing LLC., 4517 Lone Oak, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 3908 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit
Applications filed
United Fire Protection LLC., 2006 Toler Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $326,703
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 203 S. High St., commercial plumbing permit
4T Enterprises, 3914 Hidden Hills, residential new permit
T.L. Holyfield Construction LLC., 2103 McDade Place, residential new permit
T.L. Holyfield Construction LLC., 103 and 105 Pine Crest Drive, residential new permits