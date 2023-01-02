Building permits
The Toidi // Shutterstock

Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Dec. 16 through 23:

Permits issued

Roofmasters LLC., 3801 Gilmer Road, commercial alterations permit, $48,153

Longview Roofing LLC., 110 E. Cotton St., commercial alterations permit, $20,700

Pither Plumbing, 806 Jordan Valley Road, commercial gas permit

Heritage Plumbing, 110 S. Ward Drive, commercial gas permit

Taylor Mechanical, 2005 Toler Road, commercial mechanical permit

JD's AC LLC., 105 Woodbine Place, commercial mechanical permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 2015 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 1403, 1415, 1417, 1419, 1421, 1423, 1425, 1426, 1427, 1429 and 1431 Monterey Drive, residential plumbing permits

Foster Plumbing LLC., 4517 Lone Oak, residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 3908 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit

Applications filed

United Fire Protection LLC., 2006 Toler Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $326,703

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 203 S. High St., commercial plumbing permit

4T Enterprises, 3914 Hidden Hills, residential new permit

T.L. Holyfield Construction LLC., 2103 McDade Place, residential new permit

T.L. Holyfield Construction LLC., 103 and 105 Pine Crest Drive, residential new permits

Recommended for You


Tags