Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Dec. 2 through Dec. 9:

Permits issued

AVCO Roofing, 409 Sixth St., commercial alterations permit, $98,016.37

Juarez C&M Services, 1501 W. Loop 281, commercial alterations permit, $55,500

Roof Care, 706 W. Cotton St., commercial alterations permit, $111,993

B&A Electric, 1400 Lago Trail, commercial electric permit

Eagle Electric, 2343 Bates St., new residential electric permit

Eagle Electric, 4510 Lone Oak Lane, new residential electric permit

LIVCO Electric, 2306 East St., new residential electric permit

Garrett Plumbing, 5103 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial gas permit

Express Services Contractors, 1809 West Loop 281 Suite 90, commercial mechanical permit

Air Cybernetics, 803 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1704 E. Whaley St., commercial mechanical permit

Mosby Mechanical Co., 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

Mosby Mechanical Co., 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 617 Fenton Road, new residential plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 2815 Fairway Oaks Lane, new residential plumbing permit

Applications filed

East Texas Alarm Inc., 2430 S. High St., commercial fire alarm permit, $17,500

LeTourneau University, 616 Glaske Drive, commercial new permit, $2,006,000

East Texas Homes LLC., 4514 Lone Oak Lane, development permit

Conaway's Home Group LTD., 1403, 1415, 1417, 1419, 1421, 1423, 1425, 1426, 1427, 1429, 1431 Monterey Drive, development permits

SGL Utility Contractors LLC., 5024 Dollahite Lane, development permit

Income Power LLC., 3302 S. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

East Texas Homes LLC., 4514 Lone Oak Lane, residential new permit

Conaway's Home Group LTD., 1403, 1415, 1417, 1419, 1421, 1423, 1425, 1426, 1427, 1429, 1431 Monterey Drive, residential new permits

SGL Utility Contractors LLC., 5024 Dollahite Lane, residential new permit

Moxie Plumbing Contractors, 3817 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new water/sewer permit

