Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Dec. 2 through Dec. 9:
Permits issued
AVCO Roofing, 409 Sixth St., commercial alterations permit, $98,016.37
Juarez C&M Services, 1501 W. Loop 281, commercial alterations permit, $55,500
Roof Care, 706 W. Cotton St., commercial alterations permit, $111,993
B&A Electric, 1400 Lago Trail, commercial electric permit
Eagle Electric, 2343 Bates St., new residential electric permit
Eagle Electric, 4510 Lone Oak Lane, new residential electric permit
LIVCO Electric, 2306 East St., new residential electric permit
Garrett Plumbing, 5103 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial gas permit
Express Services Contractors, 1809 West Loop 281 Suite 90, commercial mechanical permit
Air Cybernetics, 803 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1704 E. Whaley St., commercial mechanical permit
Mosby Mechanical Co., 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
Mosby Mechanical Co., 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 617 Fenton Road, new residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 2815 Fairway Oaks Lane, new residential plumbing permit
Applications filed
East Texas Alarm Inc., 2430 S. High St., commercial fire alarm permit, $17,500
LeTourneau University, 616 Glaske Drive, commercial new permit, $2,006,000
East Texas Homes LLC., 4514 Lone Oak Lane, development permit
Conaway's Home Group LTD., 1403, 1415, 1417, 1419, 1421, 1423, 1425, 1426, 1427, 1429, 1431 Monterey Drive, development permits
SGL Utility Contractors LLC., 5024 Dollahite Lane, development permit
Income Power LLC., 3302 S. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
East Texas Homes LLC., 4514 Lone Oak Lane, residential new permit
Conaway's Home Group LTD., 1403, 1415, 1417, 1419, 1421, 1423, 1425, 1426, 1427, 1429, 1431 Monterey Drive, residential new permits
SGL Utility Contractors LLC., 5024 Dollahite Lane, residential new permit
Moxie Plumbing Contractors, 3817 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new water/sewer permit