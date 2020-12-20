Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9:
Permits issued
Denny Oil Company, 3620 Estes Parkway, commercial demolition permit
H5 General Contractors, 1402 Alpine Road, commercial demolition permit
A&D Landworks, 108 Lakewood Drive, driveway construction permit
GHM Building Systems, 1111 Judson Road, commercial electric permit
B&A Electric, 911 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Earl L. Raibon Jr., 107 Brooks Street, residential electric permit
Sunpro Solar, 17 Stoneridge Trail, residential electric permit
Sunpro Solar, 1008 Sequoyah Lane, residential electric permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 216 Brown Street, residential electric permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 4019 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electric permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 204 Longleaf Drive, residential electric permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 2135 Page Creek Trail, residential electric permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 2137 page Creek Trail, residential electric permit
JMH Electric, 3902 Chase Creek Place, residential electric permit
Chance Electric, 2002 Pine Tree Road, residential electric permit
Chance Electric, 706 Edwards Street, residential electric permit
Hunter’s Electric, LLC., 222 Cambridge Lane, residential electric permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 1003 Evergreen Street, residential gas permit
K&B Hardin Ent., doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 1205 Stone Trail, residential gas permit
U Graves Plumbing, 901 Baylor Drive, residential gas permit
Pither Plumbing, 833 N. Third Street, residential gas permit
The Original Evans Air Conditioning, 100 W. Hawkins Parkway, commercial mechanical permit
TDR Contractors, Inc., 3812 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas, LTD., 2404 13th Street, residential mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 112 Pinebrook Place Units 100 and 101, residential mechanical permits
East Texas Refrigeration, 410 Twelfth Street Units 100 and 101, residential mechanical permits
East Texas Refrigeration, 409 Claire Lane, residential mechanical permit
JD’s AC, LLC., 1205 Stone Trail, residential mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services, 3090 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
Spring Hill Plumbing, 108 N. Lane Wells Drive, residential plumbing permit
K&B Hardin ENT., doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 109 Peterson Place, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 410 and 412 Claire Lane, residential plumbing permits
Richard Parker Plumbing, 726 Birch Drive, residential plumbing permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, LLC., 1205 Heather Lane, residential addition permit
R. David Gillespie, 801 Eden Drive, residential addition permit
GINC Construction, LLC., 1218 Tulane Avenue, residential alteration permit
Becca Scott Interiors, Inc., 903 Windemere Circle, residential alteration permit
Sunpro Solar, 17 Stoneridge Trail, residential alteration permit
Sunpro Solar, 1008 Sequoyah Lane, residential alteration permit
SW57 Construction, LLC., 4202 Savannah Hills Lane, residential new construction permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, LLC., 3824 Holly Ridge Drive, residential re-roof permit
Raymond Hardin Flooring, 1302 Hollybrook Drive, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 1818 N. Shenandoah Court, residential re-roof permit
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 3022 Keystone Street, residential re-roof permit
Stephen Marjason, 2617 Golf Avenue, residential re-roof permit
S.A.I. Roofing, 408 Sheffield Drive, residential re-roof permit
Clint Tuel Roofing, 2 Iris Circle, residential re-roof permit
Commercial Roofing Systems, 2616 Spring Hill Road, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 1612 Springdale Street, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 2036 Eden Drive, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 304 Delwood Drive, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 104 Overlook Drive, residential re-roof permit
D&D Roofing, 803 Kingsbury Court, residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 3 S. Stonegate Court, residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 4302 Windrush Boulevard, residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 1411 Secluded Lane, residential re-roof permit
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 707 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
East Texas Alarm Inc., 2394 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial fire alarm permit, $7,000
American Fire Protection Group, Inc., 200 E. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $5,582
American Fire Protection Group, Inc., 1302 E. Whaley Street, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $23,850
H5 General Contractors, 1402 Alpine Road, commercial alteration permit, $25,000
Ramey Construction LLC., 921 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $49,900
Beer Wells Real Estate, 911 W. Loop 281 Suite 113, commercial alteration permit, $87,090
Jose A. Mendez, 1101 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial accessory permit for new structure, $14,500
Johnson and Pace Inc., 2000 Toler Road, commercial new construction permit, $700,000
Trademark Construction, 2110 Horseshoe Lane, commercial new construction permit, $72,000
SW57 Construction LLC., 4202 Savannah Hills Lane, development permit
Atlas Building Systems, Inc., 115 E. Birdsong Street, development permit
Bobby’s Portable Buildings, 1101 Lettie Street, development permit
Yowell Builders, Inc., 3355 Celebration Way, development permit
Atlas Building Systems Inc., 1809 Timpson Street, development permit
Davis Property Management, 1119 Lilly Street, development permit
Jose A. Mendez, 1101 W. Marshall Avenue, development permit
Mejia Construction, 1310 Young Street, development permit
Trico Enterprises, Inc., unknown address, commercial electric permit
John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 1305 Inverness Street, residential gas permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 412 Hillsdale Drive, residential gas permit
Napps Air Conditioning-Plumbing, 3090 N. Eastman Road Suite 102, commercial plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 3620 Estes Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
Super Plumbers, 3815 Holly Ridge Drive, residential plumbing permit
Rebath, 243 E. Highland Avenue, residential plumbing permit
Diversified Plumbing, 2803 Page Road, residential plumbing permit
Super Plumbers, 1308 Lawndale Avenue, residential plumbing permit
Davis Property Management, 1119 Lilly Street, residential new construction permit
Yowell Builders, Inc., 3355 Celebration Way, residential new construction permit
Mejia Construction, 1310 Young Street, residential new construction permit
American Pool Service, 4003 Hidden Hills Circle, residential swimming pool construction permit
East Texas Homes, LLC., 1503 Judson Road, sign permit, $1,400
East Texas Sign Service, 201 Ford Lane, sign permit, $50,000
Cerda-fied Lawn Care, 612 W. Pliler Precise Road, residential sprinkler permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 102 W. Niblick Street, existing commercial water/sewer permit
Foster Plumbing, LLC., 4202 Savannah Hills Lane, new residential waste/sewer permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1300 Tenth Street, new residential waste/sewer permit
K&B Hardin ENT, doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3355 Celebration Way, new residential waste/sewer permit