Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9:

Permits issued

Denny Oil Company, 3620 Estes Parkway, commercial demolition permit

H5 General Contractors, 1402 Alpine Road, commercial demolition permit

A&D Landworks, 108 Lakewood Drive, driveway construction permit

GHM Building Systems, 1111 Judson Road, commercial electric permit

B&A Electric, 911 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Earl L. Raibon Jr., 107 Brooks Street, residential electric permit

Sunpro Solar, 17 Stoneridge Trail, residential electric permit

Sunpro Solar, 1008 Sequoyah Lane, residential electric permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 216 Brown Street, residential electric permit

H2 Electrical Contracting, 4019 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electric permit

H2 Electrical Contracting, 204 Longleaf Drive, residential electric permit

H2 Electrical Contracting, 2135 Page Creek Trail, residential electric permit

H2 Electrical Contracting, 2137 page Creek Trail, residential electric permit

JMH Electric, 3902 Chase Creek Place, residential electric permit

Chance Electric, 2002 Pine Tree Road, residential electric permit

Chance Electric, 706 Edwards Street, residential electric permit

Hunter’s Electric, LLC., 222 Cambridge Lane, residential electric permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 1003 Evergreen Street, residential gas permit

K&B Hardin Ent., doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 1205 Stone Trail, residential gas permit

U Graves Plumbing, 901 Baylor Drive, residential gas permit

Pither Plumbing, 833 N. Third Street, residential gas permit

The Original Evans Air Conditioning, 100 W. Hawkins Parkway, commercial mechanical permit

TDR Contractors, Inc., 3812 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit

A-US Air Conditioning of Texas, LTD., 2404 13th Street, residential mechanical permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 112 Pinebrook Place Units 100 and 101, residential mechanical permits

East Texas Refrigeration, 410 Twelfth Street Units 100 and 101, residential mechanical permits

East Texas Refrigeration, 409 Claire Lane, residential mechanical permit

JD’s AC, LLC., 1205 Stone Trail, residential mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services, 3090 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit

Spring Hill Plumbing, 108 N. Lane Wells Drive, residential plumbing permit

K&B Hardin ENT., doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 109 Peterson Place, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 410 and 412 Claire Lane, residential plumbing permits

Richard Parker Plumbing, 726 Birch Drive, residential plumbing permit

Clean Cut General Contractors, LLC., 1205 Heather Lane, residential addition permit

R. David Gillespie, 801 Eden Drive, residential addition permit

GINC Construction, LLC., 1218 Tulane Avenue, residential alteration permit

Becca Scott Interiors, Inc., 903 Windemere Circle, residential alteration permit

Sunpro Solar, 17 Stoneridge Trail, residential alteration permit

Sunpro Solar, 1008 Sequoyah Lane, residential alteration permit

SW57 Construction, LLC., 4202 Savannah Hills Lane, residential new construction permit

Clean Cut General Contractors, LLC., 3824 Holly Ridge Drive, residential re-roof permit

Raymond Hardin Flooring, 1302 Hollybrook Drive, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 1818 N. Shenandoah Court, residential re-roof permit

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 3022 Keystone Street, residential re-roof permit

Stephen Marjason, 2617 Golf Avenue, residential re-roof permit

S.A.I. Roofing, 408 Sheffield Drive, residential re-roof permit

Clint Tuel Roofing, 2 Iris Circle, residential re-roof permit

Commercial Roofing Systems, 2616 Spring Hill Road, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 1612 Springdale Street, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 2036 Eden Drive, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 304 Delwood Drive, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 104 Overlook Drive, residential re-roof permit

D&D Roofing, 803 Kingsbury Court, residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 3 S. Stonegate Court, residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 4302 Windrush Boulevard, residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 1411 Secluded Lane, residential re-roof permit

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 707 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

East Texas Alarm Inc., 2394 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial fire alarm permit, $7,000

American Fire Protection Group, Inc., 200 E. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $5,582

American Fire Protection Group, Inc., 1302 E. Whaley Street, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $23,850

H5 General Contractors, 1402 Alpine Road, commercial alteration permit, $25,000

Ramey Construction LLC., 921 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $49,900

Beer Wells Real Estate, 911 W. Loop 281 Suite 113, commercial alteration permit, $87,090

Jose A. Mendez, 1101 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial accessory permit for new structure, $14,500

Johnson and Pace Inc., 2000 Toler Road, commercial new construction permit, $700,000

Trademark Construction, 2110 Horseshoe Lane, commercial new construction permit, $72,000

SW57 Construction LLC., 4202 Savannah Hills Lane, development permit

Atlas Building Systems, Inc., 115 E. Birdsong Street, development permit

Bobby’s Portable Buildings, 1101 Lettie Street, development permit

Yowell Builders, Inc., 3355 Celebration Way, development permit

Atlas Building Systems Inc., 1809 Timpson Street, development permit

Davis Property Management, 1119 Lilly Street, development permit

Jose A. Mendez, 1101 W. Marshall Avenue, development permit

Mejia Construction, 1310 Young Street, development permit

Trico Enterprises, Inc., unknown address, commercial electric permit

John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 1305 Inverness Street, residential gas permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 412 Hillsdale Drive, residential gas permit

Napps Air Conditioning-Plumbing, 3090 N. Eastman Road Suite 102, commercial plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 3620 Estes Parkway, commercial plumbing permit

Super Plumbers, 3815 Holly Ridge Drive, residential plumbing permit

Rebath, 243 E. Highland Avenue, residential plumbing permit

Diversified Plumbing, 2803 Page Road, residential plumbing permit

Super Plumbers, 1308 Lawndale Avenue, residential plumbing permit

Davis Property Management, 1119 Lilly Street, residential new construction permit

Yowell Builders, Inc., 3355 Celebration Way, residential new construction permit

Mejia Construction, 1310 Young Street, residential new construction permit

American Pool Service, 4003 Hidden Hills Circle, residential swimming pool construction permit

East Texas Homes, LLC., 1503 Judson Road, sign permit, $1,400

East Texas Sign Service, 201 Ford Lane, sign permit, $50,000

Cerda-fied Lawn Care, 612 W. Pliler Precise Road, residential sprinkler permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 102 W. Niblick Street, existing commercial water/sewer permit

Foster Plumbing, LLC., 4202 Savannah Hills Lane, new residential waste/sewer permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1300 Tenth Street, new residential waste/sewer permit

K&B Hardin ENT, doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3355 Celebration Way, new residential waste/sewer permit