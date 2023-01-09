Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Dec. 23 through 30:
Permits issued
U Graves Plumbing, 2306 East St., new residential plumbing permit
Specialty Restoration of Texas Inc., 1408 Miami Drive, residential single family alterations permit, $34,790.68
Stephen Marjason, 1114 Hillcrest Drive, residential single family alterations permit
Applications filed
United Fire Protection LLC., 2006 Toler Road Building 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, commercial fire sprinkler permits
Eric Barnes Construction, 5518 W. Loop 281, commercial alterations permit, $396,000
Chrietzberg Electric Inc., 2533 Judson Road Suite A, B, commercial electric permits
A OK Services, 309 E. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
Roto Rooter doing business as Jensen Plumbing, 445 Forest Square, commercial plumbing permit
Van Meter Construction, 4010 Hidden Hills Circle, residential new permit
Essie Belle's Plumbing LLC., 4523 Lone Oak Lane, new residential water/sewer permit