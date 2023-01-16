Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Dec. 30 through Jan. 6:
Permits issued
JEPM Electric LLC., 1500 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 1006 Windy Ridge Drive, new residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 500, 501 and 503 Roberts Circle, new residential electric permits
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 501 Lost Creek Circle, new residential electric permit
Eagle Electric, 4521 Lone Oak Lane, new residential electric permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 1426 McCann Road Suites A/B, commercial gas permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 1903 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit
Master A/C & Heat, 2501 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit
Precise Technical Services, 3817 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 3537 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit
Petty's Irrigation & Landscape LTD., 325 W. Whaley St., commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Little Animal Hospital, 2626 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial addition permit, $150,000
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2015 E. Marshall Avenue Building 2, commercial fire alarm permit, $17,900
Quaid and Parker Construction, 3103 Clinton, residential single-family addition permit