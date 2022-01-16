Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Dec. 31 to Jan. 7:
Permits issuedMcNeer Electrical Contracting Inc., 2601 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 410 and 412 Caprock Drive, new residential electric permits
Collie Enterprise, 2101 Boston Drive, new residential electric permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 507 Powers Court, new residential gas permit
A.C. Contractors, 2137 E. George Richey Road, commercial mechanical permit
Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 3821 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit
C D Thomas Utilities, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
Mike Fish Plumbing, 103 W. Loop 281 Suite 460, commercial plumbing permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 4750 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 3720 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., commercial plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 3803 Hidden Trails Lane, new residential plumbing permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 1600 Sweetbriar St., new residential plumbing permit
Applications filedAarons, 1809 W. Loop 281 Suite 90, commercial accessory structure alteration permit, $540,000
1st National Bank of East Texas, 1701 W. Loop 281, commercial accessory structure alteration permit, $350,000
Christus North Park Hospital, 323 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial addition permit, $14,523,600
Pizza King To Go, 3302 Fourth St., commercial addition permit, $2,500
Roof Care, 1109 Judson Road, commercial alteration permit, $104,000
Hughes-Nelson Painting Inc., 3096 N. Eastman Road Suite 100, commercial alteration permit, $300,000
Walmart, 3812 Gilmer Road, commercial alteration permit, $100,000
Omni Construction, 2203 S. Eastman Road, commercial alteration permit, $35,000
Southern Tire Mart, 3736 W. Loop 281, commercial new permit, $8,500,000
Conaway & Sons, 1131 Mission Creek Drive, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 400 Caprock Drive, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 305 Serenada Trail, development permit
Stiles Electric, 800 Fisher Road, commercial electric permit
Pither Plumbing, 317 W. Methvin St., commercial gas permit
A-Pro Mechanical LLC., 203 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit
Conaway & Sons, 1131 Mission Creek Drive, residential new permit
Conaway & Sons, 400 Caprock Drive, residential new permit
Conaway & Sons, 305 Serenada Trail, residential new permit
Mr. Plumber, 1312 Dennis Drive, commercial new water/sewer permit