Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Dec. 9 through 16:
Permits issued
Firetrol Protection Systems, 701 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire alarm permit, $14,000
Fire Protection Systems, 2430 S. High St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $26,300
Wilco Premium Roofing LLC., 2500 N. Eastman Road, commercial alterations permit, $652,162.14
Curtis McKinley Roofing, 1001 Fourth St., commercial alterations permit, $26,680
Montoya Contractors, 518 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $70,000
El Sombrero, 2005 Toler Road, commercial alterations permit, $2,500
Jesus Benitez LLC., 3409 Fourth St., commercial alterations permit, $60,000
Ram Woodbine Enterprises Inc., 2505 Judson Road, commercial electric permit
CP Electric, 2500 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
Byte Electric LLC., 1000 Pine Tree Road, commercial electric permit
Mike Watts Electric, 518 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2005 Toler Road, commercial gas permit
Tutor and Fuller Plumbing Co., 725 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit
Titan Mechanical Inc., 1249 L.L. Mackey Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
Payne Mechanical Services, 2005 Toler Road, commercial plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC., 1520, 1522, 1524 and 1526 Mahlow Drive, new residential plumbing permits
Foster Plumbing LLC., 1006 Windy Ridge Drive, new residential plumbing permit
K&B Hardin, 501 Lost Creek Circle, new residential plumbing permit
Action Pro Services, 202 W. Primrose Lane, new residential plumbing permit
CBS Home Builders LLC., 104 Northcastle St., residential new permit, $230,000
F&H Builders, 1006 Windy Ridge Drive, residential new permit, $250,000
Applications filed
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 5922 Lou Galosy Way, commercial fire alarm permit, $31,343
Ericsson Inc., 2704-A E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $15,000
Flood Out Restoration, 600 W. Avalon Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $505,202
Priddy Design & Construction LLC., 914 W. Loop 281, commercial alterations permit, $25,000
Metcalf Electric, 600 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new permit, $4,000
CBS Home Builders LLC., 104 Northcastle St., development permit
F&H Builders, 1006 Windy Ridge Drive, development permit
Napps Heating and Air Conditioning, 4508 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 1615 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit
Vector Force Development, 109 S. Ninth St., commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 3736 W. Loop 281, commercial new water/sewer permit
Kim Dunlop, 1500 W. Loop 281, commercial new water/sewer permit