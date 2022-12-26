Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Dec. 9 through 16:

Permits issued

Firetrol Protection Systems, 701 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire alarm permit, $14,000

Fire Protection Systems, 2430 S. High St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $26,300

Wilco Premium Roofing LLC., 2500 N. Eastman Road, commercial alterations permit, $652,162.14

Curtis McKinley Roofing, 1001 Fourth St., commercial alterations permit, $26,680

Montoya Contractors, 518 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $70,000

El Sombrero, 2005 Toler Road, commercial alterations permit, $2,500

Jesus Benitez LLC., 3409 Fourth St., commercial alterations permit, $60,000

Ram Woodbine Enterprises Inc., 2505 Judson Road, commercial electric permit

CP Electric, 2500 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

Byte Electric LLC., 1000 Pine Tree Road, commercial electric permit

Mike Watts Electric, 518 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2005 Toler Road, commercial gas permit

Tutor and Fuller Plumbing Co., 725 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit

Titan Mechanical Inc., 1249 L.L. Mackey Parkway, commercial plumbing permit

Payne Mechanical Services, 2005 Toler Road, commercial plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 1520, 1522, 1524 and 1526 Mahlow Drive, new residential plumbing permits

Foster Plumbing LLC., 1006 Windy Ridge Drive, new residential plumbing permit

K&B Hardin, 501 Lost Creek Circle, new residential plumbing permit

Action Pro Services, 202 W. Primrose Lane, new residential plumbing permit

CBS Home Builders LLC., 104 Northcastle St., residential new permit, $230,000

F&H Builders, 1006 Windy Ridge Drive, residential new permit, $250,000

Applications filed

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 5922 Lou Galosy Way, commercial fire alarm permit, $31,343

Ericsson Inc., 2704-A E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $15,000

Flood Out Restoration, 600 W. Avalon Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $505,202

Priddy Design & Construction LLC., 914 W. Loop 281, commercial alterations permit, $25,000

Metcalf Electric, 600 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new permit, $4,000

CBS Home Builders LLC., 104 Northcastle St., development permit

F&H Builders, 1006 Windy Ridge Drive, development permit

Napps Heating and Air Conditioning, 4508 McCann Road, commercial mechanical permit

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 1615 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit

Vector Force Development, 109 S. Ninth St., commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 3736 W. Loop 281, commercial new water/sewer permit

Kim Dunlop, 1500 W. Loop 281, commercial new water/sewer permit

