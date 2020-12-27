Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16:

Permits issued

Longview Alpha Construction Co., 3005 Fairway Oaks Lane, driveway construction permit

Carlos Solis, 1307 Le Duke Boulevard, driveway construction permit

Quality Concrete Construction, 1320 Frankie Lane, driveway construction permit

Gerald Simmons Concrete, 413 Conroe Street, driveway construction permit

Vancini Construction, 317 Center Street, driveway construction permit

Salvador Concrete, 2316 Bates Street, driveway construction permit

Cano Electric, 701 Gilmer Road Building 21-28, commercial electric permits

Chance Electric, 2807, Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electric permit

Chance Electric, 3420 Bill Owens Parkway, residential electric permit

Sun Origin Energy, LLC., 5913 Old Hwy. 80, residential electric permit

P&P Enterprises, 505 1/2 Eugene Street, residential electric permit

Gill Electric, 1616 Garner Lane, residential electric permit

IES Residential, 112 Pinebrook Place Unit 100, residential electric permit

IES Residential, 410 Twelfth Street, residential electric permit

Jade Mechanical Service LLC., 1218 Tulane Avenue, residential electric permit

Shubert Electric, 1211 Trailwood Lane, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 1305 Chappell Street, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 903 Windemere Circle, residential electric permit

Earl L. Raibon Jr., 1904 Jane Street, residential electric permit

John Finney Electric, 1109 Victoria Drive, residential electric permit

Titan Solar Power TX, 1202 Pine Street, residential electric permit

Clean Cut General Contractors, 1205 Heather Lane, residential electric permit

Taylor Mechanical Contractors, 214 Cambridge Lane, residential gas permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 4202 Savannah Hills Lane, residential gas permit

K&B Hardin ENT doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3355 Celebration Way, residential gas permit

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 2312 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3118 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial mechanical permit

East Texas Climate Control, 3420 Bill Owens Parkway, residential mechanical permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 411 Claire Lane, residential mechanical permit

Jade Mechanical Service LLC., 1218 Tulane Avenue, residential mechanical permit

Hay’s Heating and Air, 1808 Yosemite Way, 1814 Yosemite Way, 1810 Yosemite Way, 1812 Yosemite Way, residential mechanical permits

CD Thomas Utilities, 2307 Dunbar Drive, commercial plumbing permit

A Squared Plumbing, 3812 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit

Richard Holt Plumbing, 210 Mobberly Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

Boogie’s Plumbing, 312 E. Tyler Street, commercial plumbing permit

Goettle Plumbing, 1413 Centenary Drive, residential plumbing permit

Rebath, 1211 Trailwood Lane, residential plumbing permit

Same Day Weather Heater, 711 E. Melton Street, residential plumbing permit

Spring Hill Plumbing, 204 Meadowview Road, residential plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 4202 Savannah Hills Lane, residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 112 and 114 Avondale Street, residential plumbing permits

K&B Hardin ENT doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3355 Celebration Way, residential plumbing permit

Mr. Young’s Plumbing LLC., 1009 Turner Drive, residential plumbing permit

Garay’s Concrete, 2212 Wainwright Court, residential single-family addition permit

Precision Foundation & House Leveling, 13 Victor Drive, residential single-family alteration permit

Harris Trucking, SVC., 112 Avondale Street, residential demolition permit

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 1815 Buckner Street, residential re-roof permit

Clint Tuel Roofing, 4202 Brent Road, residential re-roof permit

Clint Tuel Roofing, 1104 Blue Ridge Parkway, residential re-roof permit

Flores Construction, 1101 N. High Street, residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 1017 Riverwood Drive, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 2312 Judson Road, residential re-roof permit

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 1105 Baylor Drive, residential re-roof permit

Sprinkler Express, 1233 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 1231 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 3409 Oak Hill Trail, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 3812 Hobson Road, residential sprinkler permit

Marsh Irrigation Services, 4004 Hidden Hills Circle, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Kane Security, 119 W. Tyler Street Suite 270, commercial fire alarm permit, $3,824

Genesis Fire Protection, 102 W. Niblick Street, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $49,000

Hope Carrico, 413 Gates Street, commercial alteration permit, $25,000

Elite Construction Management, 4400 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $20,000

Robert Rook, 1505 B Judson Road, commercial alteration permit, $6,900

Ramon Payan, 2414 Gilmer Road Suite 3, commercial alteration permit, $49,600

Cisco-Eagle, Inc., 201 Ford Lane, commercial alteration permit, $45,654

WRL General Contractors, LTD., 2000 E. Loop 281, new commercial construction permit, $23,000,000

Touchdown LLC., 1688 Wood Place, development permit

Garay’s Concrete, 2212 Wainwright Court, development permit

Precision Pools Inc., 204 Longleaf Drive, development permit

BG Construction, 603 Arkansas Street, development permit

JZ Affordable Housing LLC., 209 Young Street, development permit

Kevin Mitchell, 15 Pegues Place, development permit

Cobb Electric, 103 Nikki Drive, commercial electric permit

AAT Plumbing, LLC., 3410 Morrison Street, residential gas permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 70 Oak Creek Ridge Drive, residential mechanical permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 33 Bramlette Place, residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1218 Tulane Avenue, residential plumbing permit

Trent Tutt, East Country Club Road, pre-submission proposal

Kevin Mitchell, 15 Pegues Place, residential ACC new construction permit

BG Construction, 603 Arkansas Street, residential single-family addition permit

Sun Origin Energy, LLC., 5913 Old Highway 80, residential single-family alteration permit, $19,000

Hank’s Siding, 441 S. Fredonia Street, residential single-family alteration permit, $1,950

Titan Solar Power TX, 1208 Pine Street, residential single-family alteration permit, $21,270

Touchdown LLC., 1688 Wood Place, residential new construction permit, $410,000

Precision Pools Inc., 204 Longleaf Drive, residential swimming pool construction permit

K&F Industries, LLC., 3122 Nealy Way, sign permit, $9,960

