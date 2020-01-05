Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2:

Permits issued

J.R. Concrete, 402 Melton St., driveway permit

Stiles Electric, 5400 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

D&R Electric, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Unit 3806, residential electrical permit

D&R Electric, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Unit 3808, residential electrical permit

D&R Electric, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Unit 3804, residential electrical permit

MD Electrical Contractors, 501 W. Broadway Dr., residential electrical permit

B&M Assessment Services LLC, 1127 Pine Bluff Road, residential electrical permit

Chris Szczepanek, 1308 Enchanted Lane, residential electrical permit

Wellborn Mechanical Services Inc., 300 N. Green St., commercial gas permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 4217 Savannah Hills Lane, residential gas permit

Hays Heating and Air, 705 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit, $2,272

Sheffield Service Co. LLC, 208 N. Green St., First Floor, residential mechanical permit, $51,500

Sheffield Service Co. LLC, 208 N. Green St., Second Floor, residential mechanical permit, $51,500

Sheffield Service Co. LLC, 208 N. Green St., Third Floor, residential mechanical permit, $51,500

Sheffield Service Co. LLC, 208 N. Green St., Forth Floor, residential mechanical permit, $51,500

Sheffield Service Co. LLC, 208 N. Green St., Fifth Floor, residential mechanical permit, $51,500

Sheffield Service Co. LLC, 208 N. Green St., Sixth Floor, residential mechanical permit, $51,500

Temp Span Heat/Air, 306 S. Gum St., residential mechanical permit, $6,000

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 3800 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit

Reliance Mechanical Contractors, 5400 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Unit 3804, residential plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Unit 3805, residential plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Unit 3806, residential plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Unit 3808, residential plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1009 N. Third St., residential plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1011 N. Third St., residential plumbing permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 2307 Oliver Ave., residential plumbing permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 2403 Pine Tree Road, Lot 414, residential plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 4217 Savannah Hills Lane, residential plumbing permit

JZ Affordable Housing LLC, 100 E. Pliler St., tear off and reroof Green Street Apartments, $2,000

Randy Langford Construction, 113 E. Hoyt Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,500

Hank’s Siding, 1801 Eastwood Road, replace 9 vinyl windows in house, $2,800

Peewee Roofing, 710 Golfcrest Drive, tear off and reroof house, $1,900

J.A. Kay Roofing, 2312 Fleetwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $12,123

J.A. Kay Roofing, 1315 Regina St., tear off and reroof house, $3,200

AVCO Roofing, 28 Stonegate Drive, tear off and reroof house, $20,812

Roofmasters LLC, 110 Glencrest Lane, tear off and reroof house, $11,000

Applications filed

Longview Alarms LLC, 1603 Pine Tree Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $3,621

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2505 Judson Road, Suite B, commercial fire sprinkler

St. Michael & All Angels’ Episcopal Church, 909 Reel Road, remodel playground at church, $2,500

ARCO Design/Build, 201 Ford Lane, build new 216,300-square-foot manufacturing facility with office for AAON, $9,943,695

Mejia Construction, 1501 Jordan St., development permit

RBR Interests LLC, 4220 Savannah Hills Lane, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 1113 E. Birdsong St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 1115 E. Birdsong St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 1117 E. Birdsong St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 1110 Level St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 706 S. Green St., Unit 100, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 1212 Beaumont St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 706 S. Green St., Unit 101, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 124 Beaumont St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 203 E. Culver St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 1500 Jordan St., development permit

JVD General Contractors, 419 Electra St., development permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1009 N. Third St., residential gas permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1010 N. Third St., residential gas permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1009 N. Third St., residential plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1011 N. Third St., residential gas permit

Ameritex Homes, 706 S. Green St., Unit 100, build 6 room duplex, $50,000

Ameritex Homes, 706 S. Green St., Unit 101, build 6 room duplex, $50,000

Zanjos LLC, 3708 Pratt Drive, cover back patio on existing slab foundation, $1,500

Robert Tilley, 800 Walnut, remodel of house, $35,000

B&M Assessment Services, 1127 Pine Bluff Road, install roof mounted solar system at house, $19,264

Hitt Properties LLC, 205 Bramlette Lane, remodel house, $18,500

Mejia Construction, 1501 Jordan St., build 8 room house, $60,000

Jeff Ramsey Custom Homes, 4220 Savannah Hills Lane, build 13 room house, $250,000

Ameritex Homes 1113 E. Birdsong St., build 8 room house, $60,000

Ameritex Homes 1115 E. Birdsong St., build 8 room house, $60,000

Ameritex Homes 1117 E. Birdsong St., build 8 room house, $60,000

Ameritex Homes, 1110 Level St., build 9 room house, $80,000

Ameritex Homes, 1212 Beaumont St., build 9 room house, $80,000

Ameritex Homes, 1214 Beaumont St., build 9 room house, $80,000

Ameritex Homes, 203 E. Culver St., build 9 room house, $80,000

Ameritex Homes, 1500 Jordan St., build 9 room house, $80,000

JVD General Contractors, 419 Electra St., build 9 room house, $60,000