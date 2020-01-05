Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2:
Permits issued
J.R. Concrete, 402 Melton St., driveway permit
Stiles Electric, 5400 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Stiles Electric, 5400 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
D&R Electric, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Unit 3806, residential electrical permit
D&R Electric, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Unit 3808, residential electrical permit
D&R Electric, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Unit 3804, residential electrical permit
MD Electrical Contractors, 501 W. Broadway Dr., residential electrical permit
B&M Assessment Services LLC, 1127 Pine Bluff Road, residential electrical permit
Chris Szczepanek, 1308 Enchanted Lane, residential electrical permit
Wellborn Mechanical Services Inc., 300 N. Green St., commercial gas permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 4217 Savannah Hills Lane, residential gas permit
Hays Heating and Air, 705 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit, $2,272
Sheffield Service Co. LLC, 208 N. Green St., First Floor, residential mechanical permit, $51,500
Sheffield Service Co. LLC, 208 N. Green St., Second Floor, residential mechanical permit, $51,500
Sheffield Service Co. LLC, 208 N. Green St., Third Floor, residential mechanical permit, $51,500
Sheffield Service Co. LLC, 208 N. Green St., Forth Floor, residential mechanical permit, $51,500
Sheffield Service Co. LLC, 208 N. Green St., Fifth Floor, residential mechanical permit, $51,500
Sheffield Service Co. LLC, 208 N. Green St., Sixth Floor, residential mechanical permit, $51,500
Temp Span Heat/Air, 306 S. Gum St., residential mechanical permit, $6,000
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 3800 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit
Reliance Mechanical Contractors, 5400 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Reliance Mechanical Contractors, 5400 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Unit 3804, residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Unit 3805, residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Unit 3806, residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Unit 3808, residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1009 N. Third St., residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1011 N. Third St., residential plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 2307 Oliver Ave., residential plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 2403 Pine Tree Road, Lot 414, residential plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 4217 Savannah Hills Lane, residential plumbing permit
JZ Affordable Housing LLC, 100 E. Pliler St., tear off and reroof Green Street Apartments, $2,000
Randy Langford Construction, 113 E. Hoyt Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,500
Hank’s Siding, 1801 Eastwood Road, replace 9 vinyl windows in house, $2,800
Peewee Roofing, 710 Golfcrest Drive, tear off and reroof house, $1,900
J.A. Kay Roofing, 2312 Fleetwood Drive, tear off and reroof house, $12,123
J.A. Kay Roofing, 1315 Regina St., tear off and reroof house, $3,200
AVCO Roofing, 28 Stonegate Drive, tear off and reroof house, $20,812
Roofmasters LLC, 110 Glencrest Lane, tear off and reroof house, $11,000
Applications filed
Longview Alarms LLC, 1603 Pine Tree Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $3,621
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2505 Judson Road, Suite B, commercial fire sprinkler
St. Michael & All Angels’ Episcopal Church, 909 Reel Road, remodel playground at church, $2,500
ARCO Design/Build, 201 Ford Lane, build new 216,300-square-foot manufacturing facility with office for AAON, $9,943,695
Mejia Construction, 1501 Jordan St., development permit
RBR Interests LLC, 4220 Savannah Hills Lane, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1113 E. Birdsong St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1115 E. Birdsong St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1117 E. Birdsong St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1110 Level St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 706 S. Green St., Unit 100, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1212 Beaumont St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 706 S. Green St., Unit 101, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 124 Beaumont St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 203 E. Culver St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1500 Jordan St., development permit
JVD General Contractors, 419 Electra St., development permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1009 N. Third St., residential gas permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1010 N. Third St., residential gas permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1009 N. Third St., residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1011 N. Third St., residential gas permit
Ameritex Homes, 706 S. Green St., Unit 100, build 6 room duplex, $50,000
Ameritex Homes, 706 S. Green St., Unit 101, build 6 room duplex, $50,000
Zanjos LLC, 3708 Pratt Drive, cover back patio on existing slab foundation, $1,500
Robert Tilley, 800 Walnut, remodel of house, $35,000
B&M Assessment Services, 1127 Pine Bluff Road, install roof mounted solar system at house, $19,264
Hitt Properties LLC, 205 Bramlette Lane, remodel house, $18,500
Mejia Construction, 1501 Jordan St., build 8 room house, $60,000
Jeff Ramsey Custom Homes, 4220 Savannah Hills Lane, build 13 room house, $250,000
Ameritex Homes 1113 E. Birdsong St., build 8 room house, $60,000
Ameritex Homes 1115 E. Birdsong St., build 8 room house, $60,000
Ameritex Homes 1117 E. Birdsong St., build 8 room house, $60,000
Ameritex Homes, 1110 Level St., build 9 room house, $80,000
Ameritex Homes, 1212 Beaumont St., build 9 room house, $80,000
Ameritex Homes, 1214 Beaumont St., build 9 room house, $80,000
Ameritex Homes, 203 E. Culver St., build 9 room house, $80,000
Ameritex Homes, 1500 Jordan St., build 9 room house, $80,000
JVD General Contractors, 419 Electra St., build 9 room house, $60,000