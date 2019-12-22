Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Dec. 12 to 18:
Permits issued
Davis Property Management, 2400 Airline Road, tear off and replace shingles on commercial building, $14,000
Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 325 S. High St., overlay existing roof, $183,250
Lamar Advertising Co., 3814 W. Marshall Ave., commercial demolition permit
Lamar Advertising Co., 3045 W. Loop 281, commercial demolition permit
Lamar Advertising Co., 1815 Judson Road, commercial demolition permit
Lamar Advertising Co., 415 American Legion Blvd., commercial demolition permit
Lamar Advertising Co., 1228 S. Eastman Road, commercial demolition permit
Lamar Advertising Co., 2300 S. High St., commercial demolition permit
CBH Inc. Driveway, 1301 Secluded Lane, driveway permit
Sabas Concrete Driveway, 100 Coolant Lane, driveway permit
Felipe Cerda Contrete, 1606 Berry Lane, driveway permit
Jose Reyes, 420 Hillmont Ave., driveway permit
Alliance Electrical Inc., 1313 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
Roper Electric Co. Inc., 1805 E. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
B&A Electric, 1725 S. High St., commercial electrical permit
Stiles Electric, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial electrical permit
John Finney Electric, 4210 Savannah Hills Lane, residential electrical permit
Elite Electric Service, 3206 Player Drive, residential electrical permit
John Finney Electric, 217 Longleaf Drive, residential electrical permit
Official Electric LLC, 503 Glenhaven Drive, residential electrical permit
Laxton Electric, 800 Toler Road, residential electrical permit
Harber Electric, 1203 Masters Way, residential electrical permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 3111 McCann Road, commercial gas permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 10 Stoneridge Trail, residential gas permit
Triple G Plumbing, 1228 Hillcrest Drive, residential gas permit
Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 1302 E. Whaley St., commercial mechanical permit, $7,000
JD’s AC LLC, 3817 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit, $10,721
Wilson Air Conditioning Inc., 100 W. Cotton St., commercial mechanical permit, $10,9000
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1507 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial mechanical permit, $11,924
TJ’s Air Conditioning and Heating, 3535 Fourth St., Suite B-3, commercial mechanical permit, $28,000
All Season Heating and Air Conditioning, 223 Longleaf Drive, residential mechanical permit, $25,000
East Texas Climate Control, 816 Walnut St., residential mechanical permit, $1,800
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 1309 S. Green St., commercial plumbing permit
Heritage Plumbing, 2010 Gilmer Road, Unit 102, commercial plumbing permit
Heritage Plumbing, 2010 Gilmer Road, Unit 103-A, commercial plumbing permit
Heritage Plumbing, 2010 Gilmer Road, Unit 103-B, commercial plumbing permit
Heritage Plumbing, 2010 Gilmer Road, Unit 103-C, commercial plumbing permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical LLC, 3111 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical LLC, 1302 E. Whaley St., commercial plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 111 Blaine Trail, commercial plumbing permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 909 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 400 Ford Lane, commercial plumbing permit
A-1 Plumbing, 1507 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 4403 W. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit
East Texas Plumbing, 507 Greenridge St., residential plumbing permit
Roofmasters LLC, 1101 Towne Lake Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,000
F.R. Construction, 304 W. Nelson St., replace siding on house, $1,000
AVCO Roofing, 608 Fenton Road, tear off and reroof house, $9,608
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 801 Walnut St., residential demolition permit
Elwood Service, 123 Vesta St., residential demolition permit
Elwood Service, 127 Julia St., residential demolition permit
Elwood Service, 1713 Sandlin St., residential demolition permit
Elwood Service, 516 Louisiana St., residential demolition permit
Noble Roofing, 907 Centenary Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,000
Ware Irrigation Solutions, 1301 Secluded Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
L&M Construction 100 Kate St., addition of 1500-square-feet to Anytime Fitness, $190,000
Texas Fire Tech Systems Inc., 3535 Fourth St., Suite B-4, commercial fire sprinkler permit
JCJ & Associates, 813 Gilmer Road, combine three commercial lease spaces into one for Davis Dental office, $185,000
Williams Erection & Welding Inc., 2705 E. Marshall Ave., build 2 sheds to right rear of existing building, $64,120
ETR Services, 100 Coolant Lane, build new paint booth, $300,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 6 Oak Forest Drive, development permit
SW57 Contruction LLC, 4217 Savannah Hills Lane, development permit
Eastman Credit Union, 2002 W. Loop 271, development permit
L&M Construction, 100 Kate St., development permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 10 Stoneridge Trail, residential gas permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 4301 Kennedy Trail, residential gas permit
Pither Plumbing, 601 Arkansas St., residential gas permit
Jensen Plumbing, 606 Pine St., residential plumbing permit
Aaron Monsurais, 3907 Thomas St., build a detached patio cover to rear of house, $1,000
Aaron Monsurais, 3907 Thomas St., build a carport to the front left of house, $600
Aaron Monsurais, 3907 Thomas St., build a storage building to rear of house, $300
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 6 Oak Forest Drive, build patio on new foundation, $99,000
Window World of NE Texas, 3006 Marlboro St., replace 8 windows, $3,649
Thach Vuong, 905 Fourteenth St., repair carport, $3,497
SW57 Construction LLC, 4217 Savannah Hills Lane, build 12 room house, $275,000
MCP Neon & Sign, 1411 W. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $20,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 2200 W. Loop 281, sign permit, $8,000
McMurray Signs, 204 Michael Drive, sign permit, $1,189
Foster Plumbing LLC, 4217 Savannah Hills Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
United Plumbing Inc., 1222 Mission Creek, water/sewer new residential permit
United Plumbing Inc., 1219 Mission Creek, water/sewer new residential permit
United Plumbing Inc., 1223 Mission Creek, water/sewer new residential permit
United Plumbing Inc., 1225 Mission Creek, water/sewer new residential permit
United Plumbing Inc., 1221 Mission Creek, water/sewer new residential permit