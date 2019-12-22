Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Dec. 12 to 18:

Permits issued

Davis Property Management, 2400 Airline Road, tear off and replace shingles on commercial building, $14,000

Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 325 S. High St., overlay existing roof, $183,250

Lamar Advertising Co., 3814 W. Marshall Ave., commercial demolition permit

Lamar Advertising Co., 3045 W. Loop 281, commercial demolition permit

Lamar Advertising Co., 1815 Judson Road, commercial demolition permit

Lamar Advertising Co., 415 American Legion Blvd., commercial demolition permit

Lamar Advertising Co., 1228 S. Eastman Road, commercial demolition permit

Lamar Advertising Co., 2300 S. High St., commercial demolition permit

CBH Inc. Driveway, 1301 Secluded Lane, driveway permit

Sabas Concrete Driveway, 100 Coolant Lane, driveway permit

Felipe Cerda Contrete, 1606 Berry Lane, driveway permit

Jose Reyes, 420 Hillmont Ave., driveway permit

Alliance Electrical Inc., 1313 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit

Roper Electric Co. Inc., 1805 E. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit

B&A Electric, 1725 S. High St., commercial electrical permit

Stiles Electric, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial electrical permit

John Finney Electric, 4210 Savannah Hills Lane, residential electrical permit

Elite Electric Service, 3206 Player Drive, residential electrical permit

John Finney Electric, 217 Longleaf Drive, residential electrical permit

Official Electric LLC, 503 Glenhaven Drive, residential electrical permit

Laxton Electric, 800 Toler Road, residential electrical permit

Harber Electric, 1203 Masters Way, residential electrical permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 3111 McCann Road, commercial gas permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 10 Stoneridge Trail, residential gas permit

Triple G Plumbing, 1228 Hillcrest Drive, residential gas permit

Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 1302 E. Whaley St., commercial mechanical permit, $7,000

JD’s AC LLC, 3817 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit, $10,721

Wilson Air Conditioning Inc., 100 W. Cotton St., commercial mechanical permit, $10,9000

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1507 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial mechanical permit, $11,924

TJ’s Air Conditioning and Heating, 3535 Fourth St., Suite B-3, commercial mechanical permit, $28,000

All Season Heating and Air Conditioning, 223 Longleaf Drive, residential mechanical permit, $25,000

East Texas Climate Control, 816 Walnut St., residential mechanical permit, $1,800

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 1309 S. Green St., commercial plumbing permit

Heritage Plumbing, 2010 Gilmer Road, Unit 102, commercial plumbing permit

Heritage Plumbing, 2010 Gilmer Road, Unit 103-A, commercial plumbing permit

Heritage Plumbing, 2010 Gilmer Road, Unit 103-B, commercial plumbing permit

Heritage Plumbing, 2010 Gilmer Road, Unit 103-C, commercial plumbing permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical LLC, 3111 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical LLC, 1302 E. Whaley St., commercial plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 111 Blaine Trail, commercial plumbing permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 909 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 400 Ford Lane, commercial plumbing permit

A-1 Plumbing, 1507 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial plumbing permit

Boogie’s Plumbing, 4403 W. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit

East Texas Plumbing, 507 Greenridge St., residential plumbing permit

Roofmasters LLC, 1101 Towne Lake Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,000

F.R. Construction, 304 W. Nelson St., replace siding on house, $1,000

AVCO Roofing, 608 Fenton Road, tear off and reroof house, $9,608

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 801 Walnut St., residential demolition permit

Elwood Service, 123 Vesta St., residential demolition permit

Elwood Service, 127 Julia St., residential demolition permit

Elwood Service, 1713 Sandlin St., residential demolition permit

Elwood Service, 516 Louisiana St., residential demolition permit

Noble Roofing, 907 Centenary Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,000

Ware Irrigation Solutions, 1301 Secluded Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

L&M Construction 100 Kate St., addition of 1500-square-feet to Anytime Fitness, $190,000

Texas Fire Tech Systems Inc., 3535 Fourth St., Suite B-4, commercial fire sprinkler permit

JCJ & Associates, 813 Gilmer Road, combine three commercial lease spaces into one for Davis Dental office, $185,000

Williams Erection & Welding Inc., 2705 E. Marshall Ave., build 2 sheds to right rear of existing building, $64,120

ETR Services, 100 Coolant Lane, build new paint booth, $300,000

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 6 Oak Forest Drive, development permit

SW57 Contruction LLC, 4217 Savannah Hills Lane, development permit

Eastman Credit Union, 2002 W. Loop 271, development permit

L&M Construction, 100 Kate St., development permit

Richard Holt Plumbing, 10 Stoneridge Trail, residential gas permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 4301 Kennedy Trail, residential gas permit

Pither Plumbing, 601 Arkansas St., residential gas permit

Jensen Plumbing, 606 Pine St., residential plumbing permit

Aaron Monsurais, 3907 Thomas St., build a detached patio cover to rear of house, $1,000

Aaron Monsurais, 3907 Thomas St., build a carport to the front left of house, $600

Aaron Monsurais, 3907 Thomas St., build a storage building to rear of house, $300

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 6 Oak Forest Drive, build patio on new foundation, $99,000

Window World of NE Texas, 3006 Marlboro St., replace 8 windows, $3,649

Thach Vuong, 905 Fourteenth St., repair carport, $3,497

SW57 Construction LLC, 4217 Savannah Hills Lane, build 12 room house, $275,000

MCP Neon & Sign, 1411 W. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $20,000

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 2200 W. Loop 281, sign permit, $8,000

McMurray Signs, 204 Michael Drive, sign permit, $1,189

Foster Plumbing LLC, 4217 Savannah Hills Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

United Plumbing Inc., 1222 Mission Creek, water/sewer new residential permit

United Plumbing Inc., 1219 Mission Creek, water/sewer new residential permit

United Plumbing Inc., 1223 Mission Creek, water/sewer new residential permit

United Plumbing Inc., 1225 Mission Creek, water/sewer new residential permit

United Plumbing Inc., 1221 Mission Creek, water/sewer new residential permit