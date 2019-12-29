Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Dec. 19 to 25:

Permits issued

Salvador Concrete, 20 Marguerite Drive, driveway

DEEM LLC, 515 E. Loop 281, electrical commercial permit

Haws Plumbing Co., 1603 San Augustine Lane, residential gas permit

Texans Air Conditioning & Heating, 2505 Judson Road, mechanical commercial permit, $64,000

DEEM LLC, 515 E. Loop 281, mechanical commercial permit, $6,000

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1508 Colony Circle, mechanical commercial permit, $5,950

Wilson Air Conditioning Inc., 5400 W. Loop 281, mechanical commercial permit, $38,492

Wilson Air Conditioning Inc., 5400 W. Loop 281, mechanical commercial permit, $19,471

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1202 Masters Way, mechanical residential permit, $10,765

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3523 Thompson Road, mechanical residential permit, $6,850

East Texas Climate Control, 1206 Bertha Ave., mechanical residential permit, $1,300

United Plumbing Inc., 1224 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit

A-1 Plumbing, 5 Huntington St., residential plumbing permit

A+ Professor of Plumbing, 1105 Rex Lane, residential plumbing permit

A+ Professor of Plumbing, 1015 N. Third St., residential plumbing permit

A+ Professor of Plumbing, 2115 Victory St., residential plumbing permit

A+ Professor of Plumbing, 607 Texas St., residential plumbing permit

A+ Professor of Plumbing, 2402 Smith Drive, residential plumbing permit

A+ Professor of Plumbing, 207 Grant St., residential plumbing permit

United Plumbing Inc., 1222 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit

J.A. Kay Roofing, 1315 Fairhaven Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,725

Kevin Mitchell, 5 Huntington Circle, demolition of house

Ameritex Homes, 617 Sabine St., build seven-room house under South Longview Incentive Program, $50,000

Applications filed

River City Fire Protection Inc., 160 Lucy Drive, commercial fire sprinkler

Monitor Inc, 5200 Judson Road, build fuel tank canopy for Grab-N-Go store, $82,000

Luis Lopez, 1610 Gilmer Road, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 1502 Jordan St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 902 Walnut St., development permit

Monitor Inc., 5200 Judson Road, development permit

East Texas Homes LLC, 1900 Buccaneer St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 702 Molton St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 619 Sabine St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 703 Mobberly Ave., Unit A, development permit

CBS Home Builders LLC, 2411 Clayton St., development permit

CBS Home Builders LLC, 2429 Clayton St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 703 Mobberly Ave., Unit B, development permit

A+ Professor of Plumbing, 122 Sidney St., Unit B, residential plumbing permit

Ameritex Homes, 703 Mobberly Ave., Unit B, build seven-room duplex, $50,000

AVCO Roofing, 2301 Oliver Ave., tear off and reroof house, $13,848

Muniz Co., 430 Larry Drive, interior remodel of home, $8,000

Muniz Co., 428 Larry Drive, interior remodel of house, $8,000

Stonewater Roofing, 104 Cactus St., tear off and reroof house, $7,667

Stonewater Roofing, 3703 Dowell Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,330

East Texas Homes LLC, 1900 Buccaneer St., build eight-room house, $140,000

Ameritex Homes, 703 Mobberly Ave., Unit A, build seven-room house under the South Longview Incentive Program, $50,000

CBS Home Builders LLC, 2429 Clayton St., build 13-room house, $200,000

CBS Home Builders LLC, 2411 Clayton St., build 12-room house, $175,000