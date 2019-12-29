Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Dec. 19 to 25:
Permits issued
Salvador Concrete, 20 Marguerite Drive, driveway
DEEM LLC, 515 E. Loop 281, electrical commercial permit
Haws Plumbing Co., 1603 San Augustine Lane, residential gas permit
Texans Air Conditioning & Heating, 2505 Judson Road, mechanical commercial permit, $64,000
DEEM LLC, 515 E. Loop 281, mechanical commercial permit, $6,000
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1508 Colony Circle, mechanical commercial permit, $5,950
Wilson Air Conditioning Inc., 5400 W. Loop 281, mechanical commercial permit, $38,492
Wilson Air Conditioning Inc., 5400 W. Loop 281, mechanical commercial permit, $19,471
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1202 Masters Way, mechanical residential permit, $10,765
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3523 Thompson Road, mechanical residential permit, $6,850
East Texas Climate Control, 1206 Bertha Ave., mechanical residential permit, $1,300
United Plumbing Inc., 1224 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit
A-1 Plumbing, 5 Huntington St., residential plumbing permit
A+ Professor of Plumbing, 1105 Rex Lane, residential plumbing permit
A+ Professor of Plumbing, 1015 N. Third St., residential plumbing permit
A+ Professor of Plumbing, 2115 Victory St., residential plumbing permit
A+ Professor of Plumbing, 607 Texas St., residential plumbing permit
A+ Professor of Plumbing, 2402 Smith Drive, residential plumbing permit
A+ Professor of Plumbing, 207 Grant St., residential plumbing permit
United Plumbing Inc., 1222 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit
J.A. Kay Roofing, 1315 Fairhaven Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,725
Kevin Mitchell, 5 Huntington Circle, demolition of house
Ameritex Homes, 617 Sabine St., build seven-room house under South Longview Incentive Program, $50,000
Applications filed
River City Fire Protection Inc., 160 Lucy Drive, commercial fire sprinkler
Monitor Inc, 5200 Judson Road, build fuel tank canopy for Grab-N-Go store, $82,000
Luis Lopez, 1610 Gilmer Road, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1502 Jordan St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 902 Walnut St., development permit
Monitor Inc., 5200 Judson Road, development permit
East Texas Homes LLC, 1900 Buccaneer St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 702 Molton St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 619 Sabine St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 703 Mobberly Ave., Unit A, development permit
CBS Home Builders LLC, 2411 Clayton St., development permit
CBS Home Builders LLC, 2429 Clayton St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 703 Mobberly Ave., Unit B, development permit
A+ Professor of Plumbing, 122 Sidney St., Unit B, residential plumbing permit
Ameritex Homes, 703 Mobberly Ave., Unit B, build seven-room duplex, $50,000
AVCO Roofing, 2301 Oliver Ave., tear off and reroof house, $13,848
Muniz Co., 430 Larry Drive, interior remodel of home, $8,000
Muniz Co., 428 Larry Drive, interior remodel of house, $8,000
Stonewater Roofing, 104 Cactus St., tear off and reroof house, $7,667
Stonewater Roofing, 3703 Dowell Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,330
East Texas Homes LLC, 1900 Buccaneer St., build eight-room house, $140,000
Ameritex Homes, 703 Mobberly Ave., Unit A, build seven-room house under the South Longview Incentive Program, $50,000
CBS Home Builders LLC, 2429 Clayton St., build 13-room house, $200,000
CBS Home Builders LLC, 2411 Clayton St., build 12-room house, $175,000