Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Dec. 5 to 11:
Permits issued
Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 112/112 A Johnston St., overlay roof with PVC roof membrane, $72,555
Stonewater Roofing, 2631 Bill Owens Parkway, tear off and reroof commercial building, $275,244
Alliance Electrical Inc., 1313 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
Wildts Wiring, 1753 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
Ark-La-Tex Electric Inc., 3009 Lilly St., commercial electrical permit
Cobb Electric, 200 N. Fredonia St., commercial electrical permit
Gill Electric, 3188 Nealy Way, commercial electrical permit
Childress Electric, 401 Gilmer Road, commercial electrical permit
Woodbine Electric Co., 450 S. Fredonia St., residential electrical permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 223 Longleaf Drive, residential electrical permit
Hill Electric, 1903 Hughey Drive, residential electrical permit
Gill Electric, 1102 Chateau Court, residential electrical permit
Schroder Electric, 107 Elm Creek Drive, residential electrical permit
Paul Chipman, 4313 Graves Court, residential electrical permit
Kim Davis, 123 E. Berkley St., residential electrical permit
Kim Davis, 127 E. Berkley St., residential electrical permit
P&L Enterprise, 300 Westchester St., residential electrical permit
Wildts Wiring, 314 E. Avalon Ave., residential electrical permit
Goettle Plumbing, 1306 Tiffany Lane, residential gas permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 1718 Oden St., residential gas permit
Lone Star Plumbing, 1303 Montclair St., residential gas permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 4200 Savannah Hills Lane, residential gas permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 4226 Savannah Hills Lane, residential gas permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 4224 Savannah Hills Lane, residential gas permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 300 Westchester St., residential gas permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 1102 Chateau St., residential gas permit
Aire Serv of Longview, 1111 Evergreen St., commercial mechanical permit, $2,000
East Texas Climate Control, 3804 Suren Way, residential mechanical permit, $7,000
East Texas Climate Control, 3808 Suren Way, residential mechanical permit, $7,000
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3349 Celebration Way, residential mechanical permit, $7,500
A.C. Contractors, 4210 Savannah Hills Lane, residential mechanical permit, $9,800
Bixby Air & Heat, 1508 Centenary Drive, residential mechanical permit, $2,500
Affordable Plumbing, 1000 Swinging Bridge Road, residential plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 4200 Savannah Hills Lane, residential plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 4226 Savannah Hills Lane, residential plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 4224 Savannah Hills Lane, residential plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1305 Inwood Road, residential plumbing permit
AVCO Roofing, 715 Noel Drive, tear off and reroof house, $22,034
AVCO Roofing, 620 Cynthia St., tear off and reroof house, $13,939
LW Davis House Leveling and Foundation, 609 Noel Drive, replace sill and floor joists at house, $7,840
Lampin & Son’s, 5 Bunker Hill Court, replace 2 windows, $1,333
Randy Langford Construction, 115 E. Hoyt Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,500
J.A. Kay Roofing, 8 Covington Drive, tear off and reroof house, $16,036
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 702 Leota St., tear off and reroof house, $5,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 2503 E. George Richey Road, tear off and reroof house, $6,000
Chris Langford Roofing, 713 Cove Place, tear off and reroof house, $14,939
Seven’s General Contracting Inc., 1707 Hughey Drive, repair house due to storm damage, $72,358
Roofmasters LLC, 108 Woodway Lane, tear off and reroof house, $9,600
Stonewater Roofing, 3224 Crenshaw St., tear off and reroof house, $9,515
Stonewater Roofing, 1128 Kensington Court, tear off and reroof house, $5,981
Stonewater Roofing, 710 Kay Drive, tear off and reroof house, $15,141
JVD General Contractors, 417 Electra St., build 6 room house, $45,000
4T Enterprises, 4013 Hidden Hills Circle, build 13 room house, $240,000
Conaway & Sons, 1221 Mission Creek Drive, build 11 room house, $105,224
Conaway & Sons, 1225 Mission Creek Drive, build 9 room house, $95,024
Conaway & Sons, 1229 Mission Creek Drive, build 11 room house, $92,984
Conaway & Sons, 1223 Mission Creek Drive, build 9 room house, $99,130
Conaway & Sons, 1222 Mission Creek Drive, build 9 room house, $94,939
Rainforest Irrigation & Landscaping, 2518 Maggie Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Tucker & Assoc., 3710 Champions Ridge Lane, residential sprinkler permit
I&I Lawn Service, 1301 Frankie Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 4015 Hidden Hills Circle, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 124 Blaine Trail, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 3903 Hidden Hills Circle, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 2809 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 3805 Hidden Hills Circle, residential sprinkler permit
New Vintage Custom Homes, 4224 Savannah Hills Lane, water/sewer new residential
Applications filed
Vista 1 Construction, 1408 McCann Road, build out from white box to Club 4 Fitness Center, $500,000
Whiterock Services LLC, 1745 W. Loop 281, build new 12-foot long 36-inch OAH knee wall to be used for waiting area at existing commercial building, $25,000
Bird Dog Plumbing, 916 Regency Drive, residential gas permit
Jeff Berry Plumbing, 1296 E. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit
C.D. Storage, 2607 Northbrook Drive, place 10-foot by 16-foot back yard storage shed, $3,800
Bryanmark Construction LLC, 305 Irving St., build new metal shop to right rear of house, $17,900
Sergio Martinez, 805 Washington St., repair foundation and sheetrock walls at house, $800
Hitt Properties LLC, 707 Tullie Drive, remodel bathroom, laundry room and kitchen in house, $92,500
Gail Daniel, 2501 Page Road, enclose garage to make a bedroom at house, $1,000
Aglyn Number Four LLC, 601 Arkansas St., residential demolition permit
James A. Williams, 1515 Comanche St., build 12 room house, $170,000
Flag Systems, 600 E. Loop 281, sign permit, $24,000
U Graves Pluming, 417 Electra St., water/sewer new residential
Foster Plumbing LLC, 4226 Savannah Hills Lane, water/sewer new residential
Wright-Way Plumbing, 4013 Hidden Hills Circle, water/sewer new residential
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1515 Comanche St., water/sewer new residential