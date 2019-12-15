Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Dec. 5 to 11:

Permits issued

Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 112/112 A Johnston St., overlay roof with PVC roof membrane, $72,555

Stonewater Roofing, 2631 Bill Owens Parkway, tear off and reroof commercial building, $275,244

Alliance Electrical Inc., 1313 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit

Wildts Wiring, 1753 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit

Ark-La-Tex Electric Inc., 3009 Lilly St., commercial electrical permit

Cobb Electric, 200 N. Fredonia St., commercial electrical permit

Gill Electric, 3188 Nealy Way, commercial electrical permit

Childress Electric, 401 Gilmer Road, commercial electrical permit

Woodbine Electric Co., 450 S. Fredonia St., residential electrical permit

H2 Electrical Contracting, 223 Longleaf Drive, residential electrical permit

Hill Electric, 1903 Hughey Drive, residential electrical permit

Gill Electric, 1102 Chateau Court, residential electrical permit

Schroder Electric, 107 Elm Creek Drive, residential electrical permit

Paul Chipman, 4313 Graves Court, residential electrical permit

Kim Davis, 123 E. Berkley St., residential electrical permit

Kim Davis, 127 E. Berkley St., residential electrical permit

P&L Enterprise, 300 Westchester St., residential electrical permit

Wildts Wiring, 314 E. Avalon Ave., residential electrical permit

Goettle Plumbing, 1306 Tiffany Lane, residential gas permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 1718 Oden St., residential gas permit

Lone Star Plumbing, 1303 Montclair St., residential gas permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 4200 Savannah Hills Lane, residential gas permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 4226 Savannah Hills Lane, residential gas permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 4224 Savannah Hills Lane, residential gas permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 300 Westchester St., residential gas permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 1102 Chateau St., residential gas permit

Aire Serv of Longview, 1111 Evergreen St., commercial mechanical permit, $2,000

East Texas Climate Control, 3804 Suren Way, residential mechanical permit, $7,000

East Texas Climate Control, 3808 Suren Way, residential mechanical permit, $7,000

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3349 Celebration Way, residential mechanical permit, $7,500

A.C. Contractors, 4210 Savannah Hills Lane, residential mechanical permit, $9,800

Bixby Air & Heat, 1508 Centenary Drive, residential mechanical permit, $2,500

Affordable Plumbing, 1000 Swinging Bridge Road, residential plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 4200 Savannah Hills Lane, residential plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 4226 Savannah Hills Lane, residential plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 4224 Savannah Hills Lane, residential plumbing permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1305 Inwood Road, residential plumbing permit

AVCO Roofing, 715 Noel Drive, tear off and reroof house, $22,034

AVCO Roofing, 620 Cynthia St., tear off and reroof house, $13,939

LW Davis House Leveling and Foundation, 609 Noel Drive, replace sill and floor joists at house, $7,840

Lampin & Son’s, 5 Bunker Hill Court, replace 2 windows, $1,333

Randy Langford Construction, 115 E. Hoyt Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,500

J.A. Kay Roofing, 8 Covington Drive, tear off and reroof house, $16,036

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 702 Leota St., tear off and reroof house, $5,000

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 2503 E. George Richey Road, tear off and reroof house, $6,000

Chris Langford Roofing, 713 Cove Place, tear off and reroof house, $14,939

Seven’s General Contracting Inc., 1707 Hughey Drive, repair house due to storm damage, $72,358

Roofmasters LLC, 108 Woodway Lane, tear off and reroof house, $9,600

Stonewater Roofing, 3224 Crenshaw St., tear off and reroof house, $9,515

Stonewater Roofing, 1128 Kensington Court, tear off and reroof house, $5,981

Stonewater Roofing, 710 Kay Drive, tear off and reroof house, $15,141

JVD General Contractors, 417 Electra St., build 6 room house, $45,000

4T Enterprises, 4013 Hidden Hills Circle, build 13 room house, $240,000

Conaway & Sons, 1221 Mission Creek Drive, build 11 room house, $105,224

Conaway & Sons, 1225 Mission Creek Drive, build 9 room house, $95,024

Conaway & Sons, 1229 Mission Creek Drive, build 11 room house, $92,984

Conaway & Sons, 1223 Mission Creek Drive, build 9 room house, $99,130

Conaway & Sons, 1222 Mission Creek Drive, build 9 room house, $94,939

Rainforest Irrigation & Landscaping, 2518 Maggie Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Tucker & Assoc., 3710 Champions Ridge Lane, residential sprinkler permit

I&I Lawn Service, 1301 Frankie Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 4015 Hidden Hills Circle, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 124 Blaine Trail, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 3903 Hidden Hills Circle, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 2809 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 3805 Hidden Hills Circle, residential sprinkler permit

New Vintage Custom Homes, 4224 Savannah Hills Lane, water/sewer new residential

Applications filed

Vista 1 Construction, 1408 McCann Road, build out from white box to Club 4 Fitness Center, $500,000

Whiterock Services LLC, 1745 W. Loop 281, build new 12-foot long 36-inch OAH knee wall to be used for waiting area at existing commercial building, $25,000

Bird Dog Plumbing, 916 Regency Drive, residential gas permit

Jeff Berry Plumbing, 1296 E. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit

C.D. Storage, 2607 Northbrook Drive, place 10-foot by 16-foot back yard storage shed, $3,800

Bryanmark Construction LLC, 305 Irving St., build new metal shop to right rear of house, $17,900

Sergio Martinez, 805 Washington St., repair foundation and sheetrock walls at house, $800

Hitt Properties LLC, 707 Tullie Drive, remodel bathroom, laundry room and kitchen in house, $92,500

Gail Daniel, 2501 Page Road, enclose garage to make a bedroom at house, $1,000

Aglyn Number Four LLC, 601 Arkansas St., residential demolition permit

James A. Williams, 1515 Comanche St., build 12 room house, $170,000

Flag Systems, 600 E. Loop 281, sign permit, $24,000

U Graves Pluming, 417 Electra St., water/sewer new residential

Foster Plumbing LLC, 4226 Savannah Hills Lane, water/sewer new residential

Wright-Way Plumbing, 4013 Hidden Hills Circle, water/sewer new residential

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1515 Comanche St., water/sewer new residential