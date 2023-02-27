Building permits
Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Feb. 10-17:

Permits issued

AVCO Roofing, 1235 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $45,000

Transet Company, 200 Airpark Drive, commercial alterations permit, $400,000

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 5607 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $21,605.73

National Commercial Builders Inc., 3092 N. Eastman Road Suite 104, commercial alterations permit, $717,000

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 2100 S. High St., commercial alterations permit, $60,000

East Texas Electric of Longview, 4350 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Caddo Electrical LLC., 212 Industrial Drive, commercial electric permit

JMH Electric, 711 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Control Power Maintenance Electric Inc., 5401 Mickey Melton Boulevard, commercial electric permit

Bedair Electric, 1316 Alpine Road, commercial electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 106 Delwood Drive, commercial electric permit

D&R Electrical Services LLC., 2504 Windmill Lane, new residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 1423 and 1425 Monterey Drive, new residential electric permits

Elite Electric Service, 1526 and 1524 Mahlow Drive, new residential electric permits

JMH Electric, 2503 Maggie Lane, new residential electric permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 434 E. Loop 281 Suite 101A, commercial gas permit

JD's AC LLC., 4350 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

JD's AC LLC., 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial mechanical permit

Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 106 Delwood Drive, commercial mechanical permit

Heritage Plumbing, 300 E. Tyler St., commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial plumbing permit

Infinity Landscape Contractor LLC., 3817 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Trademark Construction, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial addition permit, $27,500

Diversified Fire Protection, 5922 Lou Galosy Way, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $36,000

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 4350 W. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $13,150

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 1249 L.L. Mackey Parkway, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $35,749

Dick's Sporting Goods, 3500 McCann Road, commercial alterations permit, $250,000

T-Mobile, 4207 Gilmer Road, commercial new permit, $50,000

Ray Madden, 702 Orchard St., development permit

Anup Patel, 3300 Crossroads Drive, development permit

Sabas Concrete, 1909 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, development permit

Ray Madden, 702 Orchard St., residential single-family addition permit

Art-Mex Contractor, 1116 Mobberly Avenue, residential single-family addition permit

Longview Habitat For Humanity, 1507 Dixon St., residential new permit

Anup Patel, 3300 Crossroads Drive, residential new permit

Sabas Concrete, 1909 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, residential new permit

Stephen Shore, 137 Perimeter Road, commercial new water/sewer permit

