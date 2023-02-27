Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Feb. 10-17:
Permits issued
AVCO Roofing, 1235 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $45,000
Transet Company, 200 Airpark Drive, commercial alterations permit, $400,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 5607 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $21,605.73
National Commercial Builders Inc., 3092 N. Eastman Road Suite 104, commercial alterations permit, $717,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 2100 S. High St., commercial alterations permit, $60,000
East Texas Electric of Longview, 4350 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Caddo Electrical LLC., 212 Industrial Drive, commercial electric permit
JMH Electric, 711 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Control Power Maintenance Electric Inc., 5401 Mickey Melton Boulevard, commercial electric permit
Bedair Electric, 1316 Alpine Road, commercial electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 106 Delwood Drive, commercial electric permit
D&R Electrical Services LLC., 2504 Windmill Lane, new residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1423 and 1425 Monterey Drive, new residential electric permits
Elite Electric Service, 1526 and 1524 Mahlow Drive, new residential electric permits
JMH Electric, 2503 Maggie Lane, new residential electric permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 434 E. Loop 281 Suite 101A, commercial gas permit
JD's AC LLC., 4350 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
JD's AC LLC., 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial mechanical permit
Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 106 Delwood Drive, commercial mechanical permit
Heritage Plumbing, 300 E. Tyler St., commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial plumbing permit
Infinity Landscape Contractor LLC., 3817 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Trademark Construction, 203 Gum Springs Road, commercial addition permit, $27,500
Diversified Fire Protection, 5922 Lou Galosy Way, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $36,000
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 4350 W. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $13,150
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 1249 L.L. Mackey Parkway, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $35,749
Dick's Sporting Goods, 3500 McCann Road, commercial alterations permit, $250,000
T-Mobile, 4207 Gilmer Road, commercial new permit, $50,000
Ray Madden, 702 Orchard St., development permit
Anup Patel, 3300 Crossroads Drive, development permit
Sabas Concrete, 1909 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, development permit
Ray Madden, 702 Orchard St., residential single-family addition permit
Art-Mex Contractor, 1116 Mobberly Avenue, residential single-family addition permit
Longview Habitat For Humanity, 1507 Dixon St., residential new permit
Anup Patel, 3300 Crossroads Drive, residential new permit
Sabas Concrete, 1909 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, residential new permit
Stephen Shore, 137 Perimeter Road, commercial new water/sewer permit