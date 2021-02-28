Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Feb. 10 to 24:

Permits issued

Iron Environmental & Demolition, 1429 W. Loop 281, commercial demolition permit

J.R. Concrete, 1716 Tulip Lane, driveway construction permit

Octavio’s Concrete, 2400 Mohawk St., driveway construction permit

B&A Electric, 906 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Can Do Electric, 3623 McCann Road, commercial electric permit

H5 Electrical Service LLC., 115 E. Tyler St., commercial electric permit

Imperial Electric, 3106 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit

Ware Electrical Services, 1417 Columbia Drive, residential electric permit

Laxton Electric, 1900 Mary Jane Drive, residential electric permit

Mike Watts Electric, 1309 Dale St., residential electric permit

Clean Cut Contractors, 1101 Camellia Lane, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 3800 Suren Way, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 4205 Savannah Hills Lane, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 708 Cove Place, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 711 Cove Place, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 3803 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 1681 Wood Place, residential electric permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 4202 Savannah Hills Lane, residential electric permit

BNK Services, 201 Mockingbird Lane, residential electric permit

PlumbProz/Argyle Mechanical, 5910-D Old Hwy. 80, commercial gas permit

Napps Air Conditioning-Plumbing, 1514 W. Fairmont St., commercial gas permit

Maddox Residential & Commercial, 1516 Chippewa St., residential gas permit

Maddox Residential & Commercial, 1501 Creek Lane, residential gas permit

Maddox Residential & Commercial, 1107 Marigold Lane, residential gas permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 1303 Jonquil Drive, residential gas permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3411 Bronco St., residential gas permit

Robertson Mechanical Contractors, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial mechanical permit

TDR Contractors, Inc., 2000 E. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

Jacobs Development LP., 2200 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit

All-Tex Air & Heat, 903 N. Lane Wells Dr., residential mechanical permit

All-Tex Air & Heat, 24 Victor Drive, residential mechanical permit

A-US Air Conditioning of Texas, LTD., 603 Kenwood Lane, residential mechanical permit

Robertson Mechanical Contractors, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial plumbing permit

TDR Contractors, Inc., 2000 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Noble Roofing, 315 Anniversary Drive, residential re-roof permit

Sprinkler Express, 3804 Hidden Trails Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Szydscapes, 3817 Lavelle Court, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

ARCO Design/Build, 127 Ford Lane, commercial alteration permit, $106,000

MIMG CLXI SG Longview Sub, LLC., 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $50,000

Satterfield & Pontikes, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial accessory new structure construction permit

LMH Construction, 5028 W. Loop 281, commercial accessory new structure construction permit, $10,000

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 3501 Gilmer Road, commercial accessory new structure construction permit, $11,000

Aglyn Number Four LLC., 3495 McCann Road, commercial demolition permit

Conaway & Sons, 413 Caprock Drive, development permit

Conaway & Sons, 411 Caprock Drive, development permit

Atlas Building Systems Inc., 1905 Imperial Circle, development permit

Satterfield & Pontikes, 2400 MacArthur St., development permit

Rick Howell Construction, 5210 Gregg Tex Road, development permit

Ben Salter Construction, 3328 Celebration Way, development permit

LMH Construction, 5028 W. Loop 281, development permit

Custom Pool Designs, 1808 Woodvine St., development permit

Custom Pool Designs, 208 Bramlette Lane, development permit

Fuller Electric, 3200 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Payne Mechanical Services, 909 Sandefur St., residential gas permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 3495 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit

Rebath, 1300 Purdue Drive, residential plumbing permit

Premier Construction Services, 303 Westchester St., residential new construction permit

Rick Howell Construction, 5210 Gregg Tex Road, residential single family addition permit, $125,000

East Texas Elite Services, 1204 Oden St., residential single family demolition permit

Conaway & Sons, 413 Caprock Drive, residential single family new construction permit

Conaway & Sons, 411 Caprock Drive, residential single family new construction permit

Ben Salter Construction, 3328 Celebration Way, residential single family new construction permit, $285,000

Turcios Construction, LLC., 2309 13th St., residential re-roof permit

Custom Pool Designs, 1808 Woodvine St., residential swimming pool construction permit

Custom Pool Designs, 208 Bramlette Lane, residential swimming pool construction permit

Carruth Nursery & Landscape, Inc., 709 Estes Drive, commercial sprinkler permit

Conaway & Sons, LTD., 413 Caprock Drive, residential new water/sewer permit

Garrett Plumbing, 411 Caprock Drive, residential new water/sewer permit

Springhill Plumbing, 3328 Celebration Way, residential new water/sewer permit

