Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Feb. 10 to 24:
Permits issued
Iron Environmental & Demolition, 1429 W. Loop 281, commercial demolition permit
J.R. Concrete, 1716 Tulip Lane, driveway construction permit
Octavio’s Concrete, 2400 Mohawk St., driveway construction permit
B&A Electric, 906 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Can Do Electric, 3623 McCann Road, commercial electric permit
H5 Electrical Service LLC., 115 E. Tyler St., commercial electric permit
Imperial Electric, 3106 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
Ware Electrical Services, 1417 Columbia Drive, residential electric permit
Laxton Electric, 1900 Mary Jane Drive, residential electric permit
Mike Watts Electric, 1309 Dale St., residential electric permit
Clean Cut Contractors, 1101 Camellia Lane, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 3800 Suren Way, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 4205 Savannah Hills Lane, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 708 Cove Place, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 711 Cove Place, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 3803 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 1681 Wood Place, residential electric permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 4202 Savannah Hills Lane, residential electric permit
BNK Services, 201 Mockingbird Lane, residential electric permit
PlumbProz/Argyle Mechanical, 5910-D Old Hwy. 80, commercial gas permit
Napps Air Conditioning-Plumbing, 1514 W. Fairmont St., commercial gas permit
Maddox Residential & Commercial, 1516 Chippewa St., residential gas permit
Maddox Residential & Commercial, 1501 Creek Lane, residential gas permit
Maddox Residential & Commercial, 1107 Marigold Lane, residential gas permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 1303 Jonquil Drive, residential gas permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3411 Bronco St., residential gas permit
Robertson Mechanical Contractors, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial mechanical permit
TDR Contractors, Inc., 2000 E. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
Jacobs Development LP., 2200 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit
All-Tex Air & Heat, 903 N. Lane Wells Dr., residential mechanical permit
All-Tex Air & Heat, 24 Victor Drive, residential mechanical permit
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas, LTD., 603 Kenwood Lane, residential mechanical permit
Robertson Mechanical Contractors, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial plumbing permit
TDR Contractors, Inc., 2000 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Noble Roofing, 315 Anniversary Drive, residential re-roof permit
Sprinkler Express, 3804 Hidden Trails Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Szydscapes, 3817 Lavelle Court, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
ARCO Design/Build, 127 Ford Lane, commercial alteration permit, $106,000
MIMG CLXI SG Longview Sub, LLC., 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $50,000
Satterfield & Pontikes, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial accessory new structure construction permit
LMH Construction, 5028 W. Loop 281, commercial accessory new structure construction permit, $10,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 3501 Gilmer Road, commercial accessory new structure construction permit, $11,000
Aglyn Number Four LLC., 3495 McCann Road, commercial demolition permit
Conaway & Sons, 413 Caprock Drive, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 411 Caprock Drive, development permit
Atlas Building Systems Inc., 1905 Imperial Circle, development permit
Satterfield & Pontikes, 2400 MacArthur St., development permit
Rick Howell Construction, 5210 Gregg Tex Road, development permit
Ben Salter Construction, 3328 Celebration Way, development permit
LMH Construction, 5028 W. Loop 281, development permit
Custom Pool Designs, 1808 Woodvine St., development permit
Custom Pool Designs, 208 Bramlette Lane, development permit
Fuller Electric, 3200 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Payne Mechanical Services, 909 Sandefur St., residential gas permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 3495 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit
Rebath, 1300 Purdue Drive, residential plumbing permit
Premier Construction Services, 303 Westchester St., residential new construction permit
Rick Howell Construction, 5210 Gregg Tex Road, residential single family addition permit, $125,000
East Texas Elite Services, 1204 Oden St., residential single family demolition permit
Conaway & Sons, 413 Caprock Drive, residential single family new construction permit
Conaway & Sons, 411 Caprock Drive, residential single family new construction permit
Ben Salter Construction, 3328 Celebration Way, residential single family new construction permit, $285,000
Turcios Construction, LLC., 2309 13th St., residential re-roof permit
Custom Pool Designs, 1808 Woodvine St., residential swimming pool construction permit
Custom Pool Designs, 208 Bramlette Lane, residential swimming pool construction permit
Carruth Nursery & Landscape, Inc., 709 Estes Drive, commercial sprinkler permit
Conaway & Sons, LTD., 413 Caprock Drive, residential new water/sewer permit
Garrett Plumbing, 411 Caprock Drive, residential new water/sewer permit
Springhill Plumbing, 3328 Celebration Way, residential new water/sewer permit