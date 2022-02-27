Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Feb. 14 to 18:

Permits issued

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2002 E. Cotton St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $12,428

S.A.I. Roofing, 2107 Courthouse Drive Suite 100, commercial alteration permit, $7,225

Kinetics Plus LLC., 802 Fisher Road, commercial alteration permit, $25,000

Alliance Electrical Inc., 2200 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Schroder Electric, 2706 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electric permit

Chambers Electrical Contractors, 111 Tupelo Drive, commercial electric permit

Chambers Electrical Contractors, 1311 Lilly St., commercial electric permit

Chambers Electrical Contractors, 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway, commercial electric permit

ARS Construction and Electric, 1200 Fourth St. No. 35, commercial electric permit

Bedair Electric, 3520 McCann Road, commercial electric permit

Bedair Electric, 3607 S. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

Chance Electric, 1309 Montclair, new residential electric permit

Eagle Electric, 1000 and 1008 Bucks Way, new residential electric permits

Excel Electric, 108 Benny St., new residential electric permit

Velocity Mechanical Inc., 3096 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit

A Plus Commercial Kitchens LLC., 607 Roenia Circle, commercial mechanical permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 5615 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 3821 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit

Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 1000 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit

Bannister Plumbing, 203 and 207 Serenada Trail, new residential plumbing permits

Koerner Construction, 1005 Cheryl St. Unit 100 and Unit 101, new residential permits

Conaway & Sons, 1139, 1141 and 1143 Mission Creek Drive, new residential permits

Conaway & Sons, 205 and 209 Serenada Trail, new residential permits

Blue Tassel Investments LLC., 1214 Jordan St., new residential permit

Mejia Construction, 600 Holiday St., new residential permit

Mejia Construction, 1108 Ingram St., new residential permit

Atkins Construction, 1000 Rayna Drive, new residential permit

Ameritex Homes, 507 Harrison St., new residential permit

C&C Irrigation, 3105 Nealy Way, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 203 Gum Springs, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $15,093

Texas Fire Tech Systems Inc., 1201 N. Eastman Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $68,410

Koerner Construction, 1005 W. Cheryl St. Unit 100, development permit

Conaway & Sons, 1139, 1141 and 1143 Mission Creek Drive, development permits

Conaway & Sons, 205 and 209 Serenada Trail, development permits

Blue Tassel Investments LLC., 1214 Jordan St., development permit

Mejia Construction, 1108 Ingram St., development permit

Atkins Construction, 1000 Rayna Drive, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 507 Harrison St., development permit

Hill Electric Co., 1602 Alpine Road, commercial electric permit

Chance Electric, 501 S. Green St., commercial electric permit

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 801 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, existing commercial water/sewer permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 3821 McCann Road, new commercial water/sewer permit

