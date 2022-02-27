Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Feb. 14 to 18:
Permits issued
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2002 E. Cotton St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $12,428
S.A.I. Roofing, 2107 Courthouse Drive Suite 100, commercial alteration permit, $7,225
Kinetics Plus LLC., 802 Fisher Road, commercial alteration permit, $25,000
Alliance Electrical Inc., 2200 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Schroder Electric, 2706 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electric permit
Chambers Electrical Contractors, 111 Tupelo Drive, commercial electric permit
Chambers Electrical Contractors, 1311 Lilly St., commercial electric permit
Chambers Electrical Contractors, 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway, commercial electric permit
ARS Construction and Electric, 1200 Fourth St. No. 35, commercial electric permit
Bedair Electric, 3520 McCann Road, commercial electric permit
Bedair Electric, 3607 S. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
Chance Electric, 1309 Montclair, new residential electric permit
Eagle Electric, 1000 and 1008 Bucks Way, new residential electric permits
Excel Electric, 108 Benny St., new residential electric permit
Velocity Mechanical Inc., 3096 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit
A Plus Commercial Kitchens LLC., 607 Roenia Circle, commercial mechanical permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 5615 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 3821 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit
Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 1000 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit
Bannister Plumbing, 203 and 207 Serenada Trail, new residential plumbing permits
Koerner Construction, 1005 Cheryl St. Unit 100 and Unit 101, new residential permits
Conaway & Sons, 1139, 1141 and 1143 Mission Creek Drive, new residential permits
Conaway & Sons, 205 and 209 Serenada Trail, new residential permits
Blue Tassel Investments LLC., 1214 Jordan St., new residential permit
Mejia Construction, 600 Holiday St., new residential permit
Mejia Construction, 1108 Ingram St., new residential permit
Atkins Construction, 1000 Rayna Drive, new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 507 Harrison St., new residential permit
C&C Irrigation, 3105 Nealy Way, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 203 Gum Springs, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $15,093
Texas Fire Tech Systems Inc., 1201 N. Eastman Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $68,410
Koerner Construction, 1005 W. Cheryl St. Unit 100, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 1139, 1141 and 1143 Mission Creek Drive, development permits
Conaway & Sons, 205 and 209 Serenada Trail, development permits
Blue Tassel Investments LLC., 1214 Jordan St., development permit
Mejia Construction, 1108 Ingram St., development permit
Atkins Construction, 1000 Rayna Drive, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 507 Harrison St., development permit
Hill Electric Co., 1602 Alpine Road, commercial electric permit
Chance Electric, 501 S. Green St., commercial electric permit
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 801 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, existing commercial water/sewer permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 3821 McCann Road, new commercial water/sewer permit