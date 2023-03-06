Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Feb. 17-24:
Permits issued
Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, 3092 N. Eastman Road Suite 104, commercial fire alarm permit, $2,000
Hodge Roofing, 2900 McCann Road, commercial alterations permit, $177,000
Advantage Roofing, 407 W. Cotton St., commercial alterations permit, $186,950
A-Plus Fire Protection LLC., 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial alterations permit, $5,000
Noble Construction Management, 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial alterations permit, $121,000
TDP Electric, 3092 N. Eastman Road Suite 104, commercial electric permit
Laxton Electric, 2200 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Blackwater Communications, 2728 S. Green St., commercial electric permit
All Phase Electric Solutions LLC., 118 Huntsman Way, commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1419 and 1421 Monterey Drive, new residential electric permits
Faithco East Tex, 1009 Bucks Way, new residential electric permit
ACME Air Conditioning, 504 E. Cotton St., commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2801 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial mechanical permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial plumbing permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3092 N. Eastman Road Suite 104, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 1501 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
Select Plumbing, 1809 W. Loop 281 Suite 130, commercial plumbing permit
Boogie's Plumbing, 1408 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
Applications filed
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 4350 W. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $15,368
Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, 115 Kodak St., commercial fire alarm permit, $30,000
Flashpoint Fire LLC., 2802 Tuttle Boulevard, commercial fire alarm permit, $10,000
Fire Tech System Inc., 3092 N. Eastman Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $8,300
S and J Remodeling, 807 Baylor Drive, commercial alterations permit, $25,000
Blackmon Mooring Company LLC., 905 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial alterations permit, $547,384.67
M&C Construction, 2401 Smith Drive, development permit
M&C Construction, 2403 Smith Drive, development permit
Hayes Engineering, Eden Drive, development permit
Snabs LLC., 3111 Nealy Way, development permit
T&Y Custom Homes, 118 N. Club Drive, development permit
T&Y Custom Homes, 114 N. Club Drive, development permit
Wiley Electric LLC., 3537 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
Cobb Electric, 707 Premier Road, commercial electric permit
Pither Plumbing, 916 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 310 Young St., new residential plumbing permit
M&C Construction, 2401 and 2403 Smith Drive, residential new permits
CD Thomas Utilities, 325 W. Whaley St., commercial new water/sewer permit
VW Development LLC., 4501 Virginia Creek Road, commercial new water/sewer permit