Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Feb. 17-24:

Permits issued

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, 3092 N. Eastman Road Suite 104, commercial fire alarm permit, $2,000

Hodge Roofing, 2900 McCann Road, commercial alterations permit, $177,000

Advantage Roofing, 407 W. Cotton St., commercial alterations permit, $186,950

A-Plus Fire Protection LLC., 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial alterations permit, $5,000

Noble Construction Management, 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial alterations permit, $121,000

TDP Electric, 3092 N. Eastman Road Suite 104, commercial electric permit

Laxton Electric, 2200 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Blackwater Communications, 2728 S. Green St., commercial electric permit

All Phase Electric Solutions LLC., 118 Huntsman Way, commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 1419 and 1421 Monterey Drive, new residential electric permits

Faithco East Tex, 1009 Bucks Way, new residential electric permit

ACME Air Conditioning, 504 E. Cotton St., commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2801 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial mechanical permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial plumbing permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3092 N. Eastman Road Suite 104, commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 1501 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

Select Plumbing, 1809 W. Loop 281 Suite 130, commercial plumbing permit

Boogie's Plumbing, 1408 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

Applications filed

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 4350 W. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $15,368

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, 115 Kodak St., commercial fire alarm permit, $30,000

Flashpoint Fire LLC., 2802 Tuttle Boulevard, commercial fire alarm permit, $10,000

Fire Tech System Inc., 3092 N. Eastman Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $8,300

S and J Remodeling, 807 Baylor Drive, commercial alterations permit, $25,000

Blackmon Mooring Company LLC., 905 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial alterations permit, $547,384.67

M&C Construction, 2401 Smith Drive, development permit

M&C Construction, 2403 Smith Drive, development permit

Hayes Engineering, Eden Drive, development permit

Snabs LLC., 3111 Nealy Way, development permit

T&Y Custom Homes, 118 N. Club Drive, development permit

T&Y Custom Homes, 114 N. Club Drive, development permit

Wiley Electric LLC., 3537 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit

Cobb Electric, 707 Premier Road, commercial electric permit

Pither Plumbing, 916 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 310 Young St., new residential plumbing permit

M&C Construction, 2401 and 2403 Smith Drive, residential new permits

CD Thomas Utilities, 325 W. Whaley St., commercial new water/sewer permit

VW Development LLC., 4501 Virginia Creek Road, commercial new water/sewer permit

