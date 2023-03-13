Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Feb. 24-March 3:
Permits issued
T.L. Holyfield Construction LLC., 1300 Hollybrook Drive, commercial alterations permit, $8,713
Longview Roofing LLC., 205 E. Nelson St., commercial alterations permit, $18,595
Longview Roofing LLC., 101 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $34,896
Jesus Benitez LLC., 414 W. Loop 281, commercial alterations permit, $28,000
Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 1302 E. Whaley St., commercial alterations permit, $136,815
Cobb Electric, 201 N. Green St., commercial electric permit
Cobb Electric, 2900 Signal Hill Drive, commercial electric permit
Kilgore College, 300 S. High St., commercial electric permit
Collie Enterprise, 3914 Hidden Hills, new residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1417 and 1415 Monterey Drive, new residential electric permits
Chance Electric, 2103 McDade Place, new residential electric permit
Excel Electric, 106 Benny Street, new residential electric permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2801 Bill Owens Parkway, two commercial mechanical permits
HVAC Systems of Texas, 725 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit
Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 2900 Signal Hill Drive, commercial mechanical permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 1501 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 3206 Carrie Lane, new residential plumbing permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 106 Benny Street, new residential plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 3300 Crossroads Drive, new residential plumbing permit
Applications filed
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 2105 Big Oak Boulevard, commercial fire alarm permit, $95,500
TK & F Contractors, 501 N. Spur 63 Suite D, commercial alterations permit, $5,900
Ericsson Inc., 1505 Arland Drive, commercial alterations permit, $15,000
The Riverside Group Inc., 3305 S. Eastman Road, commercial alterations permit, $2,500,000
Watson Commercial Construction, 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $582,191
Barr-G Equipment, 3920 Panther St., commercial demolition permit
CBS Home Builders LLC., 416, 418 and 420 Myra Lynn, development permits
East Texas Homes LLC., 1709 and 1707 Baxter Avenue, development permits
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 1400 Lago Trail, commercial new water/sewer permit