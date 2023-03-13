Building permits
Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Feb. 24-March 3:

Permits issued

T.L. Holyfield Construction LLC., 1300 Hollybrook Drive, commercial alterations permit, $8,713

Longview Roofing LLC., 205 E. Nelson St., commercial alterations permit, $18,595

Longview Roofing LLC., 101 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $34,896

Jesus Benitez LLC., 414 W. Loop 281, commercial alterations permit, $28,000

Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 1302 E. Whaley St., commercial alterations permit, $136,815

Cobb Electric, 201 N. Green St., commercial electric permit

Cobb Electric, 2900 Signal Hill Drive, commercial electric permit

Kilgore College, 300 S. High St., commercial electric permit

Collie Enterprise, 3914 Hidden Hills, new residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 1417 and 1415 Monterey Drive, new residential electric permits

Chance Electric, 2103 McDade Place, new residential electric permit

Excel Electric, 106 Benny Street, new residential electric permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2801 Bill Owens Parkway, two commercial mechanical permits

HVAC Systems of Texas, 725 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit

Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 2900 Signal Hill Drive, commercial mechanical permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 1501 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 3206 Carrie Lane, new residential plumbing permit

Richard Holt Plumbing, 106 Benny Street, new residential plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 3300 Crossroads Drive, new residential plumbing permit

Applications filed

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 2105 Big Oak Boulevard, commercial fire alarm permit, $95,500

TK & F Contractors, 501 N. Spur 63 Suite D, commercial alterations permit, $5,900

Ericsson Inc., 1505 Arland Drive, commercial alterations permit, $15,000

The Riverside Group Inc., 3305 S. Eastman Road, commercial alterations permit, $2,500,000

Watson Commercial Construction, 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alterations permit, $582,191

Barr-G Equipment, 3920 Panther St., commercial demolition permit

CBS Home Builders LLC., 416, 418 and 420 Myra Lynn, development permits

East Texas Homes LLC., 1709 and 1707 Baxter Avenue, development permits

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 1400 Lago Trail, commercial new water/sewer permit

