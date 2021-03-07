Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Feb. 24 to March 3:

Permits issued

Hugman Construction, Inc., 904 Sixth St., commercial alteration permit, $150,000

Van Meter Construction, 4018 Estes Parkway, commercial demolition permit

MN Concrete, 4518 Lone Oak Lane, driveway construction permit

Salvador Concrete, 1806 Woodvine St., driveway construction permit

Stiles Electric (Forbes), 424 S. Center St., commercial electric permit

East Texas Electric of Longivew, 707 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

B&D Electrical Contractors, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial electric permit

Hugman Construction, Inc., 904 Sixth St., commercial electric permit

Stiles Electric (Forbes), 2034 Centenary Circle, residential electric permit

P&P Enterprises, 2909 Frederick Drive, residential electric permit

John Finney Electric, 410 Ithaca Drive, residential electric permit

Sears Electric Service, 4301 Windrush Boulevard, residential electric permit

Elite Electric Service, 208 Bramlette Lane, residential electric permit

Elite Electric Service, 1808 Woodvine St., residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 1103 Coushatta Trail, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 1 Montclair Circle, residential electric permit

Jarrod Buckland, 311 Locklear Avenue, residential electric permit

GD Sanders Electric, 821 Charlotte Drive, residential electric permit

Anchor Safety, Inc., 2720 E. Marshall Avenue, fire suppression system/paint booth, $2,580

Jonathan Rowe, 24 Victor Drive, residential gas permit

John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 201 Mockingbird Lane, residential gas permit

Foster Plumbing, LLC., 2802 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential gas permit

4T Enterprises, 3967 Hidden Hills Circle, residential gas permit

4T Enterprises, 3923 Gable Crest Lane, residential gas permit

Mosby Mechanical Co., 707 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services, Inc., 3308 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services, Inc., 2401 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services, Inc., 3308 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services, Inc., 3123 S. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit

Wilson Air Conditioning, Inc., 311 Locklear Avenue, residential mechanical permit

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 3737 Teri Lynn Drive, residential mechanical permit

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 1116 Judson Road, residential mechanical permit

Jade Mechanical Service, LLC., 125 Lakeway Lane, residential mechanical permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 500 Lost Creek Circle, commercial plumbing permit

Mosby Mechanical (Plumbing), 707 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing, LLC., 2802 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential plumbing permit

Royal Plumbing, 203 E. Sarah Avenue, residential plumbing permit

4T Enterprises, 3967 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit

4T Enterprises, 3923 Gable Crest Lane, residential plumbing permit

J.A. Kay Roofing, 3102 Rouncival Drive, residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 1814 Melissa St., residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 1306 Eva Drive, residential re-roof permit

East Texas Roofing Specialists, 1228 Hummingbird Circle, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 2971 Lynn St., residential re-roof permit

Roofmasters, LLC., 804 Weston Court, residential re-roof permit

Roofmasters, LLC., 331 Fulton Road, residential re-roof permit

Clint Tuel Roofing, 1705 Timpson St., residential re-roof permit

Randy Langford Construction, 407 Terrace Drive, residential re-roof permit

Applications filed

J.B.S. Project Management and Construction, 3111 McCann Road, commercial addition permit, $25,000

Texas Fire Alarm, 3195 Nealy Way, commercial fire alarm permit, $5,500

Clean Cut General Contractors, LLC., 514 Pine Tree Road, commercial alteration permit, $10,000

Skyman Construction Corp., 2011 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $10,975

Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, Units 1-30, commercial new construction permit, $3,422,694

Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, Units 2-45, commercial new construction permit, $5,657,391

Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, Units 3-61, commercial new construction permit, $6,335,959

Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, Units 4-40, commercial new construction permit, $4,742,727

Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, Units 5-36, commercial new construction permit, $3,950,732

Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, Units 6-60, commercial new construction permit, $6,253, 261

Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, club house and mail room building, commercial new construction permit, $1,337,290

Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, 8-bay carports No. 12-17, commercial new construction permit, $57,720

Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, 10-bay garage, commercial new construction permit, $184,972

Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, 10-bay garage, commercial new construction permit, $180,542

Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, 10-bay garage, commercial new construction permit, $180,542

Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, 10-bay garage, commercial new construction permit, $189,823

Precision Pools Inc., 801 Crepe Myrtle Lane, development permit

Precision Pools Inc., 1909 Warwick Circle, development permit

Precision Pools, Inc., 6 Baylee Drive, development permit

CCH Pools, 812 Hillcrest Drive, development permit

Arman Solutions, LLC., 1909 Lakeshore Drive Unit 100, development permit

Arman Solutions, LLC., 104 Fountainview Circle, development permit

Arman Solutions, LLC., 1909 Lakeshore Drive Unit 101, development permit

J.B.S. Project Management and Construction, 3111 McCann Road, development permit

Yowell Builders, Inc., 3330 Celebration Way, development permit

Chris Schroeder Construction, 1327 Frankie Lane, development permit

Metcalf Electric, 1514 W. Fairmont St., commercial electric permit

MD Electrical Contractors, 201 N. Lane Wells Drive, residential electric permit

Napps Air Conditioning-Plumbing, 115 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial gas permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2421 Clayton St., residential mechanical permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 1205 Stone Trail, residential plumbing permit

Bennie and Monica Davis, Lilly Addition, pre-submission proposal

Arman Solutions, LLC., 1909 Lakeshore Drive Unit 100, residential two-family new construction permit, $240,000

Arman Solutions, LLC., 1909 Lakeshore Drive Unit 101, residential two-family new construction permit

Arman Solutions, LLC., 104 Fountainview Circle, residential structure new construction permit

Premier Construction Services, 1451 & 1453 W. Fairmont St., residential structure new construction permit

Kevin Mitchell, 812 Hillcrest Drive, residential single-family addition permit, $25,000

Turcios Construction, LLC., 2309 13th St., residential single-family alteration permit

Joyce E. Eubank, 516 Texas St., residential single-family alteration permit

Cervando Valenzuela, 128 E. Melton St., residential single-family demolition permit

DJ Johnson Company, 1205 Lorin Drive, residential single-family demolition permit

Jesus Paredes Ramos, 117 Bostic Drive, residential single-family demolition permit

Yowell Builders, Inc., 3330 Celebration Way, residential single-family new construction permit

Chris Schroeder Construction, 1327 Frankie Lane, residential single-family new construction permit

Cover 3 Roofing, 617 14th St., residential re-roof permit

Precision Pools Inc., 801 Crepe Myrtle Lane, residential swimming pool construction permit

Precision Pools Inc., 1909 W. Warwick Circle, residential swimming pool construction permit

Precision Pools Inc., 6 Baylee Drive, residential swimming pool construction permit

CCH Pools, 812 Hillcrest Drive, residential swimming pool construction permit

Chandler Signs, 4018 Estes Parkway, sign permit, $3,000

East Texas Sign Service, 203 Gum Springs Road, sign permits, $91,430

C&C Irrigation, 500 Second St., commercial sprinkler permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 506 Lost Creek Circle, water/sewer fire hydrant/meter permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 500 Lost Creek Circle, water/sewer fire hydrant/meter permit

C&C Irrigation, 500 Second St., new commercial water/sewer permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3330 Celebration Way, new residential water/sewer permit

Recommended for You