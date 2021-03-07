Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Feb. 24 to March 3:
Permits issued
Hugman Construction, Inc., 904 Sixth St., commercial alteration permit, $150,000
Van Meter Construction, 4018 Estes Parkway, commercial demolition permit
MN Concrete, 4518 Lone Oak Lane, driveway construction permit
Salvador Concrete, 1806 Woodvine St., driveway construction permit
Stiles Electric (Forbes), 424 S. Center St., commercial electric permit
East Texas Electric of Longivew, 707 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 2400 MacArthur St., commercial electric permit
Hugman Construction, Inc., 904 Sixth St., commercial electric permit
Stiles Electric (Forbes), 2034 Centenary Circle, residential electric permit
P&P Enterprises, 2909 Frederick Drive, residential electric permit
John Finney Electric, 410 Ithaca Drive, residential electric permit
Sears Electric Service, 4301 Windrush Boulevard, residential electric permit
Elite Electric Service, 208 Bramlette Lane, residential electric permit
Elite Electric Service, 1808 Woodvine St., residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 1103 Coushatta Trail, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services, LLC., 1 Montclair Circle, residential electric permit
Jarrod Buckland, 311 Locklear Avenue, residential electric permit
GD Sanders Electric, 821 Charlotte Drive, residential electric permit
Anchor Safety, Inc., 2720 E. Marshall Avenue, fire suppression system/paint booth, $2,580
Jonathan Rowe, 24 Victor Drive, residential gas permit
John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 201 Mockingbird Lane, residential gas permit
Foster Plumbing, LLC., 2802 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential gas permit
4T Enterprises, 3967 Hidden Hills Circle, residential gas permit
4T Enterprises, 3923 Gable Crest Lane, residential gas permit
Mosby Mechanical Co., 707 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services, Inc., 3308 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services, Inc., 2401 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services, Inc., 3308 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services, Inc., 3123 S. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit
Wilson Air Conditioning, Inc., 311 Locklear Avenue, residential mechanical permit
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 3737 Teri Lynn Drive, residential mechanical permit
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 1116 Judson Road, residential mechanical permit
Jade Mechanical Service, LLC., 125 Lakeway Lane, residential mechanical permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 500 Lost Creek Circle, commercial plumbing permit
Mosby Mechanical (Plumbing), 707 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing, LLC., 2802 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential plumbing permit
Royal Plumbing, 203 E. Sarah Avenue, residential plumbing permit
4T Enterprises, 3967 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit
4T Enterprises, 3923 Gable Crest Lane, residential plumbing permit
J.A. Kay Roofing, 3102 Rouncival Drive, residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 1814 Melissa St., residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 1306 Eva Drive, residential re-roof permit
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 1228 Hummingbird Circle, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 2971 Lynn St., residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters, LLC., 804 Weston Court, residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters, LLC., 331 Fulton Road, residential re-roof permit
Clint Tuel Roofing, 1705 Timpson St., residential re-roof permit
Randy Langford Construction, 407 Terrace Drive, residential re-roof permit
Applications filed
J.B.S. Project Management and Construction, 3111 McCann Road, commercial addition permit, $25,000
Texas Fire Alarm, 3195 Nealy Way, commercial fire alarm permit, $5,500
Clean Cut General Contractors, LLC., 514 Pine Tree Road, commercial alteration permit, $10,000
Skyman Construction Corp., 2011 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $10,975
Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, Units 1-30, commercial new construction permit, $3,422,694
Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, Units 2-45, commercial new construction permit, $5,657,391
Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, Units 3-61, commercial new construction permit, $6,335,959
Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, Units 4-40, commercial new construction permit, $4,742,727
Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, Units 5-36, commercial new construction permit, $3,950,732
Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, Units 6-60, commercial new construction permit, $6,253, 261
Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, club house and mail room building, commercial new construction permit, $1,337,290
Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, 8-bay carports No. 12-17, commercial new construction permit, $57,720
Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, 10-bay garage, commercial new construction permit, $184,972
Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, 10-bay garage, commercial new construction permit, $180,542
Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, 10-bay garage, commercial new construction permit, $180,542
Josh Spoerl, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, 10-bay garage, commercial new construction permit, $189,823
Precision Pools Inc., 801 Crepe Myrtle Lane, development permit
Precision Pools Inc., 1909 Warwick Circle, development permit
Precision Pools, Inc., 6 Baylee Drive, development permit
CCH Pools, 812 Hillcrest Drive, development permit
Arman Solutions, LLC., 1909 Lakeshore Drive Unit 100, development permit
Arman Solutions, LLC., 104 Fountainview Circle, development permit
Arman Solutions, LLC., 1909 Lakeshore Drive Unit 101, development permit
J.B.S. Project Management and Construction, 3111 McCann Road, development permit
Yowell Builders, Inc., 3330 Celebration Way, development permit
Chris Schroeder Construction, 1327 Frankie Lane, development permit
Metcalf Electric, 1514 W. Fairmont St., commercial electric permit
MD Electrical Contractors, 201 N. Lane Wells Drive, residential electric permit
Napps Air Conditioning-Plumbing, 115 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial gas permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 2421 Clayton St., residential mechanical permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 1205 Stone Trail, residential plumbing permit
Bennie and Monica Davis, Lilly Addition, pre-submission proposal
Arman Solutions, LLC., 1909 Lakeshore Drive Unit 100, residential two-family new construction permit, $240,000
Arman Solutions, LLC., 1909 Lakeshore Drive Unit 101, residential two-family new construction permit
Arman Solutions, LLC., 104 Fountainview Circle, residential structure new construction permit
Premier Construction Services, 1451 & 1453 W. Fairmont St., residential structure new construction permit
Kevin Mitchell, 812 Hillcrest Drive, residential single-family addition permit, $25,000
Turcios Construction, LLC., 2309 13th St., residential single-family alteration permit
Joyce E. Eubank, 516 Texas St., residential single-family alteration permit
Cervando Valenzuela, 128 E. Melton St., residential single-family demolition permit
DJ Johnson Company, 1205 Lorin Drive, residential single-family demolition permit
Jesus Paredes Ramos, 117 Bostic Drive, residential single-family demolition permit
Yowell Builders, Inc., 3330 Celebration Way, residential single-family new construction permit
Chris Schroeder Construction, 1327 Frankie Lane, residential single-family new construction permit
Cover 3 Roofing, 617 14th St., residential re-roof permit
Precision Pools Inc., 801 Crepe Myrtle Lane, residential swimming pool construction permit
Precision Pools Inc., 1909 W. Warwick Circle, residential swimming pool construction permit
Precision Pools Inc., 6 Baylee Drive, residential swimming pool construction permit
CCH Pools, 812 Hillcrest Drive, residential swimming pool construction permit
Chandler Signs, 4018 Estes Parkway, sign permit, $3,000
East Texas Sign Service, 203 Gum Springs Road, sign permits, $91,430
C&C Irrigation, 500 Second St., commercial sprinkler permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 506 Lost Creek Circle, water/sewer fire hydrant/meter permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 500 Lost Creek Circle, water/sewer fire hydrant/meter permit
C&C Irrigation, 500 Second St., new commercial water/sewer permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 3330 Celebration Way, new residential water/sewer permit