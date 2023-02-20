Building permits
Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Feb. 3-10:

Permits issued

D&A Welding and Fabrication, 1809 W. Loop 281 Suite 126, commercial alterations permit, $18,000

Hartmann Construction, 822 E. Cotton St., commercial alterations permit, $6,000

Rieger Electric, 2220 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 1426 and 1427 Monterey Drive, new residential electric permits

John Finney Electric, 511 Lost Creek Circle, new residential electric permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 4350 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit

Air Cybernetics, 900 Northwest Drive, commercial mechanical permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial plumbing permit

Select Plumbing, 1809 W. Loop 281 Suite 126, commercial plumbing permit

Argyle Mechanical Systems LTD., 4350 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 805 Glencrest Lane, commercial plumbing permit

Boogie's Plumbing, 2200 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Boogie's Plumbing, 4514 Lone Oak Lane, new residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 3206 Carrie Lane, new residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 1700 Grand Teton Way, new residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 1702 Grand Teton Way, new residential plumbing permit

James A. Williams, 1700 and 1702 Grand Teton Way, new residential permits

Infinity Landscape Contractor LLC., 1500 W. Loop 281, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Genesis Fire Protection, 325 W. Whaley Building 1, commercial fire alarm permit, $9,500

Reed Fire Protection Inc., 3736 W. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $164,980

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2400 MacArthur St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $232,427

Office Jet Inc., 436 N. Center St. commercial alterations permit, $3,700

Priddy Design & Construction LLC., 305 W. Loop 281 Suite 105, commercial alterations permit, $250,000

Cox Builders Inc., 448 E. Loop 281, commercial alterations permit, $90,000

Gene Nims Builders Inc., 5010 W. Loop 281, commercial alterations permit, $499,097.44

Handsome Homes, 420 N. Eastman Road, commercial alterations permit, $26,000

DJ's Express Trucking Inc., 805 Glencrest Lane, commercial demolition permit

T-Mobile, 1815 Judson Road, commercial new permit, $50,000

Stephens Engineering, Wellington Lane at McCann Road, development permit

Johnson and Pace, Porter Lane, development permit

McDade Builders Inc., 1002 Bucks Way, development permit

Jo A Duke Properties LLC., 106 Benny St., development permit

Lawton Commercial Services, 507 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Lotus Plumbing, 101 E. Dancer St., commercial gas permit

Lawton Commercial Services, 507 E. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

McDade Builders Inc., 1002 Bucks Way, residential new permit

Jo A Duke Properties LLC., 106 Benny St., residential new permit

Moxie Plumbing Contractors, 3817 W.  Marshall Avenue, commercial new water/sewer permit

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 1400 Lago Trail, commercial new water/sewer permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 4501 Virginia Creek Road, commercial new water/sewer permit

