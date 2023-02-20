Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Feb. 3-10:
Permits issued
D&A Welding and Fabrication, 1809 W. Loop 281 Suite 126, commercial alterations permit, $18,000
Hartmann Construction, 822 E. Cotton St., commercial alterations permit, $6,000
Rieger Electric, 2220 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1426 and 1427 Monterey Drive, new residential electric permits
John Finney Electric, 511 Lost Creek Circle, new residential electric permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 4350 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit
Air Cybernetics, 900 Northwest Drive, commercial mechanical permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial plumbing permit
Select Plumbing, 1809 W. Loop 281 Suite 126, commercial plumbing permit
Argyle Mechanical Systems LTD., 4350 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 805 Glencrest Lane, commercial plumbing permit
Boogie's Plumbing, 2200 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Boogie's Plumbing, 4514 Lone Oak Lane, new residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 3206 Carrie Lane, new residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 1700 Grand Teton Way, new residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 1702 Grand Teton Way, new residential plumbing permit
James A. Williams, 1700 and 1702 Grand Teton Way, new residential permits
Infinity Landscape Contractor LLC., 1500 W. Loop 281, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Genesis Fire Protection, 325 W. Whaley Building 1, commercial fire alarm permit, $9,500
Reed Fire Protection Inc., 3736 W. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $164,980
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2400 MacArthur St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $232,427
Office Jet Inc., 436 N. Center St. commercial alterations permit, $3,700
Priddy Design & Construction LLC., 305 W. Loop 281 Suite 105, commercial alterations permit, $250,000
Cox Builders Inc., 448 E. Loop 281, commercial alterations permit, $90,000
Gene Nims Builders Inc., 5010 W. Loop 281, commercial alterations permit, $499,097.44
Handsome Homes, 420 N. Eastman Road, commercial alterations permit, $26,000
DJ's Express Trucking Inc., 805 Glencrest Lane, commercial demolition permit
T-Mobile, 1815 Judson Road, commercial new permit, $50,000
Stephens Engineering, Wellington Lane at McCann Road, development permit
Johnson and Pace, Porter Lane, development permit
McDade Builders Inc., 1002 Bucks Way, development permit
Jo A Duke Properties LLC., 106 Benny St., development permit
Lawton Commercial Services, 507 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Lotus Plumbing, 101 E. Dancer St., commercial gas permit
Lawton Commercial Services, 507 E. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
McDade Builders Inc., 1002 Bucks Way, residential new permit
Jo A Duke Properties LLC., 106 Benny St., residential new permit
Moxie Plumbing Contractors, 3817 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new water/sewer permit
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 1400 Lago Trail, commercial new water/sewer permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 4501 Virginia Creek Road, commercial new water/sewer permit