Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Feb. 3 to 10:

Permits issued

Longview Alpha Construction Co., 3420 Bill Owens Parkway, driveway construction permit

PS Construction Services, 2109 Victory St., driveway construction permit

PS Construction Services, 125 Harlem Avenue, driveway construction permit

PS Construction Services, 112 Pinebrook Place, Unit 100, driveway construction permit

PS Construction Services, 102 W. Pliler St., Unit 100, driveway construction permit

PS Construction Services, 100 W. Pliler St., Unit 100, driveway construction permit

PS Construction Services, 1600 Gay St., driveway construction permit

PS Construction Services, 1104 Oden St., Unit 100, driveway construction permit

PS Construction Services, 1112 Second St., driveway construction permit

Star Concrete Construction, 3817 Lavelle Court, driveway construction permit

Carlos Solis, 1115 Still Meadow Lane, driveway construction permit

Feliciano J Concrete, 205 Bridgers Hill Road, driveway construction permit

P&P Enterprises, 4101 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Power Action, 401 Sabine St., commercial electric permit

JP Electric, 1402 Alpine Road, commercial electric permit

Wiltse Electric LLC., 111 Joplin Drive, commercial electric permit

Boyce Electric, 2130 Alpine Road, commercial electric permit

CD Parker Electric, 2200 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit

TDP Electric, 262 Don Koble Lane, residential electric permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 517 Sabine St., residential electric permit

JMH Electric, 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., residential electric permit

Cornerstone Electric, LLC., 203 Fountainebleau Avenue, residential electric permit

Boyce Electric, 516 Richfield St., residential electric permit

Kevin Mitchell, 15 Pegues Place, residential electric permit

Precision Pools Inc., 3000 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 410 Claire Lane, residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 412 Claire Lane, residential electric permit

Elite Electric Service, 1030 Riverwood Drive, residential electric permit

Kim Davis Construction, 2020 Leona St., residential electric permit

Smith Electric, 910 Kingsbury Court, residential electric permit

Eagle Electric, 3815 Killingsworth Circle, residential electric permit

All Plumbing, 103 Nikki Drive, commercial gas permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 1688 Wood Place, residential gas permit

Mr. Plumber, 3817 Lavelle Court, residential gas permit

Goettle Plumbing, 2111 Winding Run Lane, residential gas permit

Goettle Plumbing, 203 Fountainebleau Avenue, residential gas permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 1206A Jaycee Drive, residential gas permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 103 Nikki Drive, commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 507 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 410 Claire Lane, residential mechanical permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 100 W. Pliler St., residential mechanical permit

Maddox Residential & Commercial, 1910 Willis Drive, residential mechanical permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1016 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

All Plumbing, 103 Nikki Drive, commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 1688 Wood Place, residential plumbing permit

Ross Plumbing LLC., 406 E. Grand Avenue, residential plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 24 Victor Drive, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 415 Caprock Drive, residential plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 711 Cove Place, residential plumbing permit

Deboard Homes & Remodeling Special, 1412 Lazy Lane, residential single-family alteration permit

J.A. Kay Roofing, 2305 13th St., residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 3119 Rouncival Drive, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 502 Lakewood Drive, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 1206 John St., residential re-roof permit

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 2810 Granite Drive, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 1508 Chippewa St., residential re-roof permit

East Texas Roofing Specialists, 1505 Westover Avenue, residential re-roof permit

Roofmasters LLC., 1217 Mahlow Drive, residential re-roof permit

Davis Property Management, 1009 Regina St., residential re-roof permit

J.A. Kay Roofing, 304 Virgie St., residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 200 Meadow Lane, residential re-roof permit

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 4019 Hidden Hills Circle, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 5611 Palladio Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 403 Claire Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Shakir Bstiwala, 1021 McCann Road, commercial alteration permit, $700

Darrin McCain, 4301 Windrush Boulevard, development permit

Tuff Shed, Inc., 1216 John St., development permit

HFH Construction LLC., 104 Collins Avenue, development permit

Tuff Shed, Inc., 1009 Sequoyah Lane, development permit

Lone Star General Contractors, 213 Irving St., development permit

MD Electrical Contractors, 1228 America Drive, residential electric permit

Vickers Electric, 4522 W. Loop 281, Lot 71, residential electric permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 410 14th St., residential gas permit

Four Seasons Heating & AC, 1409 Auburn Drive, residential mechanical permit

Super Plumbers, 122 Massingill Drive, residential plumbing permit

ROTO Rooter doing business as Jensen Plumbing, 1804 W. Hoyt Drive, residential plumbing permit

Royal Plumbing, 509 Sheffield Drive, residential plumbing permit

Vasan Management, Lakeshore Drive, pre-submission proposal

Lone Star General Contractors, 213 Irving St., residential new construction permit

Lone Star General Contractors, 213 Irving St., residential single-family addition permit

Darrin McCain, 4301 Windrush Boulevard, residential single-family new construction permit

HFH Construction LLC., 104 Collins Avenue, residential single-family new construction permit

Marsh Irrigation Services, 2002 W. Loop 281, new commercial water/sewer permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 104 Collins Avenue, new residential water/sewer permit

