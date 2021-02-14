Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Feb. 3 to 10:
Permits issued
Longview Alpha Construction Co., 3420 Bill Owens Parkway, driveway construction permit
PS Construction Services, 2109 Victory St., driveway construction permit
PS Construction Services, 125 Harlem Avenue, driveway construction permit
PS Construction Services, 112 Pinebrook Place, Unit 100, driveway construction permit
PS Construction Services, 102 W. Pliler St., Unit 100, driveway construction permit
PS Construction Services, 100 W. Pliler St., Unit 100, driveway construction permit
PS Construction Services, 1600 Gay St., driveway construction permit
PS Construction Services, 1104 Oden St., Unit 100, driveway construction permit
PS Construction Services, 1112 Second St., driveway construction permit
Star Concrete Construction, 3817 Lavelle Court, driveway construction permit
Carlos Solis, 1115 Still Meadow Lane, driveway construction permit
Feliciano J Concrete, 205 Bridgers Hill Road, driveway construction permit
P&P Enterprises, 4101 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Power Action, 401 Sabine St., commercial electric permit
JP Electric, 1402 Alpine Road, commercial electric permit
Wiltse Electric LLC., 111 Joplin Drive, commercial electric permit
Boyce Electric, 2130 Alpine Road, commercial electric permit
CD Parker Electric, 2200 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
TDP Electric, 262 Don Koble Lane, residential electric permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 517 Sabine St., residential electric permit
JMH Electric, 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., residential electric permit
Cornerstone Electric, LLC., 203 Fountainebleau Avenue, residential electric permit
Boyce Electric, 516 Richfield St., residential electric permit
Kevin Mitchell, 15 Pegues Place, residential electric permit
Precision Pools Inc., 3000 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 410 Claire Lane, residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 412 Claire Lane, residential electric permit
Elite Electric Service, 1030 Riverwood Drive, residential electric permit
Kim Davis Construction, 2020 Leona St., residential electric permit
Smith Electric, 910 Kingsbury Court, residential electric permit
Eagle Electric, 3815 Killingsworth Circle, residential electric permit
All Plumbing, 103 Nikki Drive, commercial gas permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 1688 Wood Place, residential gas permit
Mr. Plumber, 3817 Lavelle Court, residential gas permit
Goettle Plumbing, 2111 Winding Run Lane, residential gas permit
Goettle Plumbing, 203 Fountainebleau Avenue, residential gas permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 1206A Jaycee Drive, residential gas permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 103 Nikki Drive, commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 507 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 410 Claire Lane, residential mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 100 W. Pliler St., residential mechanical permit
Maddox Residential & Commercial, 1910 Willis Drive, residential mechanical permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1016 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
All Plumbing, 103 Nikki Drive, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 1688 Wood Place, residential plumbing permit
Ross Plumbing LLC., 406 E. Grand Avenue, residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 24 Victor Drive, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 415 Caprock Drive, residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 711 Cove Place, residential plumbing permit
Deboard Homes & Remodeling Special, 1412 Lazy Lane, residential single-family alteration permit
J.A. Kay Roofing, 2305 13th St., residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 3119 Rouncival Drive, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 502 Lakewood Drive, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 1206 John St., residential re-roof permit
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 2810 Granite Drive, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 1508 Chippewa St., residential re-roof permit
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 1505 Westover Avenue, residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters LLC., 1217 Mahlow Drive, residential re-roof permit
Davis Property Management, 1009 Regina St., residential re-roof permit
J.A. Kay Roofing, 304 Virgie St., residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 200 Meadow Lane, residential re-roof permit
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 4019 Hidden Hills Circle, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 5611 Palladio Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 403 Claire Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Shakir Bstiwala, 1021 McCann Road, commercial alteration permit, $700
Darrin McCain, 4301 Windrush Boulevard, development permit
Tuff Shed, Inc., 1216 John St., development permit
HFH Construction LLC., 104 Collins Avenue, development permit
Tuff Shed, Inc., 1009 Sequoyah Lane, development permit
Lone Star General Contractors, 213 Irving St., development permit
MD Electrical Contractors, 1228 America Drive, residential electric permit
Vickers Electric, 4522 W. Loop 281, Lot 71, residential electric permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 410 14th St., residential gas permit
Four Seasons Heating & AC, 1409 Auburn Drive, residential mechanical permit
Super Plumbers, 122 Massingill Drive, residential plumbing permit
ROTO Rooter doing business as Jensen Plumbing, 1804 W. Hoyt Drive, residential plumbing permit
Royal Plumbing, 509 Sheffield Drive, residential plumbing permit
Vasan Management, Lakeshore Drive, pre-submission proposal
Lone Star General Contractors, 213 Irving St., residential new construction permit
Lone Star General Contractors, 213 Irving St., residential single-family addition permit
Darrin McCain, 4301 Windrush Boulevard, residential single-family new construction permit
HFH Construction LLC., 104 Collins Avenue, residential single-family new construction permit
Marsh Irrigation Services, 2002 W. Loop 281, new commercial water/sewer permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 104 Collins Avenue, new residential water/sewer permit