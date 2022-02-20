Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Feb. 4 to 11:

Permits issued

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, 3096 N. Eastman Road Suite 104, commercial fire alarm permit, $10,000

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire alarm permit, $2,000

GC Legacy Construction LLC., 3073 N. Eastman Road, commercial alteration permit, $200,000

Wild T’s Wiring, 2815 S. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 404 Caprock Drive, new residential electric permit

AES Mechanical Services Group LLC., 3092 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit

AES Mechanical Services Group LLC., 305 B West Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

All-Tex Air & Heat, 111 W. South St., commercial mechanical permit

Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 5205 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 2815 S. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 3420 Bishop St., commercial plumbing permit

Raiden’s Plumbing, 801 Palms Lane, new residential plumbing permit

Raiden’s Plumbing, 2503 Windmill Lane, new residential plumbing permit

Raiden’s Plumbing, 2502 and 2504 Windmill Lane, new residential plumbing permits

RGB Plumbing, 1101 Richwood St., new residential plumbing permit

Conaway & Sons, 203 and 207 Serenada Trail, new residential permits, $234,988 and $229,537

Applications filed

Kane Security, 3821 McCann Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $22,810

American Fire Protection Group, 518 W. South St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $309,850

Luis Construction, 1300 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $40,000

Look Development & Construction, 3520 McCann Road, commercial alteration permit, $200,000

Avco Roofing, 201 Woodcreek Drive, commercial alteration permit, $18,058

McCommercial Services LLC., 3080 N. Eastman Road Suite 114, commercial alteration permit, $49,500

Mejia Construction, 1223 N. Ninth St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 1208 Raney Drive, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 1504 12th St., development permit

Conaway & Sons, 203 and 207 Seranada Trail, development permits

4T Enterprises, 3965 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 1109 Millie St., development permit

Mejia Construction, 1223 N. Ninth St., residential new permit

Ameritex Homes, 1208 Raney Drive, residential new permit

Ameritex Homes, 1504 Twelfth St., residential new permit

4T Enterprises, 3918 Hidden Hills Circle, residential new permit

4T Enterprises, 3965 Hidden Hills Circle, residential new permit

Ameritex Homes, 1109 Millie St., residential new permit

Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 5205 W. Loop 281, commercial existing water/sewer permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 427 E. Loop 281, commercial existing water/sewer permit

