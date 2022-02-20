Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Feb. 4 to 11:
Permits issued
Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, 3096 N. Eastman Road Suite 104, commercial fire alarm permit, $10,000
Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, 700 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire alarm permit, $2,000
GC Legacy Construction LLC., 3073 N. Eastman Road, commercial alteration permit, $200,000
Wild T’s Wiring, 2815 S. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 404 Caprock Drive, new residential electric permit
AES Mechanical Services Group LLC., 3092 N. Eastman Road, commercial mechanical permit
AES Mechanical Services Group LLC., 305 B West Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
All-Tex Air & Heat, 111 W. South St., commercial mechanical permit
Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 5205 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 2815 S. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 3420 Bishop St., commercial plumbing permit
Raiden’s Plumbing, 801 Palms Lane, new residential plumbing permit
Raiden’s Plumbing, 2503 Windmill Lane, new residential plumbing permit
Raiden’s Plumbing, 2502 and 2504 Windmill Lane, new residential plumbing permits
RGB Plumbing, 1101 Richwood St., new residential plumbing permit
Conaway & Sons, 203 and 207 Serenada Trail, new residential permits, $234,988 and $229,537
Applications filed
Kane Security, 3821 McCann Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $22,810
American Fire Protection Group, 518 W. South St., commercial fire sprinkler permit, $309,850
Luis Construction, 1300 Mobberly Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $40,000
Look Development & Construction, 3520 McCann Road, commercial alteration permit, $200,000
Avco Roofing, 201 Woodcreek Drive, commercial alteration permit, $18,058
McCommercial Services LLC., 3080 N. Eastman Road Suite 114, commercial alteration permit, $49,500
Mejia Construction, 1223 N. Ninth St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1208 Raney Drive, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1504 12th St., development permit
Conaway & Sons, 203 and 207 Seranada Trail, development permits
4T Enterprises, 3965 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1109 Millie St., development permit
Mejia Construction, 1223 N. Ninth St., residential new permit
Ameritex Homes, 1208 Raney Drive, residential new permit
Ameritex Homes, 1504 Twelfth St., residential new permit
4T Enterprises, 3918 Hidden Hills Circle, residential new permit
4T Enterprises, 3965 Hidden Hills Circle, residential new permit
Ameritex Homes, 1109 Millie St., residential new permit
Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 5205 W. Loop 281, commercial existing water/sewer permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 427 E. Loop 281, commercial existing water/sewer permit