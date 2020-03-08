Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Feb. 27 to March 4:

Permits issued

Joe R. Jones Construction Inc., 515 E. Loop 281, installation of access gates at Walmart, $9,500

Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 305 W. Loop 281, overlay single-ply membrane at Hobby Lobby, $313,500

Longview Roofing LLC, 2200 Gilmer Road, TPO overlay at existing commercial building, $12,000

Feliciano J. Concrete, 419 Electra St., driveway permit

MN Concrete, 209 Reel Road, driveway permit

MN Concrete, 207 Reel Road, driveway permit

Fernando Rodriguez, 1405 W. Cotton St., driveway permit

Sabas Concrete Driveway, 402 E. Marshall Ave., driveway permit

Alliance Electrical Inc., 102 South Loop Circle, commercial electrical permit

Lane Valente Industries, 1200 S. High St., commercial electrical permit

Stiles Electric, 2394 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial electrical permit

Willaby Electric Inc., 407 E. Methvin St., commercial electrical permit

Willaby Electric Inc., 323 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial electrical permit

Willaby Electric Inc., 1200 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit

Willaby Electric Inc., 210 S. High St., commercial electrical permit

Generator Supercenter, 1202 Mockingbird Lane, residential electrical permit

Duarte Group Electric Contractor, 1204 Chad St., residential electrical permit

Clean Cut General Contractors, 6 Oak Forest Drive, residential electrical permit

Harber Electric, 3343 Celebration Way, residential electrical permit

Alliance Electrical Inc., 1806 Wimberly St., residential electrical permit

Brian Kelsey, 2910 E. Cotton St., residential electrical permit

Rinchuso’s Plumbing & Heating Inc., 3082 N. Eastman Road, commercial gas permit

Springhill Plumbing, 2309 Smith Drive, residential gas permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1801 Smallwood Drive, residential gas permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 3728 Ben Hogan Drive, residential gas permit

Wright-Way Plumbing, 3905 Gable Crest Lane, residential gas permit

Brian Kelsey, 3910 E. Cotton St., residential mechanical permit, $100

Mr. Plumber, 210 Thirteenth St., commercial plumbing permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 201 Ford Lane, commercial plumbing permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 210 E. Methvin St., commercial plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1215 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing 1217 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 13 Pegues Place, residential plumbing permit

Springhill Plumbing, 2309 Smith Drive, residential plumbing permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 3728 Ben Hogan Drive, residential plumbing permit

Richard Holt Plumbing, 2206 Buccaneer Drive, residential plumbing permit

Wright-Way Plumbing, 3905 Gable Crest Lane, residential plumbing permit

Brian Kelsey, 2910 E. Cotton St., residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 309 Erskine Drive, residential plumbing permit

B. Jordan Construction LLC, 3209 Restview St., build 24-foot by 30-foot detached garage to rear of house, $25,400

El Paso Roofing, 600 Terrace Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,800

East Texas Roofing Specialists, 1208 S. Mobberly Ave., tear off and reroof house, $1,990

Platinum Contracting LLC, 300 Patriot Circle, tear off and reroof house, $5,631

All Seasons Window & Door MFG, 505 Ramo Road, remove and install 9 windows, $4,819

Stonewater Roofing, 1102 Swinging Bridge Road, tear off and reroof house, $9,297

Roofmasters LLC, 1001 Orchard St., tear off and reroof house, $8,000

Stonewater Roofing, 3100 Fourth St., tear off and reroof house, $16,846

Stonewater Roofing, 1212 Tiffany Lane, tear off and reroof house, $12,638

Freddie’s Roofing, 2001 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,070

J.A. Kay Roofing, 1309 E. Birdsong St., tear off and reroof house, $7,104

Steve Pirtle Construction, 1403 Le Duke Blvd., install 10 windows, $15,000

Davila Construction, 1107 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., tear off and reroof house, $2,500

Lisa Joy Parker, 1732 Rainbow Drive, replace siding at house, $800

Ameritex Homes, 2109 Victory St., build 1,090-square-foot house, $80,000

American Canopies, 1516 W. Fairmont St., sign permit, $7,500

American Canopies, 3302 S. Eastman Road, sign permit, $14,000

East Texas Sign Service, 710 Estes Drive, Suite 105, sign permit, $7,300

Longhorn Lawn & Sprinkler, 8 Lookout Court, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2101 W. Marshall Ave., commercial fire alarm permit, $13,791

Mason McGaughey, 105 E. Tyler St., interior remodel for hair styling, $35,000

Washington Prime Group, 3500 McCann Road, creation of new walls to divide first floor into two tenant spaces with multiple out of service/decommissioned areas in Longview Mall Sears retail space, $138,534

Building4Less, 120 Blaine Trail, development permit

B Jordan Construction LLC, 3209 Restview St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 125 Harlem Ave., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 2109 Victory St., development permit

East Texas Restoration & Remodeling, 3919 Gable Crest Lane, development permit

Castanon Enterprises LLC, 2100 Boston Drive, development permit

Precision Pools Inc, 4415 Brent Road, development permit

Lone Star Home Remodeling, 433 Larry Drive, development permit

CBS Home Builders LLC, 2415 Clayton St., development permit

Precision Pools Inc., 4415 Brent Road, install swimming pool at rear of house, $82,356

B. Jordan Construction LLC, 3209 Restview St., add porch to front and rear of house, $16,300

Roof Care, 1305 Inwood Road, tear off and reroof house, $58,000

Window World of NE Texas, 1603 Berry Lane, replace windows in house, $4,728

East Texas Restoration & Remodeling, 3919 Gable Crest Lane, build 14 room house, $200,000

Castanon Enterprises LLC, 2100 Boston Drive, build 11 room house, $165,000

CBS Home Builders LLC, 2415 Clayton St., build 9 room house, $175,000

Washington Prime Group, 3500 McCann Road, sign permit

Pither Plumbing, 1605 Tenth St., water/sewer existing residential permit

Arnaud Co. Inc., 301 E. Loop 281, water/sewer new commercial permit

U Graves Plumbing, 500 Ranier Drive, water/sewer new residential permit