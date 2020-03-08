Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Feb. 27 to March 4:
Permits issued
Joe R. Jones Construction Inc., 515 E. Loop 281, installation of access gates at Walmart, $9,500
Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 305 W. Loop 281, overlay single-ply membrane at Hobby Lobby, $313,500
Longview Roofing LLC, 2200 Gilmer Road, TPO overlay at existing commercial building, $12,000
Feliciano J. Concrete, 419 Electra St., driveway permit
MN Concrete, 209 Reel Road, driveway permit
MN Concrete, 207 Reel Road, driveway permit
Fernando Rodriguez, 1405 W. Cotton St., driveway permit
Sabas Concrete Driveway, 402 E. Marshall Ave., driveway permit
Alliance Electrical Inc., 102 South Loop Circle, commercial electrical permit
Lane Valente Industries, 1200 S. High St., commercial electrical permit
Stiles Electric, 2394 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial electrical permit
Willaby Electric Inc., 407 E. Methvin St., commercial electrical permit
Willaby Electric Inc., 323 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial electrical permit
Willaby Electric Inc., 1200 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
Willaby Electric Inc., 210 S. High St., commercial electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 1202 Mockingbird Lane, residential electrical permit
Duarte Group Electric Contractor, 1204 Chad St., residential electrical permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, 6 Oak Forest Drive, residential electrical permit
Harber Electric, 3343 Celebration Way, residential electrical permit
Alliance Electrical Inc., 1806 Wimberly St., residential electrical permit
Brian Kelsey, 2910 E. Cotton St., residential electrical permit
Rinchuso’s Plumbing & Heating Inc., 3082 N. Eastman Road, commercial gas permit
Springhill Plumbing, 2309 Smith Drive, residential gas permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1801 Smallwood Drive, residential gas permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 3728 Ben Hogan Drive, residential gas permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 3905 Gable Crest Lane, residential gas permit
Brian Kelsey, 3910 E. Cotton St., residential mechanical permit, $100
Mr. Plumber, 210 Thirteenth St., commercial plumbing permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 201 Ford Lane, commercial plumbing permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 210 E. Methvin St., commercial plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1215 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing 1217 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 13 Pegues Place, residential plumbing permit
Springhill Plumbing, 2309 Smith Drive, residential plumbing permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 3728 Ben Hogan Drive, residential plumbing permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 2206 Buccaneer Drive, residential plumbing permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 3905 Gable Crest Lane, residential plumbing permit
Brian Kelsey, 2910 E. Cotton St., residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 309 Erskine Drive, residential plumbing permit
B. Jordan Construction LLC, 3209 Restview St., build 24-foot by 30-foot detached garage to rear of house, $25,400
El Paso Roofing, 600 Terrace Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,800
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 1208 S. Mobberly Ave., tear off and reroof house, $1,990
Platinum Contracting LLC, 300 Patriot Circle, tear off and reroof house, $5,631
All Seasons Window & Door MFG, 505 Ramo Road, remove and install 9 windows, $4,819
Stonewater Roofing, 1102 Swinging Bridge Road, tear off and reroof house, $9,297
Roofmasters LLC, 1001 Orchard St., tear off and reroof house, $8,000
Stonewater Roofing, 3100 Fourth St., tear off and reroof house, $16,846
Stonewater Roofing, 1212 Tiffany Lane, tear off and reroof house, $12,638
Freddie’s Roofing, 2001 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,070
J.A. Kay Roofing, 1309 E. Birdsong St., tear off and reroof house, $7,104
Steve Pirtle Construction, 1403 Le Duke Blvd., install 10 windows, $15,000
Davila Construction, 1107 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., tear off and reroof house, $2,500
Lisa Joy Parker, 1732 Rainbow Drive, replace siding at house, $800
Ameritex Homes, 2109 Victory St., build 1,090-square-foot house, $80,000
American Canopies, 1516 W. Fairmont St., sign permit, $7,500
American Canopies, 3302 S. Eastman Road, sign permit, $14,000
East Texas Sign Service, 710 Estes Drive, Suite 105, sign permit, $7,300
Longhorn Lawn & Sprinkler, 8 Lookout Court, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2101 W. Marshall Ave., commercial fire alarm permit, $13,791
Mason McGaughey, 105 E. Tyler St., interior remodel for hair styling, $35,000
Washington Prime Group, 3500 McCann Road, creation of new walls to divide first floor into two tenant spaces with multiple out of service/decommissioned areas in Longview Mall Sears retail space, $138,534
Building4Less, 120 Blaine Trail, development permit
B Jordan Construction LLC, 3209 Restview St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 125 Harlem Ave., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 2109 Victory St., development permit
East Texas Restoration & Remodeling, 3919 Gable Crest Lane, development permit
Castanon Enterprises LLC, 2100 Boston Drive, development permit
Precision Pools Inc, 4415 Brent Road, development permit
Lone Star Home Remodeling, 433 Larry Drive, development permit
CBS Home Builders LLC, 2415 Clayton St., development permit
Precision Pools Inc., 4415 Brent Road, install swimming pool at rear of house, $82,356
B. Jordan Construction LLC, 3209 Restview St., add porch to front and rear of house, $16,300
Roof Care, 1305 Inwood Road, tear off and reroof house, $58,000
Window World of NE Texas, 1603 Berry Lane, replace windows in house, $4,728
East Texas Restoration & Remodeling, 3919 Gable Crest Lane, build 14 room house, $200,000
Castanon Enterprises LLC, 2100 Boston Drive, build 11 room house, $165,000
CBS Home Builders LLC, 2415 Clayton St., build 9 room house, $175,000
Washington Prime Group, 3500 McCann Road, sign permit
Pither Plumbing, 1605 Tenth St., water/sewer existing residential permit
Arnaud Co. Inc., 301 E. Loop 281, water/sewer new commercial permit
U Graves Plumbing, 500 Ranier Drive, water/sewer new residential permit