Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Feb. 20 to 26:
Permits issued
Quality Concrete Construction, 2107 Sophia Lane, driveway permit
Gill Electric, 305 Simms St., commercial electrical permit
Jimmy Rutland Electrical, 315 N. Spur 63, Suite 100, commercial electrical permit
Wildts Wiring, 3308 N. Fourth St., commercial electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 13 Pegues Place, residential electrical permit
Elite Electrical Service, 3523 Thompson Road, residential electrical permit
Schroder Electric, 1516 Garner Lane, residential electrical permit
Wildts Wiring, 1615 Olympic Drive, residential electrical permit
Metcalf Electric, 607 Regency Drive, residential electrical permit
Electrical & Lift Services, 209 Woodcreek Drive, residential electrical permit
Rieger Electric, 1705 Eden Drive, Lot 19-A, residential electrical permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 424 S. Center St., commercial gas permit
U Graves Plumbing, 500 Ranier Drive, residential gas permit
Triple G. Plumbing, 1214 Nancy Circle, residential gas permit
John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 209 Woodcreek Drive, residential gas permit
Hays Heating and Air, 315 N. Spur 63, Suite 3, commercial mechanical permit, $12,000
JD’s AC LLC, 209 Hill St., residential mechanical permit
Alford Pace Air Conditioning, 125 Brookway Lane, residential mechanical permit, $4,000
Goode Brothers A/C & Heating Inc., 4217 Savannah Hills Lane, residential mechanical permit, $5,500
Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 33 Stonegate Drive, residential mechanical permit, $7,210
East Texas Climate Control, 4224 Savannah Hills Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,000
East Texas Climate Control, 4225 Savannah Hills Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,500
East Texas Climate Control, 117 E. Hoyt Drive, residential mechanical permit, $7,000
Hays Heating and Air, 157 Delmar St., residential mechanical permit, $2,900
East Texas Refrigeration, 1219 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,000
East Texas Refrigeration, 1221 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,000
Pither Plumbing, 1111 Evergreen St., commercial plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 424 S. Center St., commercial plumbing permit
Erntex Plumbing LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Building F, commercial plumbing permit
Erntex Plumbing LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Building D, commercial plumbing permit
Erntex Plumbing LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Building G, commercial plumbing permit
Erntex Plumbing LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Building E, commercial plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Electric, 112 E. Tyler St., commercial plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 1801 Yosemite Way, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 1803 Yosemite Way, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 1805 Yosemite Way, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 1807 Yosemite Way, residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 1605 Tenth St., residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1322 Carnegie Drive, residential plumbing permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 108 E. Brentwood St., residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 500 Ranier Drive, residential plumbing permit
Randy Langford Construction, 1431 Mahlow Drive, tear off and reroof duplex, $5,400
Randy Langford Construction, 1429 Mahlow Drive, tear off and reroof duplex, $5,400
Randy Langford Construction, 1425 Mahlow Drive, tear off and reroof duplex, $5,400
A Helping Hand, 443 Main St., partial tear off and reroof existing multi family house, $1,800
Stephen Marjason, 1801 Smallwood Drive, remodel of house, $1,500
AVCO Roofing, 1611 Leisure Lane, tear off and reroof house, $7,216
Good Choice Roofing, 1916 Franklin Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,047
Soria’s Construction, 1806 Wimberly St., tear off and reroof house, $10,000
Davis Property Management, 2807 Navajo Trail, tear off and reroof house, $9,000
Platinum Contractiving LLC, 1302 Fairhaven St., tear off and reroof house, $9,729
Redline Roofing, 3619 Andrea St., tear off and reroof house, $8,800
Marshall Hometown Roofing, 211 Locklear Ave., tear off and reroof house, $5,544
AVCO Roofing, 2210 Fourth St., tear off and reroof existing dwelling, $13,100
C. Cashion Holding LLC, 804 Young St., replace 4 windows, $9,752
Advanced Roofing Services, 1814 Northwood Court, tear off and reroof house, $14,212
Rick’s Sign Co., 1301 W. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $4,050
Sprinkler Express, 111 Blaine Trail, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 3522 N. Fourth St., commercial fire sprinkler permit
Trademark Construction, 315 N. Spur 63, Suite 100, renovate existing 4,000-square-foot space to lease, $12,000
Horn Custom Homes, 932 Toler Road, build new commercial building for Horn Professional Mortuary, $200,000
Ameritex Homes, 1307 Whitney St., development permit
112 E. Myrle Ave., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1024 Sidney St., development permit
Horn Custom Homes, 932 Toler Road, development permit
Debbie Kinney, 3734 Teri Lynn Drive, development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 114 Janet St., development permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 1204 Masters Way, development permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 2804 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3005 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 2802 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3003 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 918 San Antonio St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 3305 Johnson St., development permit
Outdoor Escapes, 3343 Celebration Way, development permit
Custom Pool Designs, 917 Regency Drive, development permit
Stanton Windows & More, 2907 San Jose Drive, development permit
Miguel Concrete, 306 S. Gum St., driveway permit
Victor’s Concrete, 410 Norcross St., driveway permit
Comet Signs LLC, 5200 Judson Road, commercial electrical permit
Pro Tech Air Conditioning & Heating, 1412 Young St., residential mechanical permit, $5,500
Tuff Shed Inc., 114 Janet St., build new 12-foot by 16-foot shed at house, $9,396
Custom Pool Designs, 917 Regency Drive, install pool at rear of house, $50,000
Outdoor Escapes, 3343 Celebration Way, install pool at rear of house, $35,000
Debbie Kinney, 3734 Teri Lynn Drive, remodel house, $45,000
Stanton Windows & More, 3907 San Jose Drive, pour slab and install 12-foot by 24-foot patio cover at house, $10,500
Taurus Roofing, 706 Duncan St., replace exterior sheetrock, insulate exterior walls at house, $20,000
Ameritex Homes, 1307 Whitney St., build 8 room house, $80,000
Ameritex Homes, 1024 Sidney St., build 9 room house, $75,000
Ameritex Homes, 918 San Antonio St., build 9 room house, $80,000
Ameritex Homes, 3305 Johnson St., build 9 room house, $80,000
Sign Pro, 1315 E. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $250
Bullseye Balloons, 2306 Gilmer Road, sign permit, $450
Bullseye Balloons, 3088 N. Eastman Road, sign permit, $450
White Sign Co., 1821 Judson Road, sign permit, $35,000
Leon’s Signs Inc., 1809 Gilmer Road, sign permit, $4,000
Comet Signs LLC, 5200 Judson Road, sign permit, $34,700
East Texas Sign Service, 1209 E. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $1,500
Michael F. Wilson, 400 Ambassador Row, site plan review permit, $1,150,000
Genia Horn, 932 Toler Road, water/sewer new commercial permit
Ameritex Homes, 1307 Whitney St., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 112 E. Myrle Ave., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 1024 Sidney St., water/sewer new residential permit