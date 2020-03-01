Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Feb. 20 to 26:

Permits issued

Quality Concrete Construction, 2107 Sophia Lane, driveway permit

Gill Electric, 305 Simms St., commercial electrical permit

Jimmy Rutland Electrical, 315 N. Spur 63, Suite 100, commercial electrical permit

Wildts Wiring, 3308 N. Fourth St., commercial electrical permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 13 Pegues Place, residential electrical permit

Elite Electrical Service, 3523 Thompson Road, residential electrical permit

Schroder Electric, 1516 Garner Lane, residential electrical permit

Wildts Wiring, 1615 Olympic Drive, residential electrical permit

Metcalf Electric, 607 Regency Drive, residential electrical permit

Electrical & Lift Services, 209 Woodcreek Drive, residential electrical permit

Rieger Electric, 1705 Eden Drive, Lot 19-A, residential electrical permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 424 S. Center St., commercial gas permit

U Graves Plumbing, 500 Ranier Drive, residential gas permit

Triple G. Plumbing, 1214 Nancy Circle, residential gas permit

John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 209 Woodcreek Drive, residential gas permit

Hays Heating and Air, 315 N. Spur 63, Suite 3, commercial mechanical permit, $12,000

JD’s AC LLC, 209 Hill St., residential mechanical permit

Alford Pace Air Conditioning, 125 Brookway Lane, residential mechanical permit, $4,000

Goode Brothers A/C & Heating Inc., 4217 Savannah Hills Lane, residential mechanical permit, $5,500

Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 33 Stonegate Drive, residential mechanical permit, $7,210

East Texas Climate Control, 4224 Savannah Hills Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,000

East Texas Climate Control, 4225 Savannah Hills Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,500

East Texas Climate Control, 117 E. Hoyt Drive, residential mechanical permit, $7,000

Hays Heating and Air, 157 Delmar St., residential mechanical permit, $2,900

East Texas Refrigeration, 1219 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,000

East Texas Refrigeration, 1221 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,000

Pither Plumbing, 1111 Evergreen St., commercial plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 424 S. Center St., commercial plumbing permit

Erntex Plumbing LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Building F, commercial plumbing permit

Erntex Plumbing LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Building D, commercial plumbing permit

Erntex Plumbing LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Building G, commercial plumbing permit

Erntex Plumbing LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Building E, commercial plumbing permit

Baker Bros. Electric, 112 E. Tyler St., commercial plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 1801 Yosemite Way, residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 1803 Yosemite Way, residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 1805 Yosemite Way, residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 1807 Yosemite Way, residential plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 1605 Tenth St., residential plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1322 Carnegie Drive, residential plumbing permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 108 E. Brentwood St., residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 500 Ranier Drive, residential plumbing permit

Randy Langford Construction, 1431 Mahlow Drive, tear off and reroof duplex, $5,400

Randy Langford Construction, 1429 Mahlow Drive, tear off and reroof duplex, $5,400

Randy Langford Construction, 1425 Mahlow Drive, tear off and reroof duplex, $5,400

A Helping Hand, 443 Main St., partial tear off and reroof existing multi family house, $1,800

Stephen Marjason, 1801 Smallwood Drive, remodel of house, $1,500

AVCO Roofing, 1611 Leisure Lane, tear off and reroof house, $7,216

Good Choice Roofing, 1916 Franklin Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,047

Soria’s Construction, 1806 Wimberly St., tear off and reroof house, $10,000

Davis Property Management, 2807 Navajo Trail, tear off and reroof house, $9,000

Platinum Contractiving LLC, 1302 Fairhaven St., tear off and reroof house, $9,729

Redline Roofing, 3619 Andrea St., tear off and reroof house, $8,800

Marshall Hometown Roofing, 211 Locklear Ave., tear off and reroof house, $5,544

AVCO Roofing, 2210 Fourth St., tear off and reroof existing dwelling, $13,100

C. Cashion Holding LLC, 804 Young St., replace 4 windows, $9,752

Advanced Roofing Services, 1814 Northwood Court, tear off and reroof house, $14,212

Rick’s Sign Co., 1301 W. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $4,050

Sprinkler Express, 111 Blaine Trail, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 3522 N. Fourth St., commercial fire sprinkler permit

Trademark Construction, 315 N. Spur 63, Suite 100, renovate existing 4,000-square-foot space to lease, $12,000

Horn Custom Homes, 932 Toler Road, build new commercial building for Horn Professional Mortuary, $200,000

Ameritex Homes, 1307 Whitney St., development permit

112 E. Myrle Ave., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 1024 Sidney St., development permit

Horn Custom Homes, 932 Toler Road, development permit

Debbie Kinney, 3734 Teri Lynn Drive, development permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 114 Janet St., development permit

Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 1204 Masters Way, development permit

Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 2804 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit

Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3005 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit

Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 2802 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit

Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3003 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 918 San Antonio St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 3305 Johnson St., development permit

Outdoor Escapes, 3343 Celebration Way, development permit

Custom Pool Designs, 917 Regency Drive, development permit

Stanton Windows & More, 2907 San Jose Drive, development permit

Miguel Concrete, 306 S. Gum St., driveway permit

Victor’s Concrete, 410 Norcross St., driveway permit

Comet Signs LLC, 5200 Judson Road, commercial electrical permit

Pro Tech Air Conditioning & Heating, 1412 Young St., residential mechanical permit, $5,500

Tuff Shed Inc., 114 Janet St., build new 12-foot by 16-foot shed at house, $9,396

Custom Pool Designs, 917 Regency Drive, install pool at rear of house, $50,000

Outdoor Escapes, 3343 Celebration Way, install pool at rear of house, $35,000

Debbie Kinney, 3734 Teri Lynn Drive, remodel house, $45,000

Stanton Windows & More, 3907 San Jose Drive, pour slab and install 12-foot by 24-foot patio cover at house, $10,500

Taurus Roofing, 706 Duncan St., replace exterior sheetrock, insulate exterior walls at house, $20,000

Ameritex Homes, 1307 Whitney St., build 8 room house, $80,000

Ameritex Homes, 1024 Sidney St., build 9 room house, $75,000

Ameritex Homes, 918 San Antonio St., build 9 room house, $80,000

Ameritex Homes, 3305 Johnson St., build 9 room house, $80,000

Sign Pro, 1315 E. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $250

Bullseye Balloons, 2306 Gilmer Road, sign permit, $450

Bullseye Balloons, 3088 N. Eastman Road, sign permit, $450

White Sign Co., 1821 Judson Road, sign permit, $35,000

Leon’s Signs Inc., 1809 Gilmer Road, sign permit, $4,000

Comet Signs LLC, 5200 Judson Road, sign permit, $34,700

East Texas Sign Service, 1209 E. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $1,500

Michael F. Wilson, 400 Ambassador Row, site plan review permit, $1,150,000

Genia Horn, 932 Toler Road, water/sewer new commercial permit

Ameritex Homes, 1307 Whitney St., water/sewer new residential permit

Ameritex Homes, 112 E. Myrle Ave., water/sewer new residential permit

Ameritex Homes, 1024 Sidney St., water/sewer new residential permit