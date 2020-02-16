Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Feb. 6 to 12:
Permits issued
Dynatech Solutions Inc., 402 W. Loop 281, replace 3G communicator with a 5G communicator at existing commercial building for remodel, $669
Leo Perez Concrete Contractor, 1511 Judson Road, driveway permit
John Finney Electric, 111 Blaine Trail, commercial electrical permit
Mulanax Electric Inc., 301 E. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
Hunters Electric LLC, 3216 Fourth St., commercial electrical permit
Overall Electric, 434 E. Loop 281, Suite 101-A, commercial electrical permit
Aquazul Electric LLC, 1100 McCann Road, commercial electrical permit
Chance Electric, 204 N. Center St., commercial electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 1214 Nancy Circle, residential electrical permit
F&S Electrical Contractor, 419 Electra St., residential electrical permit
F&S Electrical Contractor, 1109 Swinging Bridge Road, residential electrical permit
Circle S Electric, 1221 Mission Creek Drive, residential electrical permit
Circle S Electric, 1219 Mission Creek Drive, residential electrical permit
Circle S Electric, 1215 Mission Creek Drive, residential electrical permit
Circle S Electric, 1217 Mission Creek Drive, residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 1617 Clarendon St., residential electrical permit
Collie Enterprise, 4013 Hidden Hills Circle, residential electrical permit
Jade Mechanical Service LLC, 310 W. Grand Ave., residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 102 Crystal St., residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 1812 Bolton Ave., residential electrical permit
Triple G Plumbing, 513 Hampshire St., residential gas permit
Hurst Plumbing, 1301 Hyacinth Drive, residential gas permit
Accutemp Cooling & Heating, 410 W. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit, $9,402
All Seismic Solutions LLC, 1109 Swinging Bridge Road, residential mechanical permit, $5,200
Alford Pace Air Conditioning, 128 Brookway Lane, residential mechanical permit, $4,000
Richard Parker Plumbing, 3216 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit
Diversified Plumbing, 808 Glencrest Lane, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 2131 Page Creek Trail, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 2133 Page Creek Trail, residential plumbing permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 237 E. Highland Ave., residential plumbing permit
Super Plumbers, 1302 Columbia Drive, residential plumbing permit
Super Plumbers, 102 Remington Trail, residential plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 1908 Lee St., residential plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 1210 John St., residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 2204 Delta St., residential plumbing permit
All Tex Roofing, 115 E. Hawkins Parkway, Building 1, tear off and reroof at Longfellow Arms Apartments, $12,250
All Tex Roofing, 115 E. Hawkins Parkway, Building 2, tear off and reroof at Longfellow Arms Apartments, $12,250
All Tex Roofing, 115 E. Hawkins Parkway, Building 3, tear off and reroof at Longfellow Arms Apartments, $12,250
All Tex Roofing, 115 E. Hawkins Parkway, Building 4, tear off and reroof at Longfellow Arms Apartments, $12,250
All Tex Roofing, 115 E. Hawkins Parkway, Building 5, tear off and reroof at Longfellow Arms Apartments, $25,676
All Tex Roofing, 115 E. Hawkins Parkway, Building 6, tear off and reroof at Longfellow Arms Apartments, $19,538
All Tex Roofing, 115 E. Hawkins Parkway, Building 7, tear off and reroof at Longfellow Arms Apartments, $25,676
All Tex Roofing, 115 E. Hawkins Parkway, Building 8, tear off and reroof at Longfellow Arms Apartments, $12,250
All Tex Roofing, 115 E. Hawkins Parkway, Building 9, tear off and reroof at Longfellow Arms Apartments, $19,538
All Tex Roofing, 115 E. Hawkins Parkway, Building 10, tear off and reroof at Longfellow Arms Apartments, $19,538
All Tex Roofing, 115 E. Hawkins Parkway, Building 11, tear off and reroof at Longfellow Arms Apartments, $19,538
Pulido Roofing, 14 Stonegate Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,000
Chris Langford Roofing, 1407 Robbinwood Court, tear off and reroof house, $13,760
Platinum Contracting LLC, 1513 Miami Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,235
Platinum Contracting LLC, 701 Elm St., tear off and reroof house, $10,623
AVCO Roofing, 1227 Bluebird Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,338
Stonewater Roofing, 405 Ithaca Drive, tear off and reroof house, $14,391
Applications filed
Universal Time Equipment Co., 140 E. Tyler St., commercial fire alarm permit
BMS Services, 2801 Bill Owens Parkway, remove stucco exterior from 3 chimneys and repair rotted wood, install hardy siding on exterior at Hunters Crossing, $7,035
EZ Way Services, 1300 Sixth St., converting 3 small offices to in-house pharmacy, $46,710
RLM Enterprises Inc., 424 S. Center St., construct dog kennel with 4 runs to the left side of existing commercial building for Women Center of East Texas, $10,000
All About Pools Tyler LLC, 1100 McCann Road, install in ground gunite swimming pool at new Parkside Apartment complex, $108,437
Izmirli LLC, 1405 W. Loop 281, construct pergola on existing slab to front left of Milano’s Restaurant, $7,500
Community Health Core, 425 Main St., install a 10-foot by 12-foot metal shed, $900
Wildts Wiring, 3535 Fourth St., Building 3, commercial electrical permit
Miguel Rodriguez, 1712 Buccaneer Drive, construct open storage area to the rear of house, $1,500
Tuff Shed Inc., 2504 Northhaven Drive, construct 12-foot by 24-foot shed to left rear of house, $19,344
Ed’s Concrete Construction, 909 Cherokee St., construct 24-foot by 30-foot concrete slab for future construction of shed to left rear of house, $4,600
Window World of NE Texas, 2210 Fourth St., replacement of 14 windows at house, $6,655
JVD General Contractors, 215 Mitchell St., build 9 room house, $65,000
JVD General Contractors, 217 Mitchell St., build 9 room house, $65,000
JVD General Contractors, 236 Harrison St., build 9 room house, $68,000
Jose Medardo Menjivar, 2309 Smith Drive, build 12 room house, $160,000
Rick’s Sign Company, 606 Rockdale St., sign permit, $1,055
Barnett Signs Inc., 1600 S. Green St., Suite A, sign permit, $4,250
Sign Masters of Tyler, 2010 Gilmer Road, sign permit, $12,000
Ware Irrigation Solutions, 2800 Pine Tree Road, commercial sprinkler permit
Sustaire Plumbing LLC, 1805 E. Loop 281, water/sewer new commercial permit
Juan Vasquez, 236 Harrison St., water/sewer new commercial permit
Ameritex Homes, 1315 N. Ninth St., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 1214 Beaumont St., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 1212 Beaumont St., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 703 S. Mobberly Ave., Unit 101, water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 703 S. Mobberly Ave., Unit 100, water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 902 Walnut St., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 1011 Chappell St., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 203 E. Culver St., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 1500 Jordan St., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 619 Sabine St., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 702 Molton St., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 617 Sabine St., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 1105 Rex Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 122 Sidney St., Unit 100, water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 607 Texas St., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 1015 N. Third St., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 2115 Victory St., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 2402 Smith Drive, water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 207 Grant St., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 2202 Twelfth St., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 2301 Victory St., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 1213 Douglas St., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 1205 Book St., water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 1502 Jordan St., water/sewer new residential permit
U Graves Plumbing, 217 Mitchell St., water/sewer new residential permit
U Graves Plumbing, 215 Mitchell St., water/sewer new residential permit