Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Feb. 13 to 19:
Permits issued
Jesus Benitez LLC, 431 E. Loop 281, lay over roof only at existing commercial building, $98,000
Muller Roofing, 103 W. Loop 281, tear off and reroof skirting at strip center
Stovall Construction Inc., 3632 Estes Parkway, build new McDonald’s restaurant, $1,000,000
4T Enterprises, 3905 Gable Crest Lane, development permit
CBH Inc., 4208 Savannah Hills Lane, development permit
Safeguard Metal Buildings Inc., 3709 Kriss Drive, development permit
Jackson Pools, 3902 Falls Creek Drive, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 2103 Sophia Lane, development permit
Branch Creek Management LLC, 125 Brookway Lane, development permit
RVP Construction Inc., 5200 Judson Road, driveway permit
Antonio’s Concrete Co., 1417 Aars St., driveway permit
Gill Electric, 424 S. Center St., commercial electrical permit
Signs Express, 409 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
Hunters Electric LLC, 1111 Evergreen St., commercial electrical permit
Official Electric LLC, 1317 Lawndale Ave., residential electrical permit
Sears Electric Service, 3902 Falls Creek Drive, residential electrical permit
P&P Enterprises, 1212 Cole Drive, residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 2501 Page Road, residential electrical permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 18 Woodhaven St., residential electrical permit
Gill Electric, 209 Hill St., residential electrical permit
Royal Plumbing, 424 S. Center St., commercial gas permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 3001 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential gas permit
Iliff Heating & Air, 1011 Lovers Lane, residential mechanical permit, $1,500
Doran Mechanical LLC, 2501 Windmill Lane, residential mechanical permit, $3,800
Napps Air Conditioning/Plumbing, 333 N. Perry St., commercial plumbing permit
Royal Plumbing, 424 S. Center St., commercial plumbing permit
Napps Air Conditioning/Plumbing, 2801 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 204 N. Center St., commercial plumbing permit
Arrow Plumbing, 524 Williams St., residential plumbing permit
Alco Air Cooling, Heating, & Plumbing, 603 Waggoner St., residential plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC, 3001 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 921 Sylvan Drive, residential plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 920 Regency Drive, residential plumbing permit
Super Plumbers, 1009 Lincoln Drive, residential plumbing permit
Safeguard Metal Buildings Inc., 3709 Kriss Drive, install detached garage to left rear of house, $9,365
Jackson Pools, 3902 Falls Creek Drive, install pool to rear of house, $51,339
East Texas Carports, 2502 Fleetwood Drive, build new 30-foot by 24-foot garage on new slab at rear of house, $7,000
All Seasons Window & Door MFG, 2913 Ladd Lane, replace 10 windows at house, $5,438
Platinum Contracting LLC, 2112 Lafayette Drive, tear off and reroof house, $17,200
Townsend Roofing, 234 Remington Trail, tear off and reroof house, $10,000
Hartmann Construction, 200 Fountainbleau Ave., remodel garage from 3 doors to 2 doors at house, $5,000
JZ Affordable Housing LLC, 1809 Timpson St., remodel house and install new windows, $1,200
AVCO Roofing, 2349 Armond Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,289
AVCO Roofing, 1219 Lovers Lane, tear off and reroof house, $12,431
AVCO Roofing, 1901 E. Warwick Circle, tear off and reroof house, $21,413
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 603 Woodcrest Lane, tear off and reroof house, $8,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 103 W. Primrose Lane, tear off and reroof house, $6,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1121 Lemmons Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,100
El Paso Roofing, 134 Jewel Drive, tear off and reroof house, $4,000
J.A. Kay Roofing, 2705 Balsam St., tear off and reroof house, $7,015
Stonewater Roofing, 1312 Cornell St., tear off and reroof house, $40,064
4T Enterprises, 3905 Gable Crest Lane, build 13 room house, $215,000
CBH Inc., 4208 Savannah Hills Lane, build 12 room house, $339,963
Conaway & Sons, 2103 Sophia Lane, build 14 room house, $231,166
Branch Creek Management LLC, 125 Brookway Lane, build 10 room house, $160,000
Signs Express, 409 W. Loop 281, sign permit, $2,000
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 3349 Celebration Way, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Rudd Contracting Co. Inc., 1100 McCann Road, install fire alarm at new Parkside Apartments, $56,895
Rose Nails, 103 W. Loop 281, Suite 450, remodel of existing space for Rose Nails, $40,000
Rick Warner, 210 E. Methvin St., remodel bathrooms in existing lease space, $30,000
BMS Services, 2801 Bill Owens Parkway, build new pergola on existing foundation by tennis courts at Hunters Crossing Apartments, $4,000
BMS Services, 2801 Bill Owens Parkway, build new pergola next to office entrance at Hunters Crossing Apartments, $3,500
Look Development & Construction, 3122 Nealy Way, build new commercial office building for Work Smart, $1,200,000
Ameritex Homes, 1401 Booker St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1403 Booker St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 3307 Johnson St., development permit
Look Development & Construction, 3122 Nealy Way, development permit
BMS Services, 2801 Bill Owens Parkway, development permit
Pyramid Homes, 2500 Windmill Lane, development permit
Pyramid Homes, 533 Palms Lane, development permit
East Texas Carports, 2502 Fleetwood Drive, development permit
Tullos Williams Construction, 309 Magnolia Lane, development permit
Castanon Enterprises LLC, 715 Owings Ave., development permit
Branch Creek Management LLC, 125 Brookway Lane, driveway permit
Davila Construction, 305 E. Fleming St., interior remodel, framing, and insulation at house, $5,000
Window World of NE Texas, 1400 Willow Oak Drive, replace 5 windows at house, $2,675
Ameritex Homes, 1403 Booker St., build 9 room house, $80,000
Ameritex Homes, 1401 Booker St., build 8 room house, $80,000
Ameritex Homes, 3307 Johnson St., build 8 room house, $80,000
Pyramid Homes, 2500 Windmill Lane, build 15 room house, $230,000
Pyramid Homes, 533 Palms Lane, build 11 room house, $180,000
Castanon Enterprises LLC, 715 Owings Ave., build 12 room house, $90,000
Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 603 Waggoner St., water/sewer existing residential permit
United Plumbing Inc., 817 Short Green St., water/sewer existing residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3535 N. Fourth St., Suite B-4, water/sewer new commercial permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 3905 Gable Crest Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
United Plumbing Inc., 2103 Sophia Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
Raiden’s Plumbing, 2500 Windmill Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
Raiden’s Plumbing, 533 Palms Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
Tutor and Fuller Plumbing, 125 Brookway Lane, water/sewer new residential permit