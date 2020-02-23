Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Feb. 13 to 19:

Permits issued

Jesus Benitez LLC, 431 E. Loop 281, lay over roof only at existing commercial building, $98,000

Muller Roofing, 103 W. Loop 281, tear off and reroof skirting at strip center

Stovall Construction Inc., 3632 Estes Parkway, build new McDonald’s restaurant, $1,000,000

4T Enterprises, 3905 Gable Crest Lane, development permit

CBH Inc., 4208 Savannah Hills Lane, development permit

Safeguard Metal Buildings Inc., 3709 Kriss Drive, development permit

Jackson Pools, 3902 Falls Creek Drive, development permit

Conaway & Sons, 2103 Sophia Lane, development permit

Branch Creek Management LLC, 125 Brookway Lane, development permit

RVP Construction Inc., 5200 Judson Road, driveway permit

Antonio’s Concrete Co., 1417 Aars St., driveway permit

Gill Electric, 424 S. Center St., commercial electrical permit

Signs Express, 409 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit

Hunters Electric LLC, 1111 Evergreen St., commercial electrical permit

Official Electric LLC, 1317 Lawndale Ave., residential electrical permit

Sears Electric Service, 3902 Falls Creek Drive, residential electrical permit

P&P Enterprises, 1212 Cole Drive, residential electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 2501 Page Road, residential electrical permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 18 Woodhaven St., residential electrical permit

Gill Electric, 209 Hill St., residential electrical permit

Royal Plumbing, 424 S. Center St., commercial gas permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 3001 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential gas permit

Iliff Heating & Air, 1011 Lovers Lane, residential mechanical permit, $1,500

Doran Mechanical LLC, 2501 Windmill Lane, residential mechanical permit, $3,800

Napps Air Conditioning/Plumbing, 333 N. Perry St., commercial plumbing permit

Royal Plumbing, 424 S. Center St., commercial plumbing permit

Napps Air Conditioning/Plumbing, 2801 Bill Owens Parkway, commercial plumbing permit

Boogie’s Plumbing, 204 N. Center St., commercial plumbing permit

Arrow Plumbing, 524 Williams St., residential plumbing permit

Alco Air Cooling, Heating, & Plumbing, 603 Waggoner St., residential plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC, 3001 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 921 Sylvan Drive, residential plumbing permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 920 Regency Drive, residential plumbing permit

Super Plumbers, 1009 Lincoln Drive, residential plumbing permit

Safeguard Metal Buildings Inc., 3709 Kriss Drive, install detached garage to left rear of house, $9,365

Jackson Pools, 3902 Falls Creek Drive, install pool to rear of house, $51,339

East Texas Carports, 2502 Fleetwood Drive, build new 30-foot by 24-foot garage on new slab at rear of house, $7,000

All Seasons Window & Door MFG, 2913 Ladd Lane, replace 10 windows at house, $5,438

Platinum Contracting LLC, 2112 Lafayette Drive, tear off and reroof house, $17,200

Townsend Roofing, 234 Remington Trail, tear off and reroof house, $10,000

Hartmann Construction, 200 Fountainbleau Ave., remodel garage from 3 doors to 2 doors at house, $5,000

JZ Affordable Housing LLC, 1809 Timpson St., remodel house and install new windows, $1,200

AVCO Roofing, 2349 Armond Drive, tear off and reroof house, $10,289

AVCO Roofing, 1219 Lovers Lane, tear off and reroof house, $12,431

AVCO Roofing, 1901 E. Warwick Circle, tear off and reroof house, $21,413

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 603 Woodcrest Lane, tear off and reroof house, $8,000

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 103 W. Primrose Lane, tear off and reroof house, $6,000

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1121 Lemmons Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,100

El Paso Roofing, 134 Jewel Drive, tear off and reroof house, $4,000

J.A. Kay Roofing, 2705 Balsam St., tear off and reroof house, $7,015

Stonewater Roofing, 1312 Cornell St., tear off and reroof house, $40,064

4T Enterprises, 3905 Gable Crest Lane, build 13 room house, $215,000

CBH Inc., 4208 Savannah Hills Lane, build 12 room house, $339,963

Conaway & Sons, 2103 Sophia Lane, build 14 room house, $231,166

Branch Creek Management LLC, 125 Brookway Lane, build 10 room house, $160,000

Signs Express, 409 W. Loop 281, sign permit, $2,000

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 3349 Celebration Way, residential sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Rudd Contracting Co. Inc., 1100 McCann Road, install fire alarm at new Parkside Apartments, $56,895

Rose Nails, 103 W. Loop 281, Suite 450, remodel of existing space for Rose Nails, $40,000

Rick Warner, 210 E. Methvin St., remodel bathrooms in existing lease space, $30,000

BMS Services, 2801 Bill Owens Parkway, build new pergola on existing foundation by tennis courts at Hunters Crossing Apartments, $4,000

BMS Services, 2801 Bill Owens Parkway, build new pergola next to office entrance at Hunters Crossing Apartments, $3,500

Look Development & Construction, 3122 Nealy Way, build new commercial office building for Work Smart, $1,200,000

Ameritex Homes, 1401 Booker St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 1403 Booker St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 3307 Johnson St., development permit

Look Development & Construction, 3122 Nealy Way, development permit

BMS Services, 2801 Bill Owens Parkway, development permit

Pyramid Homes, 2500 Windmill Lane, development permit

Pyramid Homes, 533 Palms Lane, development permit

East Texas Carports, 2502 Fleetwood Drive, development permit

Tullos Williams Construction, 309 Magnolia Lane, development permit

Castanon Enterprises LLC, 715 Owings Ave., development permit

Branch Creek Management LLC, 125 Brookway Lane, driveway permit

Davila Construction, 305 E. Fleming St., interior remodel, framing, and insulation at house, $5,000

Window World of NE Texas, 1400 Willow Oak Drive, replace 5 windows at house, $2,675

Ameritex Homes, 1403 Booker St., build 9 room house, $80,000

Ameritex Homes, 1401 Booker St., build 8 room house, $80,000

Ameritex Homes, 3307 Johnson St., build 8 room house, $80,000

Pyramid Homes, 2500 Windmill Lane, build 15 room house, $230,000

Pyramid Homes, 533 Palms Lane, build 11 room house, $180,000

Castanon Enterprises LLC, 715 Owings Ave., build 12 room house, $90,000

Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 603 Waggoner St., water/sewer existing residential permit

United Plumbing Inc., 817 Short Green St., water/sewer existing residential permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3535 N. Fourth St., Suite B-4, water/sewer new commercial permit

Wright-Way Plumbing, 3905 Gable Crest Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

United Plumbing Inc., 2103 Sophia Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

Raiden’s Plumbing, 2500 Windmill Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

Raiden’s Plumbing, 533 Palms Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

Tutor and Fuller Plumbing, 125 Brookway Lane, water/sewer new residential permit