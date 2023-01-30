Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Jan. 13 through 20:
Permits issued
DFW Automatic Sprinkler, 507 E. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $1,500
Stonewater Roofing, 1127 Judson Road No. 146, commercial alterations permit, $199,103.29
Blackwater Communications, 1815 Judson Road, commercial alterations permit, $35,000
Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 3211 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., commercial alterations permit, $5,600
Griffith Electric, 5518 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Newstar Electric, 1327 E. Cotton St., commercial electric permit
TDP Electric, 1709, 1711, 1713, 1715 Grand Teton, new residential electric permits
Kenny Sims Electric, 201 W. Hope Drive, new residential electric permit
TDP Electric, 617 Fenton Road, new residential electric permit
Wiltse Electric LLC., 4352 McCann Road, new residential electric permit
Branch Electric Service, 1414 New Forest Drive, new residential electric permit
Chip Miller Plumbing, 1701 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 300 W. Whaley St., commercial gas permit
Royal Plumbing, 5518 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 909 E. Cotton St., commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 1500 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Applications filed
Rudd Safety doing business as Rudd Alarms, 1130 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial fire alarm permit, $1,500
Rudd Safety doing business as Rudd Alarms, 1100 McCann Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $1,500
NVIM LLC., 110-116 Johnson St., commercial alterations permit, $200,000
Ericsson Inc., 101 Gum Springs Road, commercial alterations permit, $15,000
Icon Builders, 1600 Pine Tree Road Building 9, commercial alterations permit, $700,567.22
SBA Networks, 2910 A Tuttle Boulevard, commercial alterations permit, $15,000
ELS Construction, 108 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial new permit, $40,000
Total General Contracting LLC., 3111 Nealy Way, commercial new permit, $1,200,000
Jeff Hamilton, 104 Village Drive, development permit
JVD General Contractors, 3206 Carrie Lane, residential new permit
Petty's Irrigation & Landscape LTD., High Street and Mobberly Avenue, commercial sprinkler permit
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 400 Second St., commercial sprinkler permit
Turfscapes, 2800 Fairway Oaks Lane, commercial sprinkler permit