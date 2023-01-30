Building permits
Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Jan. 13 through 20:

Permits issued

DFW Automatic Sprinkler, 507 E. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $1,500

Stonewater Roofing, 1127 Judson Road No. 146, commercial alterations permit, $199,103.29

Blackwater Communications, 1815 Judson Road, commercial alterations permit, $35,000

Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 3211 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., commercial alterations permit, $5,600

Griffith Electric, 5518 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Newstar Electric, 1327 E. Cotton St., commercial electric permit

TDP Electric, 1709, 1711, 1713, 1715 Grand Teton, new residential electric permits

Kenny Sims Electric, 201 W. Hope Drive, new residential electric permit

TDP Electric, 617 Fenton Road, new residential electric permit

Wiltse Electric LLC., 4352 McCann Road, new residential electric permit

Branch Electric Service, 1414 New Forest Drive, new residential electric permit

Chip Miller Plumbing, 1701 W. Loop 281, commercial gas permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 300 W. Whaley St., commercial gas permit

Royal Plumbing, 5518 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 909 E. Cotton St., commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 1500 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Applications filed

Rudd Safety doing business as Rudd Alarms, 1130 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial fire alarm permit, $1,500

Rudd Safety doing business as Rudd Alarms, 1100 McCann Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $1,500

NVIM LLC., 110-116 Johnson St., commercial alterations permit, $200,000

Ericsson Inc., 101 Gum Springs Road, commercial alterations permit, $15,000

Icon Builders, 1600 Pine Tree Road Building 9, commercial alterations permit, $700,567.22

SBA Networks, 2910 A Tuttle Boulevard, commercial alterations permit, $15,000

ELS Construction, 108 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial new permit, $40,000

Total General Contracting LLC., 3111 Nealy Way, commercial new permit, $1,200,000

Jeff Hamilton, 104 Village Drive, development permit

JVD General Contractors, 3206 Carrie Lane, residential new permit

Petty's Irrigation & Landscape LTD., High Street and Mobberly Avenue, commercial sprinkler permit

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 400 Second St., commercial sprinkler permit

Turfscapes, 2800 Fairway Oaks Lane, commercial sprinkler permit

