Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Jan. 13 to 20:

Permits issued

Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 1100 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $70,000

Advanced Roofing Services, Inc., 920 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $233,959

Mejias Construction Driveway, 1106 Glencrest Lane, driveway construction permit

Tex-Mex Concrete, 2903 Inside Passage Trail, driveway construction permit

Metcalf Electric, 1232 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Mike Watts Electric, 501 N. Spur 63, commercial electric permit

Matt Ryan Electric LLC, 410 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

East Texas Electric of Longview, 518 W. South St., commercial electric permit

D&R Electric, 302 Magnolia Lane, residential electric permit

Synaptic Solar, 313 Ruthlynn Drive, residential electric permit

CP Electric, 1309 Frankie Lane, residential electric permit

CP Electric, 1222 Tenth St., residential electric permit

Alliance Electrical, Inc., 106 Cherie Lane Unit B, residential electric permit

Alliance Electrical, Inc., 106 Cherie Lane Unit A, residential electric permit

Byte Electric LLC, 1911 Leona St., residential electric permit

Cobb Electric, 413 S. Green St., residential electric permit

Wild T’s Wiring, 2503 Fleetwood Drive, residential electric permit

H2 Electrical Contracting, 202 Longleaf Drive, residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 3707 Champions Ridge Lane, residential electric permit

Rieger Electric, 1307 Le Duke Boulevard, residential electric permit

Byte Electric LLC., 1703 Hughey Drive, residential electric permit

Reich Builders, 3803 Hidden Hills Circle, residential gas permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2130 Alpine Road, commercial mechanical permit

Bixby Air & Heat, 1007 Coleman Drive, residential mechanical permit

Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 102 W. Niblick St., commercial plumbing permit

United Plumbing, Inc., 1625 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Royal Plumbing, 2155 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit

Royal Plumbing, 2149 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit

Richard Holt Plumbing, 2409 Lilly St., residential plumbing permit

Super Plumbers, 1609 Doral Drive, residential plumbing permit

Wesley Pendley, 3803 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 122 E. Pliler St., residential single-family demolition permit

Stone Water Roofing, 2003 Eden Drive, residential re-roof permit

Clint Tuel Roofing, 2 Stoneridge Trail, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 215 Remington Trail, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 2600 Northbrook Drive, residential re-roof permit

AC Roofing & Construction, 502 Thelma St., residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 609 Alta St., residential re-roof permit

Longview Roofing, LLC., 901 Blue Ridge Parkway, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 7 Red Oak Circle, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 2914 Clinton St., residential re-roof permit

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 1710 Rodden Drive, residential re-roof permit

Applications filed

Prime Retail Services, Inc., 114 Johnson St., commercial alteration permit, $33,737

ARCO Design/Build, 201 Ford Lane, commercial alteration permit, $169,970

ARCO Design/Build, 201 Ford Lane, commercial alteration permit, $310,028

Premier Construction Services, 351 W. Tyler St., commercial alteration permit, $20,000

Bluestream Professional Services, E. Whaley and Sixth St., commercial new construction permit, $20,000

Bluestream Professional Services, 2306 Dunbar Drive, commercial new construction permit, $20,000

Tuff Shed, Inc., 2038 Eden Drive, development permit

Texwin Carports, 103 Welch St., development permit

Bluestream Professional Services, E. Whaley and Sixth St., development permit

Bluestream Professional Services, 2306 Dunbar Drive, development permit

Bo Bolding, Northwest corner of Nealy Way and Loop 281, development permit

J Stone Enterprises, Inc., 3707 Champions Ridge Lane, development permit

Burns Quality Services, LLC., 3005 Bull Run Trail, development permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 2702 Swan St., residential electric permit

Richard Holt Plumbing, 103 Wilbert St., residential gas permit

Alford Pace Air Conditioning, 104 South Loop Circle, commercial mechanical permit

Veteran Pride A/C and Heat, LLC., 1311 Centenary Drive, residential mechanical permit

Taylor Mechanical Contractors, 615 Regency Drive, commercial plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing, LLC., 1101 Apache Court, residential plumbing permit

Super Plumbers, 406 E. Lynnwood Lane, residential plumbing permit

Haywire Construction, 910 Kingsbury Court, residential single-family addition permit

Synaptic Solar, 313 Ruthlynn Drive, residential single-family alteration

Hank’s Siding, 112 Woodway Lane, residential single-family alteration

Roofmasters LLC., 1417 Santa Cruz Drive, residential re-roof permit

J Stone Enterprises, Inc., 3707 Champions Ridge Lane, residential swimming pool construction permit

Sign Pro, 2208 Judson Road, sign permit

SSC Signs & Lighting, 2106 Gilmer Road, sign permit

Leon’s Signs Inc., 5910 W. Marshall Avenue, sign permit

ARK LA TEX Superior Signs, 1231 W. Loop 281, sign permit

Taylor Mechanical Contractors, 615 Regency Drive, water/sewer fire hydrant meter permit

Mosby Mechanical, 521 Pearl St., water/sewer fire hydrant meter permit

