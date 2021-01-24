Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Jan. 13 to 20:
Permits issued
Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 1100 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $70,000
Advanced Roofing Services, Inc., 920 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $233,959
Mejias Construction Driveway, 1106 Glencrest Lane, driveway construction permit
Tex-Mex Concrete, 2903 Inside Passage Trail, driveway construction permit
Metcalf Electric, 1232 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Mike Watts Electric, 501 N. Spur 63, commercial electric permit
Matt Ryan Electric LLC, 410 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
East Texas Electric of Longview, 518 W. South St., commercial electric permit
D&R Electric, 302 Magnolia Lane, residential electric permit
Synaptic Solar, 313 Ruthlynn Drive, residential electric permit
CP Electric, 1309 Frankie Lane, residential electric permit
CP Electric, 1222 Tenth St., residential electric permit
Alliance Electrical, Inc., 106 Cherie Lane Unit B, residential electric permit
Alliance Electrical, Inc., 106 Cherie Lane Unit A, residential electric permit
Byte Electric LLC, 1911 Leona St., residential electric permit
Cobb Electric, 413 S. Green St., residential electric permit
Wild T’s Wiring, 2503 Fleetwood Drive, residential electric permit
H2 Electrical Contracting, 202 Longleaf Drive, residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 3707 Champions Ridge Lane, residential electric permit
Rieger Electric, 1307 Le Duke Boulevard, residential electric permit
Byte Electric LLC., 1703 Hughey Drive, residential electric permit
Reich Builders, 3803 Hidden Hills Circle, residential gas permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2130 Alpine Road, commercial mechanical permit
Bixby Air & Heat, 1007 Coleman Drive, residential mechanical permit
Whitaker Plumbing Inc., 102 W. Niblick St., commercial plumbing permit
United Plumbing, Inc., 1625 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Royal Plumbing, 2155 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit
Royal Plumbing, 2149 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 2409 Lilly St., residential plumbing permit
Super Plumbers, 1609 Doral Drive, residential plumbing permit
Wesley Pendley, 3803 Hidden Hills Circle, residential plumbing permit
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 122 E. Pliler St., residential single-family demolition permit
Stone Water Roofing, 2003 Eden Drive, residential re-roof permit
Clint Tuel Roofing, 2 Stoneridge Trail, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 215 Remington Trail, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 2600 Northbrook Drive, residential re-roof permit
AC Roofing & Construction, 502 Thelma St., residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 609 Alta St., residential re-roof permit
Longview Roofing, LLC., 901 Blue Ridge Parkway, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 7 Red Oak Circle, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 2914 Clinton St., residential re-roof permit
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 1710 Rodden Drive, residential re-roof permit
Applications filed
Prime Retail Services, Inc., 114 Johnson St., commercial alteration permit, $33,737
ARCO Design/Build, 201 Ford Lane, commercial alteration permit, $169,970
ARCO Design/Build, 201 Ford Lane, commercial alteration permit, $310,028
Premier Construction Services, 351 W. Tyler St., commercial alteration permit, $20,000
Bluestream Professional Services, E. Whaley and Sixth St., commercial new construction permit, $20,000
Bluestream Professional Services, 2306 Dunbar Drive, commercial new construction permit, $20,000
Tuff Shed, Inc., 2038 Eden Drive, development permit
Texwin Carports, 103 Welch St., development permit
Bluestream Professional Services, E. Whaley and Sixth St., development permit
Bluestream Professional Services, 2306 Dunbar Drive, development permit
Bo Bolding, Northwest corner of Nealy Way and Loop 281, development permit
J Stone Enterprises, Inc., 3707 Champions Ridge Lane, development permit
Burns Quality Services, LLC., 3005 Bull Run Trail, development permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 2702 Swan St., residential electric permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 103 Wilbert St., residential gas permit
Alford Pace Air Conditioning, 104 South Loop Circle, commercial mechanical permit
Veteran Pride A/C and Heat, LLC., 1311 Centenary Drive, residential mechanical permit
Taylor Mechanical Contractors, 615 Regency Drive, commercial plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing, LLC., 1101 Apache Court, residential plumbing permit
Super Plumbers, 406 E. Lynnwood Lane, residential plumbing permit
Haywire Construction, 910 Kingsbury Court, residential single-family addition permit
Synaptic Solar, 313 Ruthlynn Drive, residential single-family alteration
Hank’s Siding, 112 Woodway Lane, residential single-family alteration
Roofmasters LLC., 1417 Santa Cruz Drive, residential re-roof permit
J Stone Enterprises, Inc., 3707 Champions Ridge Lane, residential swimming pool construction permit
Sign Pro, 2208 Judson Road, sign permit
SSC Signs & Lighting, 2106 Gilmer Road, sign permit
Leon’s Signs Inc., 5910 W. Marshall Avenue, sign permit
ARK LA TEX Superior Signs, 1231 W. Loop 281, sign permit
Taylor Mechanical Contractors, 615 Regency Drive, water/sewer fire hydrant meter permit
Mosby Mechanical, 521 Pearl St., water/sewer fire hydrant meter permit