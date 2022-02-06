Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Jan. 14 to Jan. 28:
Permits issued
Assuretech Inc., 2200 W. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $7,500
Assuretech Inc., 2200 W. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $4,800
Firewise Texas LLC., 1011 Wal St. Suite 300, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $23,800
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 2105 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
Knight Electric Inc., 2440 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1128 and 1130 Mission Creek Drive, new residential electric permits
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 1010 and 1017 Windy Ridge Drive, new residential electric permits
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 1118 Insignia Way, new residential electric permit
Marco Homes LLC., 3352 Celebration Way, new residential electric permit
John Finney Electric, 2157 and 2159 Page Creek Trail, new residential electric permits
Chance Electric, 500 Nell Drive, new residential electric permit
Ben Salter Construction, 3353 Celebration Way, new residential permit
Metcalf Electric, 1406 Sleepy Hollow Lane, new residential permit
Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 1000 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 2207 Bandera Trail, new residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 2103 Bandera Trail, new residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 1012 Windy Ridge Drive, new residential plumbing permit
Bannister Plumbing, 400 and 402 Caprock Drive, new residential plumbing permits
Garrett Plumbing, 1133, 1135 and 1137 Mission Creek Drive, new residential plumbing permits
I&A Development & Construction, 107 and 101 Mia St., residential new permits
Francisco Pitman, 1405 Aars St., residential new permit
Knight Electric Inc., 2440 Gilmer Road, commercial addition permit, $250,000
Marshall Hometown Roofing, 100, 106, 106, 108 Pinebrook Place, commercial alteration permits, $7,744 each
Wilco Premium Roofing LLC., 910 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $11,061.98
Ferguson Brothers Construction LLC., 325 W. Whaley St. Bldg. 1, commercial new permit, $2,200,000
A&A Electrical Services, 103 W. Loop 281 Suite 460, commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 406 Caprock Drive, new residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1123. 1125 and 1126 Mission Creek Drive, new residential electric permits
H2 Electrical Contracting, 3300 Celebration Way, new residential electric permit
TDP Electric, 1704, 1706, 1708, 1710 Grand Teton, new residential electric permits
Mr. Plumber, 1601 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
Smith Plumbing, 411 Johnson St., new residential plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 405 15th St., new residential plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 801 and 803 Roosevelt St., new residential plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 402 Virgie St., new residential plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 112 E. Myrlte St., new residential plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 1209 Douglas St., new residential plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 712 Washington St., new residential plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC., 1525, 1527, 1532 and 1534 Mahlow Drive, new residential plumbing permits
Bannister Plumbing, 303 and 305 Serenada Trail, new residential plumbing permits
Conaway & Sons, 303 and 201 Serenada Trail, residential new permits
Conaway & Sons, 1137, 1133 Mission Creek Drive, residential new permits
Ameritex Homes, 111 and 113 Myrle Avenue, residential new permits
Applications filed
Vargo, 5401 Mickey Melton Boulevard, commercial addition permit, $3,524,000
F.E. Moran Inc., 4350 W. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $340,750
CBH Inc., 2400 McCann Road, commercial alteration permit, $250,000
CBH Inc., 2400 McCann Road, commercial alteration permit, $1,000,000
Marshall Hometown Roofing, 110 Pinebrook Place, commercial alteration permit, $7,744
Conaway & Sons, 303 Serenada Trail, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 201 Serenada Trail, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 1137. 1135 and 1133 Mission Creek Drive, development permits
Ameritex Homes, 111 Myrle Avenue, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 113 Myrle Avenue, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 1135 Mission Creek Drive, new residential permit
City of Longview, 102 W. Niblick St., commercial existing water/sewer permit
