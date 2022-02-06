Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Jan. 14 to Jan. 28:

Permits issued

Assuretech Inc., 2200 W. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $7,500

Assuretech Inc., 2200 W. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $4,800

Firewise Texas LLC., 1011 Wal St. Suite 300, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $23,800

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 2105 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit

Knight Electric Inc., 2440 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 1128 and 1130 Mission Creek Drive, new residential electric permits

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 1010 and 1017 Windy Ridge Drive, new residential electric permits

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 1118 Insignia Way, new residential electric permit

Marco Homes LLC., 3352 Celebration Way, new residential electric permit

John Finney Electric, 2157 and 2159 Page Creek Trail, new residential electric permits

Chance Electric, 500 Nell Drive, new residential electric permit

Ben Salter Construction, 3353 Celebration Way, new residential permit

Metcalf Electric, 1406 Sleepy Hollow Lane, new residential permit

Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 1000 Fourth St., commercial plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 2207 Bandera Trail, new residential plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 2103 Bandera Trail, new residential plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 1012 Windy Ridge Drive, new residential plumbing permit

Bannister Plumbing, 400 and 402 Caprock Drive, new residential plumbing permits

Garrett Plumbing, 1133, 1135 and 1137 Mission Creek Drive, new residential plumbing permits

I&A Development & Construction, 107 and 101 Mia St., residential new permits

Francisco Pitman, 1405 Aars St., residential new permit

Knight Electric Inc., 2440 Gilmer Road, commercial addition permit, $250,000

Marshall Hometown Roofing, 100, 106, 106, 108 Pinebrook Place, commercial alteration permits, $7,744 each

Wilco Premium Roofing LLC., 910 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $11,061.98

Ferguson Brothers Construction LLC., 325 W. Whaley St. Bldg. 1, commercial new permit, $2,200,000

A&A Electrical Services, 103 W. Loop 281 Suite 460, commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 406 Caprock Drive, new residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 1123. 1125 and 1126 Mission Creek Drive, new residential electric permits

H2 Electrical Contracting, 3300 Celebration Way, new residential electric permit

TDP Electric, 1704, 1706, 1708, 1710 Grand Teton, new residential electric permits

Mr. Plumber, 1601 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

Smith Plumbing, 411 Johnson St., new residential plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 405 15th St., new residential plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 801 and 803 Roosevelt St., new residential plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 402 Virgie St., new residential plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 112 E. Myrlte St., new residential plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 1209 Douglas St., new residential plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 712 Washington St., new residential plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 1525, 1527, 1532 and 1534 Mahlow Drive, new residential plumbing permits

Bannister Plumbing, 303 and 305 Serenada Trail, new residential plumbing permits

Conaway & Sons, 303 and 201 Serenada Trail, residential new permits

Conaway & Sons, 1137, 1133 Mission Creek Drive, residential new permits

Ameritex Homes, 111 and 113 Myrle Avenue, residential new permits

Applications filed

Vargo, 5401 Mickey Melton Boulevard, commercial addition permit, $3,524,000

Firewise Texas LLC., 1011 Wal St. Suite 300, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $23,800

F.E. Moran Inc., 4350 W. Loop 281, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $340,750

CBH Inc., 2400 McCann Road, commercial alteration permit, $250,000

CBH Inc., 2400 McCann Road, commercial alteration permit, $1,000,000

Marshall Hometown Roofing, 110 Pinebrook Place, commercial alteration permit, $7,744

Conaway & Sons, 303 Serenada Trail, development permit

Conaway & Sons, 201 Serenada Trail, development permit

Conaway & Sons, 1137. 1135 and 1133 Mission Creek Drive, development permits

Ameritex Homes, 111 Myrle Avenue, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 113 Myrle Avenue, development permit

Conaway & Sons, 1135 Mission Creek Drive, new residential permit

City of Longview, 102 W. Niblick St., commercial existing water/sewer permit

Marshall Hometown Roofing, 110 Pinebrook Place, commercial alteration permit, $7,744.10

Conaway & Sons, 1135 Mission Creek Drive, development permit

