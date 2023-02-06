Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Jan. 20 through 27:
Permits issued
Rocking G Fire & Backflow Services, 803 Gilmer Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $11,000
C&S Development Services LLC., 309 E. Loop 281, commercial new permit, $250,000
B&D Electrical Contractors, 3826 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Cobb Electric, 1249 L.L. Mackey Parkway, commercial electric permit
Chance Electric, 4700 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
D&R Electrical Services LLC., 2507 Windmill Lane, new residential electric permit
Eagle Electric, 5602 Osprey Plaza, new residential electric permit
Kim Davis, 1102 Booker St., new residential electric permit
All Sorts Electric, 901 S. High St. Building 3, Unit 305, new residential electric permit
All Sorts Electric, 901 S. High St. Building 6, Unit 601, new residential electric permit
All Sorts Electric, 901 S. High St., new residential electric permit
Eagle Electric, 4517 and 4519 Lone Oak, new residential electric permits
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1007 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, commercial gas permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 211 Industrial Drive, commercial gas permit
Storer Services, 3133 Good Shepherd Way, commercial mechanical permit
Mosby Mechanical Co., 616 Glaske Drive, commercial mechanical permit
Goettle Plumbing, 415 N. High St., commercial plumbing permit
Mosby Mechanical, 616 Glaske Drive, commercial plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC., 1101 Insignia Way, new residential plumbing permit
Smith Plumbing, 1102 Booker St., new residential plumbing permit
Horn Builders & Properties LLC., 2815 Tryon Road, residential new permit
Sprinkler Express, 1201 N. Eastman Road, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 706 W. Cotton St., commercial fire alarm permit, $17,096
Alpha Fire Safety and Supply Company, 803 Gilmer Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $1,000
Cox Builders Inc., 301 N. High St., commercial alterations permit, $850,000
Jose Rodriguez Olivera, 4200 Gilmer Road, commercial new permit, $2,900
Horn Builders & Properties LLC., 2815 Tryon Road, development permit
Titan Mechanical Inc., 400 Second Street, commercial new water/sewer permit
Turfscapes, 2800 Fairway Oaks Lane, commercial new water/sewer permit
City of Longview, 201 E. Loop 281, three commercial new water/sewer permits