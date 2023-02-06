Building permits
Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Jan. 20 through 27:

Permits issued

Rocking G Fire & Backflow Services, 803 Gilmer Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $11,000

C&S Development Services LLC., 309 E. Loop 281, commercial new permit, $250,000

B&D Electrical Contractors, 3826 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Cobb Electric, 1249 L.L. Mackey Parkway, commercial electric permit

Chance Electric, 4700 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

D&R Electrical Services LLC., 2507 Windmill Lane, new residential electric permit

Eagle Electric, 5602 Osprey Plaza, new residential electric permit

Kim Davis, 1102 Booker St., new residential electric permit

All Sorts Electric, 901 S. High St. Building 3, Unit 305, new residential electric permit

All Sorts Electric, 901 S. High St. Building 6, Unit 601, new residential electric permit

All Sorts Electric, 901 S. High St., new residential electric permit

Eagle Electric, 4517 and 4519 Lone Oak, new residential electric permits

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1007 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, commercial gas permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 211 Industrial Drive, commercial gas permit

Storer Services, 3133 Good Shepherd Way, commercial mechanical permit

Mosby Mechanical Co., 616 Glaske Drive, commercial mechanical permit

Goettle Plumbing, 415 N. High St., commercial plumbing permit

Mosby Mechanical, 616 Glaske Drive, commercial plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 1101 Insignia Way, new residential plumbing permit

Smith Plumbing, 1102 Booker St., new residential plumbing permit

Horn Builders & Properties LLC., 2815 Tryon Road, residential new permit

Sprinkler Express, 1201 N. Eastman Road, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 706 W. Cotton St., commercial fire alarm permit, $17,096

Alpha Fire Safety and Supply Company, 803 Gilmer Road, commercial fire alarm permit, $1,000

Cox Builders Inc., 301 N. High St., commercial alterations permit, $850,000

Jose Rodriguez Olivera, 4200 Gilmer Road, commercial new permit, $2,900

Horn Builders & Properties LLC., 2815 Tryon Road, development permit

Titan Mechanical Inc., 400 Second Street, commercial new water/sewer permit

Turfscapes, 2800 Fairway Oaks Lane, commercial new water/sewer permit

City of Longview, 201 E. Loop 281, three commercial new water/sewer permits

