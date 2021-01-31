Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Jan. 20 to 27:
Permits issued
L&J Concrete LLC., 403 Claire Lane, driveway construction permit
L&J Concrete, LLC., 407 Claire Lane, driveway construction permit
L&J Concrete, LLC., 411 Claire Lane, driveway construction permit
L&J Concrete, LLC., 405 Caprock Drive, driveway construction permit
Aurelio Vasquez, 516 Berkshire Drive, driveway construction permit
MN Concrete, 3813 Killingsworth Circle, driveway construction permit
Victor’s Concrete, 311 Locklear Avenue, driveway construction permit
Star Concrete Construction, 206 S. High St., driveway construction permit
D&R Electric, 110 E. Harkins Parkway, commercial electric permit
D&R Electric, 314 E. Tyler St., commercial electric permit
Lane Valente Industries, 114 Johnston St., commercial electric permit
Stiles Electric, 3750 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Collie Enterprise, 2421 Clayton St., residential electric permit
Collie Enterprise, 1681 Wood Place, residential electric permit
Beets Energy Services, 102 Remington Trail, residential electric permit
IES Residential, 102 W. Pliler St., Unit 100, residential electric permit
IES Residential, 102 W. Pliler St., Unit 102, residential electric permit
Generator Supercenter, 3109 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electric permit
Generator Supercenter, 1516 Chippewa St., residential electric permit
Generator Supercenter, 1501 Creek Lane, residential electric permit
F&S Electrical Contractor, 1300 10th St., residential electric permit
Excel Electric, 2310 Page Road, residential electric permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 300 Stevens St., commercial gas permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 4105 Burks Road, residential gas permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 3901 Gable Crest Lane, residential gas permit
Alco Air Cooling, Heating and Plumbing, 800 Melinda Lane, residential gas permit
Affordable Plumbing, 4302 Kennedy Trail, residential gas permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 2394 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial mechanical permit
All Seismic Solutions LLC., 1300 10th St., residential mechanical permit
Hay’s Heating and Air, 1816 Yosemite Way, residential mechanical permit
Hay’s Heating and Air, 1818 Yosemite Way, residential mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3355 Celebration Way, residential mechanical permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 518 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1007 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., commercial plumbing permit
Heritage Plumbing, 906 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Lone Star Plumbing, 1510 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 903 Windemere Circle, residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 122 E. Pliler St., residential plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 203 E. Pirate Avenue, residential plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 1310 Centenary Drive, residential plumbing permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 3901 Gable Crest Lane, residential plumbing permit
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 3218 Norma Drive, residential single-family alteration
AVCO Roofing, 405 Edward St., residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 102 Crystal St., residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 1608 Glenrose St., residential re-roof permit
Jose Uceda Metal & Roofing, 806 Harmon Drive, residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters, LLC., 2013 Boston Drive, residential re-roof permit
J.A. Kay Roofing, 1 N. Stonegate Court, residential re-roof permit
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 2923 Birdwell Lane, residential re-roof permit
East Texas Roofing Specialists, 15 Stonegate Drive, residential re-roof permit
Randy Langford Construction, 1014 Donald Drive, residential re-roof permit
Applications filed
Universal Time Equipment Co., 911 W. Loop 281 Suite 113, commercial fire alarm permit, $3,000
Stone Water Roofing, 2111 Courthouse Drive, commercial alteration permit, $195,000
Total Maintenance, 401 W. Hawkins Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $9,000
Supreme Construction Solutions, 1510 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial demolition permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co., LLC., 2805 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit
Pyramid Homes, 2403 Sago Court, development permit
Custom Pool Designs, 1030 Riverwood Drive, development permit
JVD General Contractors, 102 Hudson Avenue, development permit
JVD General Contractors, 100 Hudson Avenue, development permit
JVD General Contractors, 104 Hudson Avenue, development permit
Victor Rodriguez, 1305 Chappell St., driveway construction permit
Hunter’s Electric LLC., 5020 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Gill Electric, 2015 Majestic Pace, residential electric permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 1911 Leona St., residential gas permit
Pither Plumbing, 222 Miles St., residential gas permit
JD’s AC, LLC., 3218 Norma Drive, residential mechanical permit
JD’s AC, LLC., 206 Millpond Drive, residential mechanical permit
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas, LTD., 112 E. Sycamore Lane, residential mechanical permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 100 Coolant Lane, commercial plumbing permit
Royal Plumbing, 2153 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing, LLC., 1818 Institute Drive, residential plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 402 Putter Drive, residential plumbing permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing and Mechanical, 435 Larry Drive, residential plumbing permit
Harris Trucking, 423 S. Green St., residential single-family demolition permit
Harris Trucking, 1240 Eden Drive, residential single-family demolition permit
Harris Trucking, 703 Sabine St., residential single-family demolition permit
Harris Trucking, 911 Walnut St., residential single-family demolition permit
Harris Trucking, 800 Walnut St., residential single-family demolition permit
Harris Trucking, 103 Margo St., residential single-family demolition permit
Harris Trucking, 201 Bobby St., residential single-family demolition permit
Harris Trucking, 1220 N. Ninth St., residential single-family demolition permit
Harris Trucking, 1709 Wagster St., residential single-family demolition permit
Harris Trucking, 601 Johnson St., residential single-family demolition permit
Harris Trucking, 1021 Shirley Drive, residential single-family demolition permit
Harris Trucking, 701 Hilltop Drive, residential single-family demolition permit
Cervando Valenzuela, 1804 Sandlin St., residential single-family demolition permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co., LLC., 2805 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential new construction permit
East Texas Homes LLC., 3815 Killingsworth Circle, residential new construction permit, $140,000
East Texas Homes, LLC., 4516 Lone Oak Lane, residential new construction permit, $280,000
Pyramid Homes, 2403 Sago Court, residential new construction permit, $210,000
JVD General Contractors, 102 Hudson Avenue, residential new construction permit, $85,000
JVD General Contractors, 100 Hudson Avenue, residential new construction permit
JVD General Contractors, 104 Hudson Avenue, residential new construction permit, $85,000
Custom Pool Designs, 1030 Riverwood Drive, residential swimming pool construction permit
Comet Signs LLC., 100 H.G. Mosley Parkway, sign permit, $600
Comet Signs, LLC., 100 H.G. Mosely Parkway, sign permit, $3,600
Comet Signs, LLC., 100 H.G. Mosely Parkway, sign permit, $3,200
Sign Mart, 4000 Estes Parkway, sign permit, $7,500
Ryan Vinson, 106 E. Loop 281 Suite 100, sign permit, $500
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 402 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial sprinkler permit
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 206 Meadow Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Foster Plumbing LLC., 2805 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential new water/sewer permit
Bannister Plumbing, 3815 Killingsworth Circle, residential new water/sewer permit
Bannister Plumbing, 4516 Lone Oak Lane, residential new water/sewer permit