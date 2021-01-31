Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Jan. 20 to 27:

Permits issued

L&J Concrete LLC., 403 Claire Lane, driveway construction permit

L&J Concrete, LLC., 407 Claire Lane, driveway construction permit

L&J Concrete, LLC., 411 Claire Lane, driveway construction permit

L&J Concrete, LLC., 405 Caprock Drive, driveway construction permit

Aurelio Vasquez, 516 Berkshire Drive, driveway construction permit

MN Concrete, 3813 Killingsworth Circle, driveway construction permit

Victor’s Concrete, 311 Locklear Avenue, driveway construction permit

Star Concrete Construction, 206 S. High St., driveway construction permit

D&R Electric, 110 E. Harkins Parkway, commercial electric permit

D&R Electric, 314 E. Tyler St., commercial electric permit

Lane Valente Industries, 114 Johnston St., commercial electric permit

Stiles Electric, 3750 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Collie Enterprise, 2421 Clayton St., residential electric permit

Collie Enterprise, 1681 Wood Place, residential electric permit

Beets Energy Services, 102 Remington Trail, residential electric permit

IES Residential, 102 W. Pliler St., Unit 100, residential electric permit

IES Residential, 102 W. Pliler St., Unit 102, residential electric permit

Generator Supercenter, 3109 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electric permit

Generator Supercenter, 1516 Chippewa St., residential electric permit

Generator Supercenter, 1501 Creek Lane, residential electric permit

F&S Electrical Contractor, 1300 10th St., residential electric permit

Excel Electric, 2310 Page Road, residential electric permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 300 Stevens St., commercial gas permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 4105 Burks Road, residential gas permit

Wright-Way Plumbing, 3901 Gable Crest Lane, residential gas permit

Alco Air Cooling, Heating and Plumbing, 800 Melinda Lane, residential gas permit

Affordable Plumbing, 4302 Kennedy Trail, residential gas permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 2394 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial mechanical permit

All Seismic Solutions LLC., 1300 10th St., residential mechanical permit

Hay’s Heating and Air, 1816 Yosemite Way, residential mechanical permit

Hay’s Heating and Air, 1818 Yosemite Way, residential mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3355 Celebration Way, residential mechanical permit

Boogie’s Plumbing, 518 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1007 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., commercial plumbing permit

Heritage Plumbing, 906 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Lone Star Plumbing, 1510 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 903 Windemere Circle, residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 122 E. Pliler St., residential plumbing permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 203 E. Pirate Avenue, residential plumbing permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 1310 Centenary Drive, residential plumbing permit

Wright-Way Plumbing, 3901 Gable Crest Lane, residential plumbing permit

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 3218 Norma Drive, residential single-family alteration

AVCO Roofing, 405 Edward St., residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 102 Crystal St., residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 1608 Glenrose St., residential re-roof permit

Jose Uceda Metal & Roofing, 806 Harmon Drive, residential re-roof permit

Roofmasters, LLC., 2013 Boston Drive, residential re-roof permit

J.A. Kay Roofing, 1 N. Stonegate Court, residential re-roof permit

East Texas Roofing Specialists, 2923 Birdwell Lane, residential re-roof permit

East Texas Roofing Specialists, 15 Stonegate Drive, residential re-roof permit

Randy Langford Construction, 1014 Donald Drive, residential re-roof permit

Applications filed

Universal Time Equipment Co., 911 W. Loop 281 Suite 113, commercial fire alarm permit, $3,000

Stone Water Roofing, 2111 Courthouse Drive, commercial alteration permit, $195,000

Total Maintenance, 401 W. Hawkins Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $9,000

Supreme Construction Solutions, 1510 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial demolition permit

Longview Alpha Construction Co., LLC., 2805 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit

Pyramid Homes, 2403 Sago Court, development permit

Custom Pool Designs, 1030 Riverwood Drive, development permit

JVD General Contractors, 102 Hudson Avenue, development permit

JVD General Contractors, 100 Hudson Avenue, development permit

JVD General Contractors, 104 Hudson Avenue, development permit

Victor Rodriguez, 1305 Chappell St., driveway construction permit

Hunter’s Electric LLC., 5020 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Gill Electric, 2015 Majestic Pace, residential electric permit

Boogie’s Plumbing, 1911 Leona St., residential gas permit

Pither Plumbing, 222 Miles St., residential gas permit

JD’s AC, LLC., 3218 Norma Drive, residential mechanical permit

JD’s AC, LLC., 206 Millpond Drive, residential mechanical permit

A-US Air Conditioning of Texas, LTD., 112 E. Sycamore Lane, residential mechanical permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 100 Coolant Lane, commercial plumbing permit

Royal Plumbing, 2153 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing, LLC., 1818 Institute Drive, residential plumbing permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 402 Putter Drive, residential plumbing permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing and Mechanical, 435 Larry Drive, residential plumbing permit

Harris Trucking, 423 S. Green St., residential single-family demolition permit

Harris Trucking, 1240 Eden Drive, residential single-family demolition permit

Harris Trucking, 703 Sabine St., residential single-family demolition permit

Harris Trucking, 911 Walnut St., residential single-family demolition permit

Harris Trucking, 800 Walnut St., residential single-family demolition permit

Harris Trucking, 103 Margo St., residential single-family demolition permit

Harris Trucking, 201 Bobby St., residential single-family demolition permit

Harris Trucking, 1220 N. Ninth St., residential single-family demolition permit

Harris Trucking, 1709 Wagster St., residential single-family demolition permit

Harris Trucking, 601 Johnson St., residential single-family demolition permit

Harris Trucking, 1021 Shirley Drive, residential single-family demolition permit

Harris Trucking, 701 Hilltop Drive, residential single-family demolition permit

Cervando Valenzuela, 1804 Sandlin St., residential single-family demolition permit

Longview Alpha Construction Co., LLC., 2805 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential new construction permit

East Texas Homes LLC., 3815 Killingsworth Circle, residential new construction permit, $140,000

East Texas Homes, LLC., 4516 Lone Oak Lane, residential new construction permit, $280,000

Pyramid Homes, 2403 Sago Court, residential new construction permit, $210,000

JVD General Contractors, 102 Hudson Avenue, residential new construction permit, $85,000

JVD General Contractors, 100 Hudson Avenue, residential new construction permit

JVD General Contractors, 104 Hudson Avenue, residential new construction permit, $85,000

Custom Pool Designs, 1030 Riverwood Drive, residential swimming pool construction permit

Comet Signs LLC., 100 H.G. Mosley Parkway, sign permit, $600

Comet Signs, LLC., 100 H.G. Mosely Parkway, sign permit, $3,600

Comet Signs, LLC., 100 H.G. Mosely Parkway, sign permit, $3,200

Sign Mart, 4000 Estes Parkway, sign permit, $7,500

Ryan Vinson, 106 E. Loop 281 Suite 100, sign permit, $500

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 402 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial sprinkler permit

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 206 Meadow Lane, residential sprinkler permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 2805 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential new water/sewer permit

Bannister Plumbing, 3815 Killingsworth Circle, residential new water/sewer permit

Bannister Plumbing, 4516 Lone Oak Lane, residential new water/sewer permit

