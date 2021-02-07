Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3:
Permits issued
Salvador Concrete, 7 Rockwall Drive, driveway construction permit
M&M Electric, 2021 S. High St., commercial electric permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 4800 Gilmer Road Suite 2, commercial electric permit
B&A Electric, 4000 Estes Parkway, commercial electric permit
Stiles Electric, 501 Pine Tree Road, commercial electric permit
Schroder Electric, 2241 Mobberly Avenue, commercial electric permit
Gill Electric, 1303 Jonquil Drive, residential electric permit
Gill Electric, 3901 Clarkway Place, residential electric permit
Generator SuperCenter, 1107 Marigold Lane, residential electric permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 207 Virgie St., residential electric permit
Chance Electric, 1442 10th St., residential electric permit
Chance Electric, 409 Rollins St., residential electric permit
TDP Electric, 70 Oak Creek Ridge Drive, residential electric permit
Collie Enterprise, 3903 Gable Crest Lane, residential electric permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 608 Harmon Drive, residential gas permit
AAT Plumbing, LLC., 4308 1/2 Graves Court, residential gas permit
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 215 Industrial Drive, commercial mechanical permit
Lane Valente Industries Inc., 114 Johnston St., commercial mechanical permit
Mission Heat & AC, 1222 10th St., residential mechanical permit
East Texas Climate Control, 2807 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential mechanical permit
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning, 2001 Pine Tree Road, residential mechanical permit
All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 3903 Gable Crest Lane, residential mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 70 Oak Creek Ridge Drive, residential mechanical permit
CoolTron, 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., residential mechanical permit
Hay’s Heating and Air, 312 Alta St., residential mechanical permit
Hay’s Heating and Air, 717 Cove Place, residential mechanical permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 4800 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit
Payne Mechanical Services, 4879 Estes Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
H.R. Bowers, 2200 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit
Mr. Young’s Plumbing, LLC., 2404 Woodhollow Court, residential plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 608 Harmon Drive, residential plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 209 W. Broadway Drive, residential plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing, LLC., 2805 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates, LLC., 2153 Page Creek Trail, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates, LLC., 2155 Page Creek Trail, residential plumbing permit
Bannister Plumbing, 3815 Killingsworth Circle, residential plumbing permit
Burns Quality Services, LLC., 800 Melinda Lane, residential single-family addition permit
4T Enterprises, 3967 Hidden Hills Circle, residential single-family new construction permit
Gomez Roofing, 713 Westwood Drive, residential re-roof permit
J.A. Kay Roofing, 208 Ralph St., residential re-roof permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, LLC., 2607 Northridge Drive, residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters, LLC., 2104 McDade Place, residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters, LLC., 2905 Lismore Lane, residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters, LLC., 136 W. Ann Drive, residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters, LLC., 903 Swinging Bridge Road, residential re-roof permit
Freddie’s Roofing, 1014 Riverwood Drive, residential re-roof permit
Miguel Sanchez, 1707 Hyacinth Drive, residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 1713 West St., residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 517 Ruthlynn Drive, residential re-roof permit
Redline Roofing, 1801 Livingston St., residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 1202 Velma St., residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 1117 Camellia Lane, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 306 Bridgers Hill Road, residential re-roof permit
Clean Cut General Contractors, LLC., 2105 Hughey Drive, residential re-roof permit
J.A. Kay Roofing, 611 Sylvan Drive, residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters, LLC., 2700 Woodhaven Court, residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 906 Lawrence Drive, residential re-roof permit
D&D Roofing, 1101 Rex Lane, residential re-roof permit
Raymond Hardin Roofing, 600 Regency Drive, residential re-roof permit
Leon’s Signs Inc., 925 W. Loop 281, sign permit
Hans De Jong Landscaping, 330 N. Spur 63, commercial sprinkler permit
Marsh Irrigation Services, 1204 Masters Way, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 601 Palms Lane, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 2903 Inside Passage Trail, residential sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Firetrol Protection Systems, Inc., 707 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire alarm permit, $37,500
Stanton Optical, 1625 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $170,820
East Texas Restoration & Remodeling, 1230 Alpine Road, commercial alteration permit, $12,000
Cox Builders, Inc., 402 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial accessory structure new construction permit, $140,000
Longview Alpha Construction Co., 2802 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit
Precision Pools Inc., 3000 Fairway Oaks Lane, development permit
Tuff Shed, Inc., 1224 Hummingbird Circle, development permit
4T Enterprises, 3967 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit
4T Enterprises, 3923 Gable Crest Lane, development permit
M&M Electric, 115 E. Tyler St., commercial electric permit
Kearney Electrical Systems & Service, 800 S. Texas 31, commercial electric permit
Cano Electric, 1507 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
Hunter’s Electric, LLC., 104 Magnolia Lane, residential electric permit
Politi Electric, 406 Larry Drive, residential electric permit
K&B Hardin, doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 707 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial gas permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 711 Estes Drive Suite 103, commercial gas permit
Ross Plumbing LLC., 102 W. Brentwood St., residential gas permit
Napps Air Conditioning-Plumbing, 1311 Eva Drive, residential gas permit
Napps Air Conditioning-Plumbing, 908 Seventh St., residential gas permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 1308 Blue Ridge Parkway, residential plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 701 Oakdale Avenue, residential plumbing permit
Bannister Plumbing, 4516 Lone Oak Lane, residential plumbing permit
D&J Campbell Plumbing Plus, 1308 Willow Oak Drive, residential plumbing permit
Royal Plumbing, 613 Ruthlynn Drive, residential plumbing permit
Michael Kent Lindsey, Greenwood Park, pre-submission proposal
Dennis Williams, 3208 Norma Drive, residential single-family addition permit
Wesley Stewart Construction, 200 Meadowview Road, residential single-family addition permit
Angel Gonzalez Morales, 1218 Hughey Drive, residential single-family alteration permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co., LLC., 2802 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential single-family new construction permit
4T Enterprises, 3923 Gable Crest Lane, residential single-family new construction permit
Platnium Contracting, LLC., 1 Lakeside Drive, residential re-roof permit
Precision Pools Inc., 3000 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential swimming pool construction permit
East Texas Sign Service, 103 W. Loop 281 Suite 474, sign permit
Excel Utilities Plumbing, 5500 McCann Road, residential existing water/sewer permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 3118 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial new water/sewer permit
Raiden’s Plumbing, 2403 Sago Court, residential new water/sewer permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 3967 Hidden Hills Circle, residential new water/sewer permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 3923 Gable Crest Lane, residential new water/sewer permit