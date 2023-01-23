Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Dec. 30 through Jan. 6:
Permits issued
Lone Star Lock & Access Control, 200 N. Fredonia St., commercial alteration permit, $25,000
Lloyd LaFleur, 2220 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $9,775
RLM Enterprises Inc., 200 N. Fredonia St., commercial alteration permit, $85,000
Ericsson Inc., 1009 McCann Road, commercial alteration permit, $23,000
BNK Services, 1401 S. High St., commercial electric permit
Chance Electric, 1401 S. High St., commercial electric permit
Schroeder Electric, 310 N. Spur 63, commercial electric permit
Woodbine Electric Company, 2505 Judson Road, commercial electric permit
Boyce Electric, 3000 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial electric permit
Bedair Electric, 603 and 605 Harley Ridge, new residential electric permits
Sears Electric Service, 2103 McDade Place, new residential electric permit
Precise Technical Services, 108 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit
Climate Controls, 3101 Longview Parkway, commercial mechanical permit
B & T A/C & Heating, 800 E. Methvin St., commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1600 Pine Tree Road, commercial mechanical permit
John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 1401 S. High St., commercial plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC., 2103 McDade Place, new residential plumbing permit
Applications filed
Verizon, 608 E. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $15,000
East Texas Food Bank, 2900 Signal Hill Drive, commercial alteration permit, $250,000
Digeplan Test, 410 S. High St., commercial new permit, $125,000
Jason Stone, 4700 Judson Road, commercial new permit, $4,300
Platinum Storage, 2015 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial new permit, $1,200,000
FedEx Freight, 2818 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial new permit, $71,930
Hayes Engineering, 2377 Neiman Marcus Parkway, development permit
Johnson and Pace, Page Road, development permit
Integrated Telecom Services, 4207 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
Katie Ballard Company LLC., 3708 Kriss Drive, residential single-family addition permit
Seasonal Landscaping LLC., 1532 Mahlow St., residential new permit
Heritage Plumbing, 1118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new water/sewer permit
C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 1118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new water/sewer permit