Building permits
Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Dec. 30 through Jan. 6:

Permits issued

Lone Star Lock & Access Control, 200 N. Fredonia St., commercial alteration permit, $25,000

Lloyd LaFleur, 2220 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $9,775

RLM Enterprises Inc., 200 N. Fredonia St., commercial alteration permit, $85,000

Ericsson Inc., 1009 McCann Road, commercial alteration permit, $23,000

BNK Services, 1401 S. High St., commercial electric permit

Chance Electric, 1401 S. High St., commercial electric permit

Schroeder Electric, 310 N. Spur 63, commercial electric permit

Woodbine Electric Company, 2505 Judson Road, commercial electric permit

Boyce Electric, 3000 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial electric permit

Bedair Electric, 603 and 605 Harley Ridge, new residential electric permits

Sears Electric Service, 2103 McDade Place, new residential electric permit

Precise Technical Services, 108 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial mechanical permit

Climate Controls, 3101 Longview Parkway, commercial mechanical permit

B & T A/C & Heating, 800 E. Methvin St., commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1600 Pine Tree Road, commercial mechanical permit

John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 1401 S. High St., commercial plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 2103 McDade Place, new residential plumbing permit

Applications filed

Verizon, 608 E. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $15,000

East Texas Food Bank, 2900 Signal Hill Drive, commercial alteration permit, $250,000

Digeplan Test, 410 S. High St., commercial new permit, $125,000

Jason Stone, 4700 Judson Road, commercial new permit, $4,300

Platinum Storage, 2015 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial new permit, $1,200,000

FedEx Freight, 2818 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial new permit, $71,930

Hayes Engineering, 2377 Neiman Marcus Parkway, development permit

Johnson and Pace, Page Road, development permit

Integrated Telecom Services, 4207 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit

Katie Ballard Company LLC., 3708 Kriss Drive, residential single-family addition permit

Seasonal Landscaping LLC., 1532 Mahlow St., residential new permit

Heritage Plumbing, 1118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new water/sewer permit

C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 1118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new water/sewer permit

