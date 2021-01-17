Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Jan. 6-13:

Permits issued

Stellar Restoration Services, LLC., 501 N.Spur 63, commercial alteration permit

Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 2001 B East Cotton St., commercial alteration permit

Feliciano J. Concrete, 1300 10th St., driveway construction permit

RCI Concrete, 1405 Judson Road, driveway construction permit

Gill Electric, 2130 Alpine Road, commercial electric permit

Titan Solar Power TX, 1208 Pine St., residential electric permit

Collie Enterprise, 3921 Gable Crest Lane, residential electric permit

Official Electric, LLC., 3817 Lavelle Court, residential electric permit

Circle S Electric, 414 Claire Lane, residential electric permit

Pither Plumbing, 1021 McCann Road, commercial gas permit

Foster Plumbing, LLC., 4205 Savannah Hills Lane, residential gas permit

K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 1500 Booker St., residential gas permit

Wright-Way Plumbing, 1512 Noble Drive, residential gas permit

Verizon, 2414 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 622 Glaske Drive, commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 4879 Estes Parkway, commercial mechanical permit

Next Level Air Conditioning, LLC., 109 Peterson Place, residential mechanical permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 412 Claire Lane, residential mechanical permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 111 Joplin Drive, commercial plumbing permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 1303 Columbia Drive, commercial plumbing permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 1623 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Heritage Plumbing, 911 W. Loop 281 Suite 113, commercial plumbing permit

Lone Star Plumbing, 302 Magnolia Lane, residential plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing, LLC., 4205 Savannah Hills Lane, residential plumbing permit

Rebath, 713 Arkansas St., residential plumbing permit

Titan Solar Power TX, 1202 Pine St., residential single-family alteration permit

Angel Gonzalez Morales, 1218 Hughey Drive, residential single-family alteration permit

Stone Water Roofing, 112 Timber Trail, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 2808 Balsam St., residential re-roof permit

Soria’s Construction, 404 Glenhaven Drive, residential re-roof permit

AVCO Roofing, 502 E. Berkley St., residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 34 Cedar Hill Road, residential re-roof permit

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 1813 Buckner St., residential re-roof permit

Roofmasters, LLC., 1510 Willow Oak Drive, residential re-roof permit

Roofmasters, LLC., 205 McClendon Lane, residential re-roof permit

Stone Water Roofing, 3717 Brent Road, residential re-roof permit

Sunpro Solar, 17 Stonebridge Trail, residential re-roof permit

Cover 3 Roofing, 1106 N. High St., residential re-roof permit

Marsh Irrigation Services, 2002 W. Loop 281, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Knight Fire & Security Protection, 411 E. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $61,000

Transet Construction Company, 707 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $1,840,000

Finch Korwall Panel Homes, 3717 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $60,000

Manuel De Luna, 1016 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $3,100

Kane Security, 912 Walnut Hill Drive, commercial alteration permit, $11,000

Bee Happy Building, 1101 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new accessory structure permit, $12,000

Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition, LLC., 1625 W. Loop 281, commercial demolition permit

Five B Enterprises, 1100 Pine Tree Road, commercial demolition permit

4T Enterprises, 3901 Gable Crest Lane, development permit

DJ Johnson Company, 3703 Champions Ridge Lane, development permit

4T Enterprises, 4003 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit

Akron Consulting LLC., 1500 E. Marshall Avenue, development permit

ARH Development, 3470 Gilmer Road, development permit

Blue Canyon Poolscape, 1681 Wood Place, development permit

American Fire Protection Group, Inc., 111 Joplin Drive, fire suppression system/paint permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 1307 Whitney St., residential mechanical permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 918 San Antonio St., residential mechanical permit

East Texas Refrigeration, 202 Longleaf Drive, residential mechanical permit

A-US Air Conditioning of Texas, LTD., 126 E. Highland Avenue, residential mechanical permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 400 Crystal St., residential plumbing permit

DiNello Contracting, Inc., 106 Cherie Lane Unit A, residential single-family alteration permit

DiNello Contracting, Inc., 106 Cherie Lane Unit B, residential single-family alteration permit

Blue Canyon Poolscape, 1681 Wood Place, residential swimming pool construction permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 2015 Eden Drive, existing residential water/sewer permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 1625 W. Loop 281, water/sewer fire hydrant meter permit

Boogie’s Plumbing, 1010 N. Court St., new residential water/sewer permit

Boogie’s Plumbing, 1008 N. Court St., new residential water/sewer permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 2802 Fairway Oaks Lane, new residential water/sewer permit

