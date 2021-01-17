Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Jan. 6-13:
Permits issued
Stellar Restoration Services, LLC., 501 N.Spur 63, commercial alteration permit
Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 2001 B East Cotton St., commercial alteration permit
Feliciano J. Concrete, 1300 10th St., driveway construction permit
RCI Concrete, 1405 Judson Road, driveway construction permit
Gill Electric, 2130 Alpine Road, commercial electric permit
Titan Solar Power TX, 1208 Pine St., residential electric permit
Collie Enterprise, 3921 Gable Crest Lane, residential electric permit
Official Electric, LLC., 3817 Lavelle Court, residential electric permit
Circle S Electric, 414 Claire Lane, residential electric permit
Pither Plumbing, 1021 McCann Road, commercial gas permit
Foster Plumbing, LLC., 4205 Savannah Hills Lane, residential gas permit
K&B Hardin doing business as Arrow Plumbing, 1500 Booker St., residential gas permit
Wright-Way Plumbing, 1512 Noble Drive, residential gas permit
Verizon, 2414 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 622 Glaske Drive, commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 4879 Estes Parkway, commercial mechanical permit
Next Level Air Conditioning, LLC., 109 Peterson Place, residential mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 412 Claire Lane, residential mechanical permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 111 Joplin Drive, commercial plumbing permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 1303 Columbia Drive, commercial plumbing permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 1623 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Heritage Plumbing, 911 W. Loop 281 Suite 113, commercial plumbing permit
Lone Star Plumbing, 302 Magnolia Lane, residential plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing, LLC., 4205 Savannah Hills Lane, residential plumbing permit
Rebath, 713 Arkansas St., residential plumbing permit
Titan Solar Power TX, 1202 Pine St., residential single-family alteration permit
Angel Gonzalez Morales, 1218 Hughey Drive, residential single-family alteration permit
Stone Water Roofing, 112 Timber Trail, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 2808 Balsam St., residential re-roof permit
Soria’s Construction, 404 Glenhaven Drive, residential re-roof permit
AVCO Roofing, 502 E. Berkley St., residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 34 Cedar Hill Road, residential re-roof permit
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC., 1813 Buckner St., residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters, LLC., 1510 Willow Oak Drive, residential re-roof permit
Roofmasters, LLC., 205 McClendon Lane, residential re-roof permit
Stone Water Roofing, 3717 Brent Road, residential re-roof permit
Sunpro Solar, 17 Stonebridge Trail, residential re-roof permit
Cover 3 Roofing, 1106 N. High St., residential re-roof permit
Marsh Irrigation Services, 2002 W. Loop 281, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Knight Fire & Security Protection, 411 E. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $61,000
Transet Construction Company, 707 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $1,840,000
Finch Korwall Panel Homes, 3717 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $60,000
Manuel De Luna, 1016 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $3,100
Kane Security, 912 Walnut Hill Drive, commercial alteration permit, $11,000
Bee Happy Building, 1101 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new accessory structure permit, $12,000
Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition, LLC., 1625 W. Loop 281, commercial demolition permit
Five B Enterprises, 1100 Pine Tree Road, commercial demolition permit
4T Enterprises, 3901 Gable Crest Lane, development permit
DJ Johnson Company, 3703 Champions Ridge Lane, development permit
4T Enterprises, 4003 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit
Akron Consulting LLC., 1500 E. Marshall Avenue, development permit
ARH Development, 3470 Gilmer Road, development permit
Blue Canyon Poolscape, 1681 Wood Place, development permit
American Fire Protection Group, Inc., 111 Joplin Drive, fire suppression system/paint permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 1307 Whitney St., residential mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 918 San Antonio St., residential mechanical permit
East Texas Refrigeration, 202 Longleaf Drive, residential mechanical permit
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas, LTD., 126 E. Highland Avenue, residential mechanical permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 400 Crystal St., residential plumbing permit
DiNello Contracting, Inc., 106 Cherie Lane Unit A, residential single-family alteration permit
DiNello Contracting, Inc., 106 Cherie Lane Unit B, residential single-family alteration permit
Blue Canyon Poolscape, 1681 Wood Place, residential swimming pool construction permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 2015 Eden Drive, existing residential water/sewer permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 1625 W. Loop 281, water/sewer fire hydrant meter permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 1010 N. Court St., new residential water/sewer permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 1008 N. Court St., new residential water/sewer permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 2802 Fairway Oaks Lane, new residential water/sewer permit