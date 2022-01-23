Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14:
Permits issuedFlood Out Restoration, 303 N. High St., commercial alteration permit, $135,000
Byte Electric LLC., 1601 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Eagle Electric, 1515 Mobberly Avenue, commercial electric permit
Gill Electric, 3111 McCann Road, commercial electric permit
Ram Woodbine Enterprises Inc., 2520 Spring Hill Road, commercial electric permit
Triple B Electric, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial electric permit
ARS Construction and Electric, 1200 Fourth St. Unit 33, commercial electric permit
Boyce Electric, 2203 S. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
Triple B Electric, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Bldgs. 1-18, commercial electric permits
Circle S Electric, 408 Caprock Drive, new residential electric permit
Schroder Electric, 2801 Tyron Road, new residential electric permit
Wild T’s Wiring, 4525 Lone Oak Lane, new residential electric permit
Wild T’s Wiring, 405 Graham Drive, new residential electric permit
Electra Plus Electric, 622 Sabine St., new residential electric permit
Advanced Electrical Services LLC., 2302 East St., new residential electric permit
Goettle Plumbing, 424 S. Center St., commercial gas permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 903 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2301 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
Heritage Plumbing, 104 N. Green St., commercial plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 4406 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1210 Ridgelea Avenue, new residential plumbing permit
Same Day Water Heater, 33 Covington Drive, new residential plumbing permit
Foster Pluming LLC., 119 Mia Lane, new residential plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 3105 Celebration Way, new residential plumbing permit
James A. Williams, 1515 Big Bend Drive, new residential plumbing permit
James A. Williams, 1517 Big Bend Drive, new residential plumbing permit
Attaboy Plumbing Company, 108 Benny St., new residential plumbing permit
Reich Builders LTD., 4001 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 303 Alta St., new residential plumbing permit
Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 1414 Mary Jane Drive, new residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1127, 1129, 1131 Mission Creek Drive, new residential plumbing permits
Foster Plumbing LLC., 500 Nell Drive, new residential plumbing permit
Shelton Homes, 3813 Suren Way, new residential permit
Jim Fisher & Associates, 5602 Palladio Lane, new residential permit
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 3611 McCann Road, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filedWHO, 3520 McCann Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit
Fire Sprinkler Services LLC., 2215 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $62,500
Gotta Construction Inc., 2802 Tuttle Boulevard, commercial alteration permit, $150,000
Priddy Design & Construction LLC., 607 Roenia Circle, commercial alteration permit, $195,000
T-Mobile, 111 Industrial Drive, commercial alteration permit, $25,000
Sound Techs, 300 N. Third St., commercial alteration permit, $25,000
J.E. Hortman Company, 400 Ambassador Row, commercial new permit, $283,375
Marco Homes LLC., 3352 Celebration Way, development permit
Jim Fisher & Associates, 5602 Palladio Lane, development permit
Atlas Building Systems Inc., 401 Claire Lane, development permit
Safeguard Metal Buildings Inc., 1011 Sapphire St., development permit
Safeguard Metal Buildings Inc., 346 Don Koble Lane, development permit
Kindership Investments LLC., 510 Ramo Road, development permit
Cliff Phoenix General Contracting, 2109 Nueces Trail, development permit
Kindership Investments LLC., 510 Ramo Road, residential new permit
Cliff Phoenix General Contracting, 2109 Nueces Trail, residential new permit
