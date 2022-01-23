Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14:

Permits issuedFlood Out Restoration, 303 N. High St., commercial alteration permit, $135,000

Byte Electric LLC., 1601 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Eagle Electric, 1515 Mobberly Avenue, commercial electric permit

Gill Electric, 3111 McCann Road, commercial electric permit

Ram Woodbine Enterprises Inc., 2520 Spring Hill Road, commercial electric permit

Triple B Electric, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway, commercial electric permit

ARS Construction and Electric, 1200 Fourth St. Unit 33, commercial electric permit

Boyce Electric, 2203 S. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

Triple B Electric, 1121 E. Hawkins Parkway Bldgs. 1-18, commercial electric permits

Circle S Electric, 408 Caprock Drive, new residential electric permit

Schroder Electric, 2801 Tyron Road, new residential electric permit

Wild T’s Wiring, 4525 Lone Oak Lane, new residential electric permit

Wild T’s Wiring, 405 Graham Drive, new residential electric permit

Electra Plus Electric, 622 Sabine St., new residential electric permit

Advanced Electrical Services LLC., 2302 East St., new residential electric permit

Goettle Plumbing, 424 S. Center St., commercial gas permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 903 Judson Road, commercial mechanical permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2301 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

Heritage Plumbing, 104 N. Green St., commercial plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 4406 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1210 Ridgelea Avenue, new residential plumbing permit

Same Day Water Heater, 33 Covington Drive, new residential plumbing permit

Foster Pluming LLC., 119 Mia Lane, new residential plumbing permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 3105 Celebration Way, new residential plumbing permit

James A. Williams, 1515 Big Bend Drive, new residential plumbing permit

James A. Williams, 1517 Big Bend Drive, new residential plumbing permit

Attaboy Plumbing Company, 108 Benny St., new residential plumbing permit

Reich Builders LTD., 4001 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 303 Alta St., new residential plumbing permit

Alco Air Cooling, Heating & Plumbing, 1414 Mary Jane Drive, new residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1127, 1129, 1131 Mission Creek Drive, new residential plumbing permits

Foster Plumbing LLC., 500 Nell Drive, new residential plumbing permit

Shelton Homes, 3813 Suren Way, new residential permit

Jim Fisher & Associates, 5602 Palladio Lane, new residential permit

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 3611 McCann Road, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filedWHO, 3520 McCann Road, commercial fire sprinkler permit

Fire Sprinkler Services LLC., 2215 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $62,500

Gotta Construction Inc., 2802 Tuttle Boulevard, commercial alteration permit, $150,000

Priddy Design & Construction LLC., 607 Roenia Circle, commercial alteration permit, $195,000

T-Mobile, 111 Industrial Drive, commercial alteration permit, $25,000

Sound Techs, 300 N. Third St., commercial alteration permit, $25,000

J.E. Hortman Company, 400 Ambassador Row, commercial new permit, $283,375

Marco Homes LLC., 3352 Celebration Way, development permit

Jim Fisher & Associates, 5602 Palladio Lane, development permit

Atlas Building Systems Inc., 401 Claire Lane, development permit

Safeguard Metal Buildings Inc., 1011 Sapphire St., development permit

Safeguard Metal Buildings Inc., 346 Don Koble Lane, development permit

Kindership Investments LLC., 510 Ramo Road, development permit

Cliff Phoenix General Contracting, 2109 Nueces Trail, development permit

Kindership Investments LLC., 510 Ramo Road, residential new permit

Cliff Phoenix General Contracting, 2109 Nueces Trail, residential new permit

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Company, 3611 McCann Road, commercial sprinkler permit

Recommended for You