Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6:
Permits issued
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 314 Magnolia Lane, tear off and reroof Casa Flora, $15,000
Felipe Cerda Concrete, 1210 Wells St., driveway permit
MN Concrete, 3349 Celebration Way, driveway permit
Star Concrete Construction, 314 E. Ann Drive, driveway permit
Texas Electrical 3118 Estes Parkway, commercial electrical permit
D&S Electric, 1411 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
Official Electric LLC, 2001-A E. Cotton St., commercial electrical permit
Gill Electric, 614 Gilmer Road, commercial electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 513 Hampshire St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential Inc., 2202 Twelfth St., residential electrical permit
Eagle Electric, 1412 Young St., residential electrical permit
Official Electric LLC, 308 E. Highland Ave., residential electrical permit
Schroder Electric, 111 W. Pliler St., residential electrical permit
Circle S. Electric, 1225 Mission Creek Drive, residential electrical permit
Circle S. Electric, 1223 Mission Creek Drive, residential electrical permit
JMH Electric, 205 Bramlette Lane, residential electrical permit
JMH Electric, 707 Tullie Drive, residential electrical permit
Stiles Electric, 701 Gilmer Road, Unit 450, residential electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 801 Stuckey Drive, residential electrical permit
Cobb Electric, 2210 Fourth St., residential electrical permit
Attaboy Plumbing Co., 813 Gilmer Road, commercial gas permit
McKinzie Plumbing Services, 1204 Columbia Drive, residential gas permit
Triple G Plumbing, 2309 Kentucky Drive, residential gas permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 104 Suzanne Drive, residential gas permit
Pro Tech Air Conditioning & Heating, 210 Thirteenth St., commercial mechanical permit, $5,000
Goode Brothers Air Conditioning and Heating, 413 Sylvia St., residential mechanical permit, $14,465
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1121 Windsong Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,120
Aire Serve of Longview, 405 Thelma St., residential mechanical permit, $4,700
East Texas Refrigeration, 707 Tullie Drive, residential mechanical permit, $6,200
East Texas Refrigeration, 205 Bramlette Lane, residential mechanical permit, $750
Climate Controls, 111 W. Pliler St., residential mechanical permit
Cooltron, 1303 Chappell St., residential mechanical permit, $7,175
All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 5601 Palladio Lane, residential mechanical permit, $11,200
All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 4013 Hidden Hills Circle, residential mechanical permit, $8,750
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1307 Frankie Lane, residential mechanical permit, $6,500
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1311 Frankie Lane, residential mechanical permit, $6,500
East Texas Refrigeration, 122 Blaine Trail, residential mechanical permit, $5,000
East Texas Refrigeration, 124 Blaine Trail, residential mechanical permit, $5,000
Taylor Mechanical Contractors, 813 Gilmer Road, residential mechanical permit, $5,000
Boogie’s Plumbing, 431 E. Loop 281, first floor, commercial plumbing permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 431 E. Loop 281, second floor, commercial plumbing permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 431 E. Loop 281, third floor, commercial plumbing permit
Boogie’s Plumbing, 431 E. Loop 281, fourth floor, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Utilities, 2394 HG Mosley Parkway, commercial plumbing permit
Mosby Mechanical, 201 Ford Lane, commercial plumbing permit
Attaboy Plumbing Co., 813 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit
H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 402 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 1753 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 1100 E. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 817 Short Green St., residential plumbing permit
Smith Plumbing, 205 Bramlette, Lane, residential plumbing permit
New Vintage Custom Homes, 2023 Majestic Pace, install 8-foot privacy fence at house, $2,500
Peewee Roofing, 208 E. Pirate Ave., tear off and reroof house, $3,500
Freddie’s Roofing, 2903 Bill Owens Parkway, tear off and reroof house, $12,000
J.A. Kay Roofing, 1204 Columbia Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,079
J.A. Kay Roofing, 2110 Lilly St., tear off and reroof house, $8,000
Stonewater Roofing, 2220 HG Mosley Parkway, tear off and reroof house, $25,213
Chris Langford Roofing, 1509 Miami Drive, tear off and reroof house, $15,890
Roofmasters LLC, 519 Viewcrest Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,600
D&D Roofing, 901 Harmon Drive, tear off and reroof house, $2,400
Zef’s Construction LLC, 1310 Baylor Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,950
Applications filed
Omni Construction, 2301 Alpine Road, add 24-foot by 26-foot to existing building for two classrooms and one restroom, replace A/C, install plumbing and electrical work at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 110 Triple Creek Drive, commercial fire alarm permit, $6,949
Fire Tech Protection Systems, 2394 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial fire sprinkler permit
Blastroom Equipment & Construction Inc., 3808 S. Eastman Road, installation of paint booth in new commercial building, $150,430
Maria Hurtado, 1305 E. Marshall Ave., remodel kitchen of Paleteria Lizbeth I , $5,000
Satterfield & Pontikes, 2400 Macarthur St., construct pre-engineered metal building for Komatsu manufacturing shop, $4,548,328
Conaway & Sons, 1217 Mission Creek Drive, development permit
Conaway & Sons, 1215 Mission Creek Drive, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1109 E. Birdson St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 100 W. Pliler St., Unit 100, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 100 W. Pliler St., Unit 101, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 410 Twelfth St., Unit 100, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 410 Twelfth St., Unit 101, development permit
Precision Pools Inc., 18 Woodhaven St., development permit
A&D Landworks, Champion Drive, driveway permit
MN Concrete, 125 E. Berkley St., driveway permit
Gill Electric, 414 Delwood Drive, commercial electrical permit
Ballard East Texas Electrical Services, commercial electrical permit
IES Residential Inc., 902 Walnut St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential Inc., 619 Sabine St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential Inc., 617 Sabine St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential Inc., 1502 Jordan St., residential electrical permit
Generator Supercenter, 1700 Northwood Court, residential electrical permit
Sunpro Solar, 608 Greedridge St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential Inc., 2301 Victory St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential Inc., 207 Gant St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential Inc., 1213 Douglas St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential Inc., 2115 Victory St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential Inc., 1205 Booker St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential Inc., 2402 Smith Drive, residential electrical permit
IES Residential Inc., 1015 N. Third St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential Inc., 607 Texas St., residential electrical permit
IES Residential Inc., 1105 Rex Lane, residential electrical permit
IES Residential Inc., 703 S. Mobberly Ave., Unit 101, residential electrical permit
IES Residential Inc., 703 S. Mobberly Ave., Unit 100, residential electrical permit
IES Residential Inc., 122 Sidney St., Unit 100, residential electrical permit
IES Residential Inc., 122 Sidney St., Unit 101, residential electrical permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1109 Swinging Bridge Road, residential plumbing permit
Ameritex Homes, 100 W. Pliler St., Unit 100, build 7 room duplex, $50,000
Ameritex Homes, 100 W. Pliler St., Unit 101, build 7 room duplex, $50,000
Ameritex Homes, 410 Twelfth St., Unit 100, build 8 room duplex, $50,000
Ameritex Homes, 410 Twelfth St., Unit 101, build 8 room duplex, $50,000
Precision Pools Inc., 18 Woodhaven St., build 19-foot by 38-foot free-form pool, $70,000
Gregory Wright, 13 Pegues Place, pour concrete slab to extend by 66-square-feet and remodel laundry room at house, $50,000
GINC Construction LLC, 2204 Delta St., interior remodel in house, $2,500
Sunpro Solar, 608 Greenridge St., install 23 roof mounted solar panels at house, $34,583
CBH Inc., 3728 Ben Hogan Drive, interior remodel in house, $400,000
Ameritex Homes, 1109 E. Birdsong St., build 9 room house, $80,000
Conaway & Sons, 1215 Mission Creek Drive, build 11 room house, $112,468
Conaway & Sons, 1217 Mission Creek Drive, build 11 room house, $112,468
Texas Electrical, 3118 Estes Parkway, sign permit, $4,500
East Texas Sign Service, 2505 Judson Road, sign permit, $5,500
Rick’s Sign Co., 300 S. High St., sign permit, $4,410
Sprinkler Express, 1230 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Sprinkler Express, 1232 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit
Petty’s Irrigation & Landscape Ltd., 1805 E. Loop 281, water/sewer new commercial permit
C.D. Thomas Utilities LLC, 1805 E. Loop 281, water/sewer new commercial permit
United Plumbing Inc., 1215 Mission Creek Drive, water/sewer new residential permit
United Plumbing Inc., 1217 Mission Creek Drive, water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 100 W. Pliler St., Unit 100, water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 100 W. Pliler St., Unit 101, water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 410 Twelfth St., Unit 100, water/sewer new residential permit
Ameritex Homes, 410 Twelfth St., Unit 101, water/sewer new residential permit
Royal Plumbing, 215 Longleaf Drive, water/sewer new residential permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1009 N. Third St., water/sewer new residential permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1011 N. Third St., water/sewer new residential permit