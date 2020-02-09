Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6:

Permits issued

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 314 Magnolia Lane, tear off and reroof Casa Flora, $15,000

Felipe Cerda Concrete, 1210 Wells St., driveway permit

MN Concrete, 3349 Celebration Way, driveway permit

Star Concrete Construction, 314 E. Ann Drive, driveway permit

Texas Electrical 3118 Estes Parkway, commercial electrical permit

D&S Electric, 1411 W. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit

Official Electric LLC, 2001-A E. Cotton St., commercial electrical permit

Gill Electric, 614 Gilmer Road, commercial electrical permit

Generator Supercenter, 513 Hampshire St., residential electrical permit

IES Residential Inc., 2202 Twelfth St., residential electrical permit

Eagle Electric, 1412 Young St., residential electrical permit

Official Electric LLC, 308 E. Highland Ave., residential electrical permit

Schroder Electric, 111 W. Pliler St., residential electrical permit

Circle S. Electric, 1225 Mission Creek Drive, residential electrical permit

Circle S. Electric, 1223 Mission Creek Drive, residential electrical permit

JMH Electric, 205 Bramlette Lane, residential electrical permit

JMH Electric, 707 Tullie Drive, residential electrical permit

Stiles Electric, 701 Gilmer Road, Unit 450, residential electrical permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 801 Stuckey Drive, residential electrical permit

Cobb Electric, 2210 Fourth St., residential electrical permit

Attaboy Plumbing Co., 813 Gilmer Road, commercial gas permit

McKinzie Plumbing Services, 1204 Columbia Drive, residential gas permit

Triple G Plumbing, 2309 Kentucky Drive, residential gas permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 104 Suzanne Drive, residential gas permit

Pro Tech Air Conditioning & Heating, 210 Thirteenth St., commercial mechanical permit, $5,000

Goode Brothers Air Conditioning and Heating, 413 Sylvia St., residential mechanical permit, $14,465

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1121 Windsong Lane, residential mechanical permit, $8,120

Aire Serve of Longview, 405 Thelma St., residential mechanical permit, $4,700

East Texas Refrigeration, 707 Tullie Drive, residential mechanical permit, $6,200

East Texas Refrigeration, 205 Bramlette Lane, residential mechanical permit, $750

Climate Controls, 111 W. Pliler St., residential mechanical permit

Cooltron, 1303 Chappell St., residential mechanical permit, $7,175

All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 5601 Palladio Lane, residential mechanical permit, $11,200

All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 4013 Hidden Hills Circle, residential mechanical permit, $8,750

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1307 Frankie Lane, residential mechanical permit, $6,500

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1311 Frankie Lane, residential mechanical permit, $6,500

East Texas Refrigeration, 122 Blaine Trail, residential mechanical permit, $5,000

East Texas Refrigeration, 124 Blaine Trail, residential mechanical permit, $5,000

Taylor Mechanical Contractors, 813 Gilmer Road, residential mechanical permit, $5,000

Boogie’s Plumbing, 431 E. Loop 281, first floor, commercial plumbing permit

Boogie’s Plumbing, 431 E. Loop 281, second floor, commercial plumbing permit

Boogie’s Plumbing, 431 E. Loop 281, third floor, commercial plumbing permit

Boogie’s Plumbing, 431 E. Loop 281, fourth floor, commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Utilities, 2394 HG Mosley Parkway, commercial plumbing permit

Mosby Mechanical, 201 Ford Lane, commercial plumbing permit

Attaboy Plumbing Co., 813 Gilmer Road, commercial plumbing permit

H.R. Bowers Plumbing & Mechanical, 402 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 1753 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 1100 E. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 817 Short Green St., residential plumbing permit

Smith Plumbing, 205 Bramlette, Lane, residential plumbing permit

New Vintage Custom Homes, 2023 Majestic Pace, install 8-foot privacy fence at house, $2,500

Peewee Roofing, 208 E. Pirate Ave., tear off and reroof house, $3,500

Freddie’s Roofing, 2903 Bill Owens Parkway, tear off and reroof house, $12,000

J.A. Kay Roofing, 1204 Columbia Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,079

J.A. Kay Roofing, 2110 Lilly St., tear off and reroof house, $8,000

Stonewater Roofing, 2220 HG Mosley Parkway, tear off and reroof house, $25,213

Chris Langford Roofing, 1509 Miami Drive, tear off and reroof house, $15,890

Roofmasters LLC, 519 Viewcrest Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,600

D&D Roofing, 901 Harmon Drive, tear off and reroof house, $2,400

Zef’s Construction LLC, 1310 Baylor Drive, tear off and reroof house, $5,950

Applications filed

Omni Construction, 2301 Alpine Road, add 24-foot by 26-foot to existing building for two classrooms and one restroom, replace A/C, install plumbing and electrical work at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 110 Triple Creek Drive, commercial fire alarm permit, $6,949

Fire Tech Protection Systems, 2394 H.G. Mosley Parkway, commercial fire sprinkler permit

Blastroom Equipment & Construction Inc., 3808 S. Eastman Road, installation of paint booth in new commercial building, $150,430

Maria Hurtado, 1305 E. Marshall Ave., remodel kitchen of Paleteria Lizbeth I , $5,000

Satterfield & Pontikes, 2400 Macarthur St., construct pre-engineered metal building for Komatsu manufacturing shop, $4,548,328

Conaway & Sons, 1217 Mission Creek Drive, development permit

Conaway & Sons, 1215 Mission Creek Drive, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 1109 E. Birdson St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 100 W. Pliler St., Unit 100, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 100 W. Pliler St., Unit 101, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 410 Twelfth St., Unit 100, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 410 Twelfth St., Unit 101, development permit

Precision Pools Inc., 18 Woodhaven St., development permit

A&D Landworks, Champion Drive, driveway permit

MN Concrete, 125 E. Berkley St., driveway permit

Gill Electric, 414 Delwood Drive, commercial electrical permit

Ballard East Texas Electrical Services, commercial electrical permit

IES Residential Inc., 902 Walnut St., residential electrical permit

IES Residential Inc., 619 Sabine St., residential electrical permit

IES Residential Inc., 617 Sabine St., residential electrical permit

IES Residential Inc., 1502 Jordan St., residential electrical permit

Generator Supercenter, 1700 Northwood Court, residential electrical permit

Sunpro Solar, 608 Greedridge St., residential electrical permit

IES Residential Inc., 2301 Victory St., residential electrical permit

IES Residential Inc., 207 Gant St., residential electrical permit

IES Residential Inc., 1213 Douglas St., residential electrical permit

IES Residential Inc., 2115 Victory St., residential electrical permit

IES Residential Inc., 1205 Booker St., residential electrical permit

IES Residential Inc., 2402 Smith Drive, residential electrical permit

IES Residential Inc., 1015 N. Third St., residential electrical permit

IES Residential Inc., 607 Texas St., residential electrical permit

IES Residential Inc., 1105 Rex Lane, residential electrical permit

IES Residential Inc., 703 S. Mobberly Ave., Unit 101, residential electrical permit

IES Residential Inc., 703 S. Mobberly Ave., Unit 100, residential electrical permit

IES Residential Inc., 122 Sidney St., Unit 100, residential electrical permit

IES Residential Inc., 122 Sidney St., Unit 101, residential electrical permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1109 Swinging Bridge Road, residential plumbing permit

Ameritex Homes, 100 W. Pliler St., Unit 100, build 7 room duplex, $50,000

Ameritex Homes, 100 W. Pliler St., Unit 101, build 7 room duplex, $50,000

Ameritex Homes, 410 Twelfth St., Unit 100, build 8 room duplex, $50,000

Ameritex Homes, 410 Twelfth St., Unit 101, build 8 room duplex, $50,000

Precision Pools Inc., 18 Woodhaven St., build 19-foot by 38-foot free-form pool, $70,000

Gregory Wright, 13 Pegues Place, pour concrete slab to extend by 66-square-feet and remodel laundry room at house, $50,000

GINC Construction LLC, 2204 Delta St., interior remodel in house, $2,500

Sunpro Solar, 608 Greenridge St., install 23 roof mounted solar panels at house, $34,583

CBH Inc., 3728 Ben Hogan Drive, interior remodel in house, $400,000

Ameritex Homes, 1109 E. Birdsong St., build 9 room house, $80,000

Conaway & Sons, 1215 Mission Creek Drive, build 11 room house, $112,468

Conaway & Sons, 1217 Mission Creek Drive, build 11 room house, $112,468

Texas Electrical, 3118 Estes Parkway, sign permit, $4,500

East Texas Sign Service, 2505 Judson Road, sign permit, $5,500

Rick’s Sign Co., 300 S. High St., sign permit, $4,410

Sprinkler Express, 1230 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Sprinkler Express, 1232 Mission Creek Drive, residential sprinkler permit

Petty’s Irrigation & Landscape Ltd., 1805 E. Loop 281, water/sewer new commercial permit

C.D. Thomas Utilities LLC, 1805 E. Loop 281, water/sewer new commercial permit

United Plumbing Inc., 1215 Mission Creek Drive, water/sewer new residential permit

United Plumbing Inc., 1217 Mission Creek Drive, water/sewer new residential permit

Ameritex Homes, 100 W. Pliler St., Unit 100, water/sewer new residential permit

Ameritex Homes, 100 W. Pliler St., Unit 101, water/sewer new residential permit

Ameritex Homes, 410 Twelfth St., Unit 100, water/sewer new residential permit

Ameritex Homes, 410 Twelfth St., Unit 101, water/sewer new residential permit

Royal Plumbing, 215 Longleaf Drive, water/sewer new residential permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1009 N. Third St., water/sewer new residential permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1011 N. Third St., water/sewer new residential permit