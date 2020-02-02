Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Jan. 23 to 29:
Permits issued
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2505 A. Judson Road, commercial fire alarm, $6,000
MN Concrete, 2902 Inside Passage Trail, driveway
Slabs, 3907 Gable Crest Lane, driveway
C&J Concrete Co., 17 Oak Forest Drive, driveway
Flores Concrete, 2105 Stardust Drive, driveway
CR Electric, 431 E. Loop 281, electrical commercial permit
Matt Ryan Electric LLC, 410 W. Marshall Ave., electrical commercial permit
Legendary Electric, 1408 McCann Road, electrical commercial permit
Shroder Electric, 323 N. High St., Suite B, electrical commercial permit
Wildts Wiring, 2011 W. Marshall Ave., electrical commercial permit
Rieger Electric, 102 McCann Road, electrical residential permit
Generator Supercenter, 2309 Kentucky Drive, electrical residential permit
David Harrison, 304 Englewood Drive, electrical residential permit
Circle S Electric, 1222 Mission Creek Drive, electrical residential permit
Circle S Electric, 1224 Mission Creek Drive, electrical residential permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 802 Texas St., electrical residential permit
Gill Electric, 105 W. Primrose Lane, electrical residential permit
A&H Electrical Services, 535 Palms Lane, electrical residential permit
A&H Electrical Services, 601 Palms Lane, electrical residential permit
A&H Electrical Services, 701 Palms Lane, electrical residential permit
Royal Plumbing, 2810 Bill Owens Parkway, gas commercial permit
Royal Plumbing, 2801 Bill Owens Parkway, gas commercial permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 409 N. Fredonia St., gas commercial permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 1614 Clarendon St., gas residential permit
Raiden’s Plumbing, 535 Palms Lane, gas residential permit
Raiden’s Plumbing, 601 Palms Lane, gas residential permit
Raiden’s Plumbing, 701 Palms Lane, gas residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 3107 Lismore Lane, gas residential permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 309 Alta St., gas residential permit
Pither Plumbing, 205 Bramlette Lane, gas residential permit
Royal Plumbing, 215 Longleaf Drive, gas residential permit
ArkLaTex Mechanical Service LLC, 405 E. Marshall Ave., mechanical commercial permit, $25,000
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 507 Fourth St., mechanical commercial permit, $3,000
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 105 Rothrock Drive, mechanical commercial permit, $6,750
A.C. Contractors, 111 Blaine Trail, mechanical commercial permit, $8,900
A&R Service, 1753 W. Loop 281, mechanical commercial permit, $8,100
Hays Heating and Air, 1614 Clarendon St., mechanical residential permit, $3,700
Hays Heating and Air, 125 E. Berkley St., mechanical residential permit, $4,900
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3804 Hidden Hills Circle, mechanical residential permit, $6,800
East Texas Climate Control, 4200 Savannah Hills Lane, mechanical residential permit, $9,000
East Texas Climate Control, 4204 Savannah Hills Lane, mechanical residential permit, $8,000
All Seismic Solutions LLC, 417 Electra St., mechanical residential permit, $4,000
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 3809 Fern Ridge Drive, mechanical residential permit, $915
Climate Controls, 237 E. Highland Ave., mechanical residential permit, $4,200
JD’s AC LLC, 3005 Evangeline St., mechanical residential permit, $3,300
East Texas Refrigeration, 1225 Mission Creek Drive, mechanical residential permit, $4,000
East Texas Refrigeration, 1223 Mission Creek Drive, mechanical residential permit, $4,000
Arnaud Co. Inc., 301 E. Loop 281, plumbing commercial permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 501 E. Loop 281, plumbing commercial permit
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 1614 Clarendon St., plumbing residential permit
Raiden’s Plumbing, 535 Palms Lane, plumbing residential permit
Raiden’s Plumbing, 601 Palms Lane, plumbing residential permit
Raiden’s Plumbing, 701 Palms Lane, plumbing residential permit
AAT Plumbing LLC, 208 Strait Lane, plumbing residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 3107 Lismore Lane, plumbing residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 2127 Page Creek Trail, plumbing residential permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 2129 Page Creek Trail, plumbing residential permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 309 Alta St., plumbing residential permit
Royal Plumbing, 215 Longleaf Drive, plumbing residential permit
Jack Entzel, 215 Harvard St., residential demolition
Tuff Shed Inc., 104 W. Highland Ave., install 8-by-12 shed behind house, $1,990
AVCO Roofing, 1101 Donald Drive, tear off and reroof house, $12,673
Randy Langford Construction, 207 Ivy Lane, tear off and reroof house, $6,800
Randy Langford Construction, 203 Commander Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,000
Robin Hammett, 207 Ivy Lane, remove a load-bearing wall and two nonloading-bearing walls to install two supportive posts to open up kitchen/dining/living rooms, install recessed lighting in the rooms, remove one nonload-bearing wall between master bedroom and bathroom, install two garage doors, relocate kitchen pantry, install and replace wallboard, $30,000
Yolita Johnson, 2412 Twelfth St., replace 200 to 250 square feet of rotted siding on a house, $800
Longview Roofing LLC, 1218 Alpine Road, tear off and reroof house, $24,000
Tommy L. Martin, 1 Stonewall Court, replace metal on roof, $3,000
Vestal Construction, 801 Stuckey Drive, repair roof, rafter and interior of storm-damaged house, $39,000
Cerda-fied Lawn Care, 4516 Gregg Tex Road, sprinkler permit-residential
Berry Irrigation, 124 Brookway Lane, sprinkler permit-residential
Berry Irrigation, 126 Brookway Lane, sprinkler permit-residential
Sprinkler Express, 4210 Savannah Hills Lane, sprinkler permit-residential
Applications filed
N-Vision Remodel and Construction, 504 W. South St., add patio cover over existing slab at Edible Arts, $6,225
Fire Tech Protection Systems, 1110 Triple Creek Drive, Suite 110, commercial fire sprinkler
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1512 Judson Road, tear off and reroof building, $15,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1315 Judson Road, tear off and reroof building, $15,000
Fry Construction, 1400 Fourth St., interior finish out of the waiting room, reception, patient holding and office areas at Texas Oncology, $47,000
Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 300 Industrial Drive, single-ply overlay on roof, $288,800
Marblewood Construction, 2905 Arrow Lane, build new fountains for playground at St. Matthews Catholic Church, $25,000
Marblewood Construction, 2905 Arrow Lane, build columbarium wall, $25,000
Harco Services LLC, 301 E. Loop 281, canopy and fuel tanks for new Murphy USA fuel station, 301 E. Loop 281, $205,000
Marblewood Construction, 2905 Arrow Lane, build gazebo 1, $5,000
Marblewood Construction, 2905 Arrow Lane, build gazebo 2, $5,000
RNR Tire, 709 Estes Drive, new commercial building, $900,000
Clark George Construction, 200 Mumford Drive, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 112 Pinebrook Place, Unit 100, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 102 E. Pliler St., Unit 100, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1104 Oden St., Unit 101, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 112 Pinebrook Place, Unit 101, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 102 W. Pliler, Unit 101, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1104 Oden St., Unit 100, development permit
Elite Construction Management, 1615 Olympic Drive, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1611 Timpson St., Unit 101, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1611 Timpson St., Unit 100, development permit
J.E. Hortman Co., 400 Ambassador Row, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1119 E. Birdsong St., development permit
Hartman Construction, 2401 Tennessee St., development permit
Doug Burks, 106 Amy St., development permit
Crystal Pirkey, 1808 Swan St., development permit
Ameritex Homes, 112 Pinebrook Place, Unit 100, build eight-room duplex, $50,000
Ameritex Homes, 1104 Oden St., Unit 100, build eight-room duplex, $50,000
Ameritex Homes, 102 W. Pliler St., build eight-room duplex, $50,000
Ameritex Homes, 112 Pinebrook Place, Unit 101, build eight-room duplex, $50,000
Ameritex Homes, 1104 Oden St., Unit 101, build eight-room duplex, $50,000
Ameritex Homes, 102 W. Pliler, Unit 101, build eight-room duplex, $50,000
Ameritex Homes, 1611 Timpson St., Unit 100, build seven-room duplex, $50,000
Ameritex Homes, 1611 Timpson St., Unit 101, build seven-room duplex
Doug and Basilia Burks, 106 Amy St., build slab and carport addition to carport behind house, $3,900
Clark George Construction, 200 Mumford Drive, build attached garage for home, $21,000
Elite Construction Management, 1615 Olympic Drive, build wood porch and masonry fireplace behind house, $20,000
Hartmann Construction, 2401 Tennessee St., build 15-by-22-foot detached garage at a home, $15,000
Crystal Pirkey, 1808 Swan St., move 24-by-12-foot, prebuilt shed from elsewhere to back of home, $6,000
Soria’s Construction, 1266 Brandywine Drive, tear off and reroof house, $12,000
James Arnaud, CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 301 E. Loop 281, water/sewer fire hdyrant meter
Parkside Apartments, Erntex Plumbing LLC, 1100 McCann Road, water/sewer new construction
C.D. Thomas Utilities LLC, C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 1805 E. Loop 281, water/sewer new construction
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 1301 Secluded Lane, water/sewer new residential
C.D. Thomas Utilities, 4003 Thomas St., water/sewer new residential