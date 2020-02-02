Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Jan. 23 to 29:

Permits issued

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2505 A. Judson Road, commercial fire alarm, $6,000

MN Concrete, 2902 Inside Passage Trail, driveway

Slabs, 3907 Gable Crest Lane, driveway

C&J Concrete Co., 17 Oak Forest Drive, driveway

Flores Concrete, 2105 Stardust Drive, driveway

CR Electric, 431 E. Loop 281, electrical commercial permit

Matt Ryan Electric LLC, 410 W. Marshall Ave., electrical commercial permit

Legendary Electric, 1408 McCann Road, electrical commercial permit

Shroder Electric, 323 N. High St., Suite B, electrical commercial permit

Wildts Wiring, 2011 W. Marshall Ave., electrical commercial permit

Rieger Electric, 102 McCann Road, electrical residential permit

Generator Supercenter, 2309 Kentucky Drive, electrical residential permit

David Harrison, 304 Englewood Drive, electrical residential permit

Circle S Electric, 1222 Mission Creek Drive, electrical residential permit

Circle S Electric, 1224 Mission Creek Drive, electrical residential permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 802 Texas St., electrical residential permit

Gill Electric, 105 W. Primrose Lane, electrical residential permit

A&H Electrical Services, 535 Palms Lane, electrical residential permit

A&H Electrical Services, 601 Palms Lane, electrical residential permit

A&H Electrical Services, 701 Palms Lane, electrical residential permit

Royal Plumbing, 2810 Bill Owens Parkway, gas commercial permit

Royal Plumbing, 2801 Bill Owens Parkway, gas commercial permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 409 N. Fredonia St., gas commercial permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 1614 Clarendon St., gas residential permit

Raiden’s Plumbing, 535 Palms Lane, gas residential permit

Raiden’s Plumbing, 601 Palms Lane, gas residential permit

Raiden’s Plumbing, 701 Palms Lane, gas residential permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 3107 Lismore Lane, gas residential permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 309 Alta St., gas residential permit

Pither Plumbing, 205 Bramlette Lane, gas residential permit

Royal Plumbing, 215 Longleaf Drive, gas residential permit

ArkLaTex Mechanical Service LLC, 405 E. Marshall Ave., mechanical commercial permit, $25,000

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 507 Fourth St., mechanical commercial permit, $3,000

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 105 Rothrock Drive, mechanical commercial permit, $6,750

A.C. Contractors, 111 Blaine Trail, mechanical commercial permit, $8,900

A&R Service, 1753 W. Loop 281, mechanical commercial permit, $8,100

Hays Heating and Air, 1614 Clarendon St., mechanical residential permit, $3,700

Hays Heating and Air, 125 E. Berkley St., mechanical residential permit, $4,900

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3804 Hidden Hills Circle, mechanical residential permit, $6,800

East Texas Climate Control, 4200 Savannah Hills Lane, mechanical residential permit, $9,000

East Texas Climate Control, 4204 Savannah Hills Lane, mechanical residential permit, $8,000

All Seismic Solutions LLC, 417 Electra St., mechanical residential permit, $4,000

A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 3809 Fern Ridge Drive, mechanical residential permit, $915

Climate Controls, 237 E. Highland Ave., mechanical residential permit, $4,200

JD’s AC LLC, 3005 Evangeline St., mechanical residential permit, $3,300

East Texas Refrigeration, 1225 Mission Creek Drive, mechanical residential permit, $4,000

East Texas Refrigeration, 1223 Mission Creek Drive, mechanical residential permit, $4,000

Arnaud Co. Inc., 301 E. Loop 281, plumbing commercial permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 501 E. Loop 281, plumbing commercial permit

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 1614 Clarendon St., plumbing residential permit

Raiden’s Plumbing, 535 Palms Lane, plumbing residential permit

Raiden’s Plumbing, 601 Palms Lane, plumbing residential permit

Raiden’s Plumbing, 701 Palms Lane, plumbing residential permit

AAT Plumbing LLC, 208 Strait Lane, plumbing residential permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 3107 Lismore Lane, plumbing residential permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 2127 Page Creek Trail, plumbing residential permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 2129 Page Creek Trail, plumbing residential permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 309 Alta St., plumbing residential permit

Royal Plumbing, 215 Longleaf Drive, plumbing residential permit

Jack Entzel, 215 Harvard St., residential demolition

Tuff Shed Inc., 104 W. Highland Ave., install 8-by-12 shed behind house, $1,990

AVCO Roofing, 1101 Donald Drive, tear off and reroof house, $12,673

Randy Langford Construction, 207 Ivy Lane, tear off and reroof house, $6,800

Randy Langford Construction, 203 Commander Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,000

Robin Hammett, 207 Ivy Lane, remove a load-bearing wall and two nonloading-bearing walls to install two supportive posts to open up kitchen/dining/living rooms, install recessed lighting in the rooms, remove one nonload-bearing wall between master bedroom and bathroom, install two garage doors, relocate kitchen pantry, install and replace wallboard, $30,000

Yolita Johnson, 2412 Twelfth St., replace 200 to 250 square feet of rotted siding on a house, $800

Longview Roofing LLC, 1218 Alpine Road, tear off and reroof house, $24,000

Tommy L. Martin, 1 Stonewall Court, replace metal on roof, $3,000

Vestal Construction, 801 Stuckey Drive, repair roof, rafter and interior of storm-damaged house, $39,000

Cerda-fied Lawn Care, 4516 Gregg Tex Road, sprinkler permit-residential

Berry Irrigation, 124 Brookway Lane, sprinkler permit-residential

Berry Irrigation, 126 Brookway Lane, sprinkler permit-residential

Sprinkler Express, 4210 Savannah Hills Lane, sprinkler permit-residential

Applications filed

N-Vision Remodel and Construction, 504 W. South St., add patio cover over existing slab at Edible Arts, $6,225

Fire Tech Protection Systems, 1110 Triple Creek Drive, Suite 110, commercial fire sprinkler

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1512 Judson Road, tear off and reroof building, $15,000

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1315 Judson Road, tear off and reroof building, $15,000

Fry Construction, 1400 Fourth St., interior finish out of the waiting room, reception, patient holding and office areas at Texas Oncology, $47,000

Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 300 Industrial Drive, single-ply overlay on roof, $288,800

Marblewood Construction, 2905 Arrow Lane, build new fountains for playground at St. Matthews Catholic Church, $25,000

Marblewood Construction, 2905 Arrow Lane, build columbarium wall, $25,000

Harco Services LLC, 301 E. Loop 281, canopy and fuel tanks for new Murphy USA fuel station, 301 E. Loop 281, $205,000

Marblewood Construction, 2905 Arrow Lane, build gazebo 1, $5,000

Marblewood Construction, 2905 Arrow Lane, build gazebo 2, $5,000

RNR Tire, 709 Estes Drive, new commercial building, $900,000

Clark George Construction, 200 Mumford Drive, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 112 Pinebrook Place, Unit 100, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 102 E. Pliler St., Unit 100, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 1104 Oden St., Unit 101, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 112 Pinebrook Place, Unit 101, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 102 W. Pliler, Unit 101, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 1104 Oden St., Unit 100, development permit

Elite Construction Management, 1615 Olympic Drive, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 1611 Timpson St., Unit 101, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 1611 Timpson St., Unit 100, development permit

J.E. Hortman Co., 400 Ambassador Row, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 1119 E. Birdsong St., development permit

Hartman Construction, 2401 Tennessee St., development permit

Doug Burks, 106 Amy St., development permit

Crystal Pirkey, 1808 Swan St., development permit

Ameritex Homes, 112 Pinebrook Place, Unit 100, build eight-room duplex, $50,000

Ameritex Homes, 1104 Oden St., Unit 100, build eight-room duplex, $50,000

Ameritex Homes, 102 W. Pliler St., build eight-room duplex, $50,000

Ameritex Homes, 112 Pinebrook Place, Unit 101, build eight-room duplex, $50,000

Ameritex Homes, 1104 Oden St., Unit 101, build eight-room duplex, $50,000

Ameritex Homes, 102 W. Pliler, Unit 101, build eight-room duplex, $50,000

Ameritex Homes, 1611 Timpson St., Unit 100, build seven-room duplex, $50,000

Ameritex Homes, 1611 Timpson St., Unit 101, build seven-room duplex

Doug and Basilia Burks, 106 Amy St., build slab and carport addition to carport behind house, $3,900

Clark George Construction, 200 Mumford Drive, build attached garage for home, $21,000

Elite Construction Management, 1615 Olympic Drive, build wood porch and masonry fireplace behind house, $20,000

Hartmann Construction, 2401 Tennessee St., build 15-by-22-foot detached garage at a home, $15,000

Crystal Pirkey, 1808 Swan St., move 24-by-12-foot, prebuilt shed from elsewhere to back of home, $6,000

Soria’s Construction, 1266 Brandywine Drive, tear off and reroof house, $12,000

James Arnaud, CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 301 E. Loop 281, water/sewer fire hdyrant meter

Parkside Apartments, Erntex Plumbing LLC, 1100 McCann Road, water/sewer new construction

C.D. Thomas Utilities LLC, C.D. Thomas Plumbing Co., 1805 E. Loop 281, water/sewer new construction

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 1301 Secluded Lane, water/sewer new residential

C.D. Thomas Utilities, 4003 Thomas St., water/sewer new residential