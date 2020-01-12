Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Jan. 2 to 8:

Permits issued

C. Jeansonne Construction LLC, 410 W. Marshall Ave., renovation to showroom, adding offices and restroom at U-Haul, $75,000

Williams Erection & Welding Inc., 2705 E. Marshall Ave., development permit

Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3804 Suren Way, driveway permit

Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3808 Suren Way, driveway permit

Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 2809 Fairway Oaks Lane, driveway permit

Arnold Trucking Inc., 1221 Spring Hill Road, driveway permit

Rocking B Electrical Contractor, 100 Windsor Drive, commercial electrical permit

Electric Pros, 402 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit

Skookum Electric LLC, 110 Triple Creek Drive, commercial electrical permit

Maddox Air Conditioning, 925 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit

Maddox Air Conditioning, 1745 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit

Ware Electrical Services, 314 Magnolia Lane, commercial electrical permit

Alliance Electrical Inc., 3101 Spring Hill Road, commercial electrical permit

Upright Electrical Contracting, 1621 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit

Upright Electrical Contracting, 611 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit

Upright Electrical Contracting, 472 E. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit

Hunters Electric LLC, 522 E. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit

Fuller Electric, 2020 Gilmer Road, Unit 102, commercial electrical permit

Fuller Electric, 2020 Gilmer Road, Unit 103-A, commercial electrical permit

Fuller Electric, 2020 Gilmer Road, Unit 103-C, commercial electrical permit

Fuller Electric, 2020 Gilmer Road, Unit 103-B, commercial electrical permit

Alliance Electrical Inc., 1313 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit

Mike’s S and K Electrical LLC, 1500 Colony Circle, commercial electrical permit

6M Electric, 124 Blaine Trail, residential electrical permit

6M Electric, 122 Blaine Trail, residential electrical permit

Harber Electric, 400 W. Twilight, Lot 606, residential electrical permit

Sears Electric Service, 1623 Olympic Drive, residential electrical permit

Jade Mechanical Service LLC, 312 Bostic Drive, residential electrical permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1900 Buccaneer St., residential gas permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 1205 Victoria Drive, residential gas permit

Bixby Air & Heat, 1500 Colony Circle, commercial mechanical permit, $13,000

Collins Mechanical LLC, 3538 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit, $39,000

A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 2728 Patio St., residential mechanical permit, $1,295

Jade Mechanical Service LLC, 312 Bostic Drive, residential mechanical permit, $2,100

Pither Plumbing, 2214 Thirteenth St., residential plumbing permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 9 Aaron St., residential plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1900 Buccaneer St., residential plumbing permit

U. Graves Plumbing, 417 Electra St., residential plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 1104 Apache Court, residential plumbing permit

Smith Plumbing, 607 Edwards St., residential plumbing permit

Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 902 Walnut St., residential plumbing permit

Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 1205 Booker St., residential plumbing permit

Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 617 Sabine St., residential plumbing permit

Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 1502 Jordan St., residential plumbing permit

Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 619 Sabine St., residential plumbing permit

Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 2202 Twelfth St., residential plumbing permit

Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 703 Mobberly Ave., Unit 100, residential plumbing permit

Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 703 Mobberly Ave., Unit 101, residential plumbing permit

Stephen Marjason, 1004 Seminole Lane, tear off and reroof house, $6,500

BTO Properties, 1700 Rainbow Drive, remodel of house, $30,000

JZ Affordable Housing LLC, 801 N. Third St., tear off and reroof house, $3,500

Roofmasters LLC, 511 Meadowbrook Drive, tear off and reroof house, $16,125

Steele Roofing, 1103 Garfield Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,871

Pulido Roofing, 1712 Envy Lane, tear off and reroof house, $2,300

AVCO Roofing, 908 Irene St., tear off and reroof house, $2,965

AVCO Roofing, 103 Remington Trail, tear off and reroof house, $12,274

Stonewater Roofing, 1005 Donald Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,479

Roof Care, 2000 Lee St., tear off and reroof house, $16,648

Hank’s Siding, 110 Crystal Drive, place vinyl siding on house, $7,150

Franklin Construction, 117 E. Hoyte Drive, repair roof due to storm damage, $40,000

Applications filed

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 100 Grand Blvd., commercial fire alarm permit, $2,700

American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2505 Judson Road, Suite B, commercial fire alarm permit, $12,000

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 100 Grand Blvd., commercial fire sprinkler permit

Advantage Investment Properties LLC, 204 N. Center St., adding divider walls and framing for bathroom at Lumberjack’s Axe Throwing, $20,000

Titus Pump Service Inc., 5200 Judson Road, install one three compartment fuel tank for Grab N Go convenient store, $45,000

Hickory Trails Joint Venture, 1805 E. Loop 281, placement of office trailer for Hickory Trails construction project, $500

East Texas Homes LLC, 309 Alta St., development permit

Hickory Trails Joint Venture, 1805 E. Loop 281, development permit

One Twenty Seven Builders LLC, 2102 Katie Lee Lane, development permit

Jackson Pools, 1623 Olympic Drive, development permit

Landmark Alliance Corp., 215 Longleaf Drive, development permit

Jackson Pools, 1623 Olympic Drive, install swimming pool at house, $37,000

Elio Regalado, 111 W. Pliler St., repair house due to fire damage,

All Seasons Window & Door Manufacturing, 3209 Restview St., replace 11 windows at house, $5,363

Stephen Marjason, 1801 Smallwood Drive, remodel at house, $1,800

One Twenty Seven Builders LLC, 2102 Katie Lee Lane, build 11 room house, $265,000

Landmark Alliance Corp., 215 Longleaf Drive, build 15 room house, $590,000

East Texas homes LLC, 309 Alta St., build 8 room house, $140,000

Sign Mart, 812 Gilmer Road, sign permit, $7,000

SignMark LLC, 2019 Toler Road, sign permit, $13,000

SignMark LLC, 2019 Toler Road, sign permit, $4,000

Pither Plumbing, 1104 Apache Court, water/sewer existing residential permit

U Graves Plumbing, 419 Electra St., water/sewer new residential permit