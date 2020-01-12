Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Jan. 2 to 8:
Permits issued
C. Jeansonne Construction LLC, 410 W. Marshall Ave., renovation to showroom, adding offices and restroom at U-Haul, $75,000
Williams Erection & Welding Inc., 2705 E. Marshall Ave., development permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3804 Suren Way, driveway permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 3808 Suren Way, driveway permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC, 2809 Fairway Oaks Lane, driveway permit
Arnold Trucking Inc., 1221 Spring Hill Road, driveway permit
Rocking B Electrical Contractor, 100 Windsor Drive, commercial electrical permit
Electric Pros, 402 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
Skookum Electric LLC, 110 Triple Creek Drive, commercial electrical permit
Maddox Air Conditioning, 925 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
Maddox Air Conditioning, 1745 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
Ware Electrical Services, 314 Magnolia Lane, commercial electrical permit
Alliance Electrical Inc., 3101 Spring Hill Road, commercial electrical permit
Upright Electrical Contracting, 1621 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
Upright Electrical Contracting, 611 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
Upright Electrical Contracting, 472 E. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
Hunters Electric LLC, 522 E. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
Fuller Electric, 2020 Gilmer Road, Unit 102, commercial electrical permit
Fuller Electric, 2020 Gilmer Road, Unit 103-A, commercial electrical permit
Fuller Electric, 2020 Gilmer Road, Unit 103-C, commercial electrical permit
Fuller Electric, 2020 Gilmer Road, Unit 103-B, commercial electrical permit
Alliance Electrical Inc., 1313 E. Marshall Ave., commercial electrical permit
Mike’s S and K Electrical LLC, 1500 Colony Circle, commercial electrical permit
6M Electric, 124 Blaine Trail, residential electrical permit
6M Electric, 122 Blaine Trail, residential electrical permit
Harber Electric, 400 W. Twilight, Lot 606, residential electrical permit
Sears Electric Service, 1623 Olympic Drive, residential electrical permit
Jade Mechanical Service LLC, 312 Bostic Drive, residential electrical permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1900 Buccaneer St., residential gas permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 1205 Victoria Drive, residential gas permit
Bixby Air & Heat, 1500 Colony Circle, commercial mechanical permit, $13,000
Collins Mechanical LLC, 3538 Fourth St., commercial mechanical permit, $39,000
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 2728 Patio St., residential mechanical permit, $1,295
Jade Mechanical Service LLC, 312 Bostic Drive, residential mechanical permit, $2,100
Pither Plumbing, 2214 Thirteenth St., residential plumbing permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 9 Aaron St., residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 1900 Buccaneer St., residential plumbing permit
U. Graves Plumbing, 417 Electra St., residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 1104 Apache Court, residential plumbing permit
Smith Plumbing, 607 Edwards St., residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 902 Walnut St., residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 1205 Booker St., residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 617 Sabine St., residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 1502 Jordan St., residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 619 Sabine St., residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 2202 Twelfth St., residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 703 Mobberly Ave., Unit 100, residential plumbing permit
Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, 703 Mobberly Ave., Unit 101, residential plumbing permit
Stephen Marjason, 1004 Seminole Lane, tear off and reroof house, $6,500
BTO Properties, 1700 Rainbow Drive, remodel of house, $30,000
JZ Affordable Housing LLC, 801 N. Third St., tear off and reroof house, $3,500
Roofmasters LLC, 511 Meadowbrook Drive, tear off and reroof house, $16,125
Steele Roofing, 1103 Garfield Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,871
Pulido Roofing, 1712 Envy Lane, tear off and reroof house, $2,300
AVCO Roofing, 908 Irene St., tear off and reroof house, $2,965
AVCO Roofing, 103 Remington Trail, tear off and reroof house, $12,274
Stonewater Roofing, 1005 Donald Drive, tear off and reroof house, $9,479
Roof Care, 2000 Lee St., tear off and reroof house, $16,648
Hank’s Siding, 110 Crystal Drive, place vinyl siding on house, $7,150
Franklin Construction, 117 E. Hoyte Drive, repair roof due to storm damage, $40,000
Applications filed
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 100 Grand Blvd., commercial fire alarm permit, $2,700
American Fire Protection Group Inc., 2505 Judson Road, Suite B, commercial fire alarm permit, $12,000
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 100 Grand Blvd., commercial fire sprinkler permit
Advantage Investment Properties LLC, 204 N. Center St., adding divider walls and framing for bathroom at Lumberjack’s Axe Throwing, $20,000
Titus Pump Service Inc., 5200 Judson Road, install one three compartment fuel tank for Grab N Go convenient store, $45,000
Hickory Trails Joint Venture, 1805 E. Loop 281, placement of office trailer for Hickory Trails construction project, $500
East Texas Homes LLC, 309 Alta St., development permit
Hickory Trails Joint Venture, 1805 E. Loop 281, development permit
One Twenty Seven Builders LLC, 2102 Katie Lee Lane, development permit
Jackson Pools, 1623 Olympic Drive, development permit
Landmark Alliance Corp., 215 Longleaf Drive, development permit
Jackson Pools, 1623 Olympic Drive, install swimming pool at house, $37,000
Elio Regalado, 111 W. Pliler St., repair house due to fire damage,
All Seasons Window & Door Manufacturing, 3209 Restview St., replace 11 windows at house, $5,363
Stephen Marjason, 1801 Smallwood Drive, remodel at house, $1,800
One Twenty Seven Builders LLC, 2102 Katie Lee Lane, build 11 room house, $265,000
Landmark Alliance Corp., 215 Longleaf Drive, build 15 room house, $590,000
East Texas homes LLC, 309 Alta St., build 8 room house, $140,000
Sign Mart, 812 Gilmer Road, sign permit, $7,000
SignMark LLC, 2019 Toler Road, sign permit, $13,000
SignMark LLC, 2019 Toler Road, sign permit, $4,000
Pither Plumbing, 1104 Apache Court, water/sewer existing residential permit
U Graves Plumbing, 419 Electra St., water/sewer new residential permit