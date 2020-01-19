Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Jan. 9 to 15:
Permits issued
Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 2820 Bill Owens Parkway, overlay metal on roof at Pathway Church, $43,585
Aglyn Number Four LLC, 2026 W. Loop 281, commercial demolitions permit
Ameritex Homes, 1315 N. Ninth St., development permit
Antonio’s Concrete Co., 3343 Celebration Way, driveway permit
Box Systems Electrical, 802 Medical Circle, Suite 400, commercial electrical permit
JMH Electric, 1700 Rainbow Drive, residential electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 2403 Pine Tree Road, residential electrical permit
Kim Davis, 607 Edwards St., residential electrical permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 1601 Glenrose St., residential electrical permit
Jimmy Rutland Electrical, 2403 Pine Tree Road, Lot 414, residential electrical permit
Schroder Electric, 237 E. Highland Ave., residential electrical permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 1100 McCann Road, Building A, residential electrical permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 1100 McCann Road, Building B, residential electrical permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 1100 McCann Road, Building C, residential electrical permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 1100 McCann Road, Building D, residential electrical permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 1100 McCann Road, Building E, residential electrical permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 1100 McCann Road, Building F, residential electrical permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 1100 McCann Road, Building G, residential electrical permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 1100 McCann Road, Building H, residential electrical permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 1100 McCann Road, Building J, residential electrical permit
B&D Electrical Contractors, 1100 McCann Road, Clubhouse, residential electrical permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 501 W. Marshall Ave., commercial gas permit
Napps Air Conditioning-Plumbing, 251 S. Eastman Road, commercial gas permit
Richard Holt Plumbing, 1701 Clarendon St., residential gas permit
Goettle Plumbing, 1601 Glenrose St., residential gas permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1515 Comanche St., residential gas permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 200 Shamrock Drive, residential gas permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 317 Tammy Lynn Drive, Unit A residential gas permit
Hays Heating and Air, 522-A E. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit, $2,000
East Texas Refrigeration, 1224 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,000
East Texas Refrigeration, 1222 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,000
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 2201 S. Green St., residential mechanical permit, $1,375
Willis Climate Control, 430 Larry Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,500
Willis Climate Control, 428 Larry Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,500
Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 410 W. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 2026 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 305 Simms St., commercial plumbing permit
Sustaire Plumbing LLC, 1805 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 1707 Hughey Drive, residential plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1801 Smallwood Drive, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1221 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1219 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1223 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit
Garrett Plumbing, 1225 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit
Pither Plumbing, 1013 Millie St., residential plumbing permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 1503 Willow Oak Drive, residential plumbing permit
Baker Bros. Plumbing, 19 Pegues Place, residential plumbing permit
Super Plumbers, 318 Woodway Lane, residential plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1515 Comanche St., residential plumbing permit
ErnTex Plumbing LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Clubhouse, residential plumbing permit
ErnTex Plumbing LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Building A, residential plumbing permit
ErnTex Plumbing LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Building B, residential plumbing permit
ErnTex Plumbing LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Building C, residential plumbing permit
ErnTex Plumbing LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Building J, residential plumbing permit
ErnTex Plumbing LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Building H, residential plumbing permit
Lampin & Son’s, 429 Johnson St., replace 16 windows in house, $3,438
Pulido Roofing, 1728 Envy Lane, tear off and reroof house, $2,300
Pulido Roofing, 1714 Envy Lane, tear off and reroof house, $2,300
Pulido Roofing, 1720 Envy Lane, tear off and reroof house, $2,300
Hunter’s Precision Construction and Remodeling, 800 Sixth St., tear off and reroof house, $50,000
AVCO Roofing, 209 Westchester St., tear off and reroof house, $12,234
Atlas Restoration, 5 Spring Creek Place, tear off and reroof house, $42,400
Clint Tuel Roofing, 1412 Lazy Lane, tear off and reroof house, $18,000
Clint Tuel Roofing, 1003 Quiet Shadows St., tear off and reroof house, $23,000
J.A. Kay Roofing, 1211, 1213, 1215 W. Fairmont St., tear off and reroof house, $15,572
J.A. Kay Roofing, 1221, 1223, 1225 W. Fairmont St., tear off and reroof house, $15,815
Applications filed
Structure Masters LLC, 2440 S. High St., build 5-foot dividing wall for a closet at Community Bank, $7,700
Ramey Construction LLC, 925 W. Loop 281, build new x-ray room in Baylor Scott and White, $25,000
All Seasons Window & Door Manufacturing, 5013 W. Loop 281, replace 9 windows at Longview Scrap & Metal, $4,770
Ameritex Homes, 1011 Chappell St., development permit
Steven Turner, 3107 Lismore Lane, development permit
Specialty Restoration of Texas Inc., 1700 Cardinal St., repair house due to fire damage, $44,444
Soria’s Construction, 1503 Willow Oak Drive, repair house due to water damage, $800
DeBoard Homes & Remodeling Specialists LLC, 1614 Clarendon St., remodel kitchen, master bath and entryway in house, $38,359
Ameritex Homes, 1011 Chappell St., build 8 room house, $80,000
Steven Turner, 3107 Lismore Lane, build 10 room house, $150,000
K&F Industries LLC, 1753 W. Loop 281, sign permit, $6,900
CD Thomas Utilities, 309 Magnolia Lane, water/sewer new commercial permit
PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3107 Lismore Lane, water/sewer new residential permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1303 Chappell St., water/sewer new residential permit
U Graves Plumbing, 1305 Chappell St., water/sewer new residential permit
Royal Plumbing, 3409 Oak Hill Trail, water/sewer new residential permit