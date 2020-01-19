Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Jan. 9 to 15:

Permits issued

Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 2820 Bill Owens Parkway, overlay metal on roof at Pathway Church, $43,585

Aglyn Number Four LLC, 2026 W. Loop 281, commercial demolitions permit

Ameritex Homes, 1315 N. Ninth St., development permit

Antonio’s Concrete Co., 3343 Celebration Way, driveway permit

Box Systems Electrical, 802 Medical Circle, Suite 400, commercial electrical permit

JMH Electric, 1700 Rainbow Drive, residential electrical permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 2403 Pine Tree Road, residential electrical permit

Kim Davis, 607 Edwards St., residential electrical permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 1601 Glenrose St., residential electrical permit

Jimmy Rutland Electrical, 2403 Pine Tree Road, Lot 414, residential electrical permit

Schroder Electric, 237 E. Highland Ave., residential electrical permit

B&D Electrical Contractors, 1100 McCann Road, Building A, residential electrical permit

B&D Electrical Contractors, 1100 McCann Road, Building B, residential electrical permit

B&D Electrical Contractors, 1100 McCann Road, Building C, residential electrical permit

B&D Electrical Contractors, 1100 McCann Road, Building D, residential electrical permit

B&D Electrical Contractors, 1100 McCann Road, Building E, residential electrical permit

B&D Electrical Contractors, 1100 McCann Road, Building F, residential electrical permit

B&D Electrical Contractors, 1100 McCann Road, Building G, residential electrical permit

B&D Electrical Contractors, 1100 McCann Road, Building H, residential electrical permit

B&D Electrical Contractors, 1100 McCann Road, Building J, residential electrical permit

B&D Electrical Contractors, 1100 McCann Road, Clubhouse, residential electrical permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 501 W. Marshall Ave., commercial gas permit

Napps Air Conditioning-Plumbing, 251 S. Eastman Road, commercial gas permit

Richard Holt Plumbing, 1701 Clarendon St., residential gas permit

Goettle Plumbing, 1601 Glenrose St., residential gas permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1515 Comanche St., residential gas permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 200 Shamrock Drive, residential gas permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 317 Tammy Lynn Drive, Unit A residential gas permit

Hays Heating and Air, 522-A E. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit, $2,000

East Texas Refrigeration, 1224 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,000

East Texas Refrigeration, 1222 Mission Creek Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,000

A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 2201 S. Green St., residential mechanical permit, $1,375

Willis Climate Control, 430 Larry Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,500

Willis Climate Control, 428 Larry Drive, residential mechanical permit, $4,500

Peter Paul’s Plumbing, 410 W. Marshall Ave., commercial plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 2026 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 305 Simms St., commercial plumbing permit

Sustaire Plumbing LLC, 1805 E. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 1707 Hughey Drive, residential plumbing permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 1801 Smallwood Drive, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1221 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1219 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1223 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit

Garrett Plumbing, 1225 Mission Creek Drive, residential plumbing permit

Pither Plumbing, 1013 Millie St., residential plumbing permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 1503 Willow Oak Drive, residential plumbing permit

Baker Bros. Plumbing, 19 Pegues Place, residential plumbing permit

Super Plumbers, 318 Woodway Lane, residential plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 1515 Comanche St., residential plumbing permit

ErnTex Plumbing LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Clubhouse, residential plumbing permit

ErnTex Plumbing LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Building A, residential plumbing permit

ErnTex Plumbing LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Building B, residential plumbing permit

ErnTex Plumbing LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Building C, residential plumbing permit

ErnTex Plumbing LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Building J, residential plumbing permit

ErnTex Plumbing LLC, 1100 McCann Road, Building H, residential plumbing permit

Lampin & Son’s, 429 Johnson St., replace 16 windows in house, $3,438

Pulido Roofing, 1728 Envy Lane, tear off and reroof house, $2,300

Pulido Roofing, 1714 Envy Lane, tear off and reroof house, $2,300

Pulido Roofing, 1720 Envy Lane, tear off and reroof house, $2,300

Hunter’s Precision Construction and Remodeling, 800 Sixth St., tear off and reroof house, $50,000

AVCO Roofing, 209 Westchester St., tear off and reroof house, $12,234

Atlas Restoration, 5 Spring Creek Place, tear off and reroof house, $42,400

Clint Tuel Roofing, 1412 Lazy Lane, tear off and reroof house, $18,000

Clint Tuel Roofing, 1003 Quiet Shadows St., tear off and reroof house, $23,000

J.A. Kay Roofing, 1211, 1213, 1215 W. Fairmont St., tear off and reroof house, $15,572

J.A. Kay Roofing, 1221, 1223, 1225 W. Fairmont St., tear off and reroof house, $15,815

Applications filed

Structure Masters LLC, 2440 S. High St., build 5-foot dividing wall for a closet at Community Bank, $7,700

Ramey Construction LLC, 925 W. Loop 281, build new x-ray room in Baylor Scott and White, $25,000

All Seasons Window & Door Manufacturing, 5013 W. Loop 281, replace 9 windows at Longview Scrap & Metal, $4,770

Ameritex Homes, 1011 Chappell St., development permit

Steven Turner, 3107 Lismore Lane, development permit

Specialty Restoration of Texas Inc., 1700 Cardinal St., repair house due to fire damage, $44,444

Soria’s Construction, 1503 Willow Oak Drive, repair house due to water damage, $800

DeBoard Homes & Remodeling Specialists LLC, 1614 Clarendon St., remodel kitchen, master bath and entryway in house, $38,359

Ameritex Homes, 1011 Chappell St., build 8 room house, $80,000

Steven Turner, 3107 Lismore Lane, build 10 room house, $150,000

K&F Industries LLC, 1753 W. Loop 281, sign permit, $6,900

CD Thomas Utilities, 309 Magnolia Lane, water/sewer new commercial permit

PRW Plumbing & Assoc. LLC, 3107 Lismore Lane, water/sewer new residential permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1303 Chappell St., water/sewer new residential permit

U Graves Plumbing, 1305 Chappell St., water/sewer new residential permit

Royal Plumbing, 3409 Oak Hill Trail, water/sewer new residential permit