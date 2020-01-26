Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Jan. 16 to 22:
Permits issued
MN Concrete, 127 E. Berkley St., driveway permit
Carlos Solis, 811 Alta St., driveway permit
Mejias Construction Driveway, 607 Edwards St., driveway permit
Wildts Wiring, 1901 S. High St., commercial electrical permit
B&A Electric, 1713 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
Cornerstone Electric LLC, 114 E. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit
Official Electric LLC, 3724 Bill Owens Parkway, residential electrical permit
Sears Electric Service, 223 Longleaf Drive, residential electrical permit
Red Beard Electric, 222 Miles St., residential electrical permit
Eagle Electric, 1604 Fowler Drive, residential electrical permit
P&P Enterprises, 107 Frances Drive, residential electrical permit
P&P Enterprises, 404 Park St., residential electrical permit
P&P Enterprises, 404 W. Nelson St., residential electrical permit
Chance Electric, 1006 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., residential electrical permit
Ledbetter Plumbing, 5207 Tenneryville Road, residential gas permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 403 Church St., residential gas permit
Royal Plumbing, 3409 Oak Hill Trail, residential gas permit
PAA Consulting LLC, 110 Triple Creek Drive, Suite 10, commercial mechanical permit, $50,000
Stainless Steel Fabricators, 1753 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit, $1,000
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1901 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit, $8,537
A.C. Contractors, 3802 Suren Way, residential mechanical permit, $8,800
Avery’s Heating & Air LLC, 1903 Hughey Drive, residential mechanical permit, $8,000
East Texas Plumbing, 2 Covington Drive, residential plumbing permit
Super Plumbers, 1424 Emerald Drive, residential plumbing permit
Rub A Dub Plumbing, 1011 Chappell St., residential plumbing permit
ITRI Holdings and Finance LLC, 100 Baxley, tear off and reroof duplex, $6,000
A Helping Hand, 443 Main St., repair drip rail on existing roof, $1,200
Pulido Roofing, 126 Wingate Lane, tear off and reroof house, $8,000
Roofmasters LLC, 1013 Towne Lake Drive, tear off and reroof townhouse, $8,000
M&M Electric, 103 W. Loop 281, Suite 310, sign permit, $1,000
M&M Electric, 1201 E. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $2,300
Applications filed
Stonewater Roofing, 2111 Courthouse Drive, commercial reroof, $187,921
Priddy Martz Design & Construction, 105 Rothrock Drive, build new firewall in warehouse, install exhaust fans, hoods, louvers, and new fire door for Gas and Supply, $60,000
David Gillis, 323 N. High St., Suite B, removing and adding partition walls at Christian Job Corps Gregg County, $6,930
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 2200 W. Loop 281, tear off and reroof commercial building, $25,000
Premiere Management, 3216 Fourth St., add office walls to commercial building, $31,000
David Gillis, 323 N. High St., Suite B, commercial demolition permit
Conaway & Sons, 2024 Boston Drive, development permit
Ameritex Homes, 1111 E. Birdsong St., development permit
Sunpro Solar, 1501 Eden St., residential electrical permit
First General Services, 157 Delmar St., repair house due to fire damage, $50,000
Brenda Brummell, 1413 Centenary Drive, build lean to against existing storage shed at rear of house, $730
A Helping Hand, 443 Main St., remove and rebuild stairs with railing at house, $1,200
Rene M. Arriaza, 1901 West St., remodel house, $7,000
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1702 Envy Lane, tear off and reroof house, $7,000
Sunpro Solar, 1501 Eden Drive, install roof mount solar panels with electrical upgrade at house, $46,187
Clean Cut Contractors LLC, 402 Fawn Trail, tear off and reroof house, $6,000
Conaway & Sons, 2024 Boston Drive, build 13 room house, $138,614
Ameritex Homes, 111 E. Birdsong St., build 9 room house, $80,000
Fast Signs, 2901 Bill Owens Parkway, sign permit, $863
Rub A Dub Plumbing, 122 Sidney St., Unit B, water/sewer new residential permit
United Plumbing Inc., 2024 Boston Drive, water/sewer new residential permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 205 Reel Road, water/sewer new residential permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 207 Reel Road, water/sewer new residential permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 209 Reel Road, water/sewer new residential permit