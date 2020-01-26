Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from Jan. 16 to 22:

Permits issued

MN Concrete, 127 E. Berkley St., driveway permit

Carlos Solis, 811 Alta St., driveway permit

Mejias Construction Driveway, 607 Edwards St., driveway permit

Wildts Wiring, 1901 S. High St., commercial electrical permit

B&A Electric, 1713 W. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit

Cornerstone Electric LLC, 114 E. Loop 281, commercial electrical permit

Official Electric LLC, 3724 Bill Owens Parkway, residential electrical permit

Sears Electric Service, 223 Longleaf Drive, residential electrical permit

Red Beard Electric, 222 Miles St., residential electrical permit

Eagle Electric, 1604 Fowler Drive, residential electrical permit

P&P Enterprises, 107 Frances Drive, residential electrical permit

P&P Enterprises, 404 Park St., residential electrical permit

P&P Enterprises, 404 W. Nelson St., residential electrical permit

Chance Electric, 1006 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., residential electrical permit

Ledbetter Plumbing, 5207 Tenneryville Road, residential gas permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 403 Church St., residential gas permit

Royal Plumbing, 3409 Oak Hill Trail, residential gas permit

PAA Consulting LLC, 110 Triple Creek Drive, Suite 10, commercial mechanical permit, $50,000

Stainless Steel Fabricators, 1753 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit, $1,000

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1901 S. High St., commercial mechanical permit, $8,537

A.C. Contractors, 3802 Suren Way, residential mechanical permit, $8,800

Avery’s Heating & Air LLC, 1903 Hughey Drive, residential mechanical permit, $8,000

East Texas Plumbing, 2 Covington Drive, residential plumbing permit

Super Plumbers, 1424 Emerald Drive, residential plumbing permit

Rub A Dub Plumbing, 1011 Chappell St., residential plumbing permit

ITRI Holdings and Finance LLC, 100 Baxley, tear off and reroof duplex, $6,000

A Helping Hand, 443 Main St., repair drip rail on existing roof, $1,200

Pulido Roofing, 126 Wingate Lane, tear off and reroof house, $8,000

Roofmasters LLC, 1013 Towne Lake Drive, tear off and reroof townhouse, $8,000

M&M Electric, 103 W. Loop 281, Suite 310, sign permit, $1,000

M&M Electric, 1201 E. Marshall Ave., sign permit, $2,300

Applications filed

Stonewater Roofing, 2111 Courthouse Drive, commercial reroof, $187,921

Priddy Martz Design & Construction, 105 Rothrock Drive, build new firewall in warehouse, install exhaust fans, hoods, louvers, and new fire door for Gas and Supply, $60,000

David Gillis, 323 N. High St., Suite B, removing and adding partition walls at Christian Job Corps Gregg County, $6,930

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 2200 W. Loop 281, tear off and reroof commercial building, $25,000

Premiere Management, 3216 Fourth St., add office walls to commercial building, $31,000

David Gillis, 323 N. High St., Suite B, commercial demolition permit

Conaway & Sons, 2024 Boston Drive, development permit

Ameritex Homes, 1111 E. Birdsong St., development permit

Sunpro Solar, 1501 Eden St., residential electrical permit

First General Services, 157 Delmar St., repair house due to fire damage, $50,000

Brenda Brummell, 1413 Centenary Drive, build lean to against existing storage shed at rear of house, $730

A Helping Hand, 443 Main St., remove and rebuild stairs with railing at house, $1,200

Rene M. Arriaza, 1901 West St., remodel house, $7,000

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1702 Envy Lane, tear off and reroof house, $7,000

Sunpro Solar, 1501 Eden Drive, install roof mount solar panels with electrical upgrade at house, $46,187

Clean Cut Contractors LLC, 402 Fawn Trail, tear off and reroof house, $6,000

Conaway & Sons, 2024 Boston Drive, build 13 room house, $138,614

Ameritex Homes, 111 E. Birdsong St., build 9 room house, $80,000

Fast Signs, 2901 Bill Owens Parkway, sign permit, $863

Rub A Dub Plumbing, 122 Sidney St., Unit B, water/sewer new residential permit

United Plumbing Inc., 2024 Boston Drive, water/sewer new residential permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 205 Reel Road, water/sewer new residential permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 207 Reel Road, water/sewer new residential permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC, 209 Reel Road, water/sewer new residential permit