Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 1-8:
Permits issued
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 1013 Wal St. Suite 105, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $20,000
Ivan Smith Furniture, 1613 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $30,000
New Beginnings Baptist Church, 2137 E. George Richey Road, commercial alteration permit, $918,000
Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 705 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $92,525
Novus Electrical Systems, 400 Ambassador Row, commercial electric permit
Veterans Electric Service, 1612 E. Fairmont St., commercial electric permit
Laxton Electric, 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial electric permit
Box Systems Electrical, 1400 Fourth St., commercial electric permit
Willaby Electric Inc., 5914 Old Highway 80, commercial electric permit
Willaby Electric Inc., 101 Gum Springs Road, commercial electric permit
John Finney Electric, 2165 and 2167 Page Creek Trail, new residential electric permits
Mosby Mechanical (Plumbing), 2105 Big Oak Boulevard, commercial plumbing permit
Foster Plumbing LLC., 116 Blaine Trail, new residential plumbing permit
Essie Belle's Plumbing LLC., 1713 Baxter Avenue, new residential plumbing permit
Applications filed
Chick-fil-A, 3500 McCann Road, commercial alteration permit, $150,000
Scottie Bistros 2.0, 1188 E. Hawkins Parkway Suite 100, commercial new permit, $12,000
City of Longview, 3112 Fourth St., commercial new permit, $125,000
T.L. Holyfield Construction LLC., 3004, 3006, 3008, 3112 Lismore Lane, development permits
BSRK Inc. doing business as Servicemaster Service, 1203 Rayburn Drive, development permit
East Texas Electric of Longview, 1114 W. Harrison Road, commercial electric permit
T.L. Holyfield Construction LLC., 3004, 3006, 3008 Lismore Lane, residential new permits
CD Thomas Utilities, 350 W. Tyler St., commercial existing water/sewer permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 501 Roberts Circle, commercial new water/sewer permit