Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 1-8:

Permits issued

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 1013 Wal St. Suite 105, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $20,000

Ivan Smith Furniture, 1613 W. Loop 281, commercial alteration permit, $30,000

New Beginnings Baptist Church, 2137 E. George Richey Road, commercial alteration permit, $918,000

Curtis-McKinley Roofing, 705 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $92,525

Novus Electrical Systems, 400 Ambassador Row, commercial electric permit

Veterans Electric Service, 1612 E. Fairmont St., commercial electric permit

Laxton Electric, 2044 Oak Forest Country Club Drive, commercial electric permit

Box Systems Electrical, 1400 Fourth St., commercial electric permit

Willaby Electric Inc., 5914 Old Highway 80, commercial electric permit

Willaby Electric Inc., 101 Gum Springs Road, commercial electric permit

John Finney Electric, 2165 and 2167 Page Creek Trail, new residential electric permits

Mosby Mechanical (Plumbing), 2105 Big Oak Boulevard, commercial plumbing permit

Foster Plumbing LLC., 116 Blaine Trail, new residential plumbing permit

Essie Belle's Plumbing LLC., 1713 Baxter Avenue, new residential plumbing permit

Applications filed

Chick-fil-A, 3500 McCann Road, commercial alteration permit, $150,000

Scottie Bistros 2.0, 1188 E. Hawkins Parkway Suite 100, commercial new permit, $12,000

City of Longview, 3112 Fourth St., commercial new permit, $125,000

T.L. Holyfield Construction LLC., 3004, 3006, 3008, 3112 Lismore Lane, development permits

BSRK Inc. doing business as Servicemaster Service, 1203 Rayburn Drive, development permit

East Texas Electric of Longview, 1114 W. Harrison Road, commercial electric permit

T.L. Holyfield Construction LLC., 3004, 3006, 3008 Lismore Lane, residential new permits

CD Thomas Utilities, 350 W. Tyler St., commercial existing water/sewer permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 501 Roberts Circle, commercial new water/sewer permit

