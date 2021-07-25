Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 14 to 21:

Permits issued

Stephen Marjason, 215 Teague St., commercial alteration permit, $1,000

Campbell Hamilton Roofing, 116 E. South St., commercial alteration permit, $80,000

Schroder Electric, 625 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Rieger Electric, 215 Teague St., commercial electric permit

Metcalf Electric, 104 Collins Avenue, residential electric permit

Gary Reynold’s Plumbing, 3200 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit

League Plumbing, 105 N. Spur 63, commercial plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 706 S. Green St. Unit 101, residential plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 706 S. Green St. Unit 100, residential plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 1104 Oden St. Unit 100, residential plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co. 1104 Oden St. Unit 101, residential plumbing permit

J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 507 Powers Court, residential pluming permit

I&I Lawn Service, 160 Lucy Drive, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Weber & Company, 3096 N. Eastman Road, commercial alteration permit, $175,000

Kroger, 701 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $4,000

Whataburger, 3123 S. Eastman Road, commercial alteration permit, $74,000

Wild T’s Wiring, southwest corner of Tyler and Fredonia streets, commercial new accessory construction permit

Wild T’s Wiring, southwest corner of Tyler and Center streets, commercial new accessory construction permit

Wild T’s Wiring, northeast corner of Fredonia and Methvin streets, commercial new accessory construction permit

Mallett & Duran Investments, 3805 Suren Way, development permit

JVD General Contractors, 108 Hudson Avenue, development permit

Eagle Electric, 4403 Windrush Boulevard, residential electric permit

Heritage Plumbing, 116 E. South St., commercial gas permit

Heritage Plumbing, 116 E. South St., commercial plumbing permit

Ameritex Homes, 706 S. Green St. Unit 101, residential two-family construction permit

Ameritex Homes, 706 S. Green St. Unit 100, residential two-family construction permit

Mallett & Duran Investments, 3805 Suren Way, residential new construction permit

JVD General Contractors, 108 Hudson Avenue, residential new construction permit, $90,000

Marsh Irrigation Services, 2000 Toler Road, commercial sprinkler permit

