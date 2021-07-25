Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 14 to 21:
Permits issued
Stephen Marjason, 215 Teague St., commercial alteration permit, $1,000
Campbell Hamilton Roofing, 116 E. South St., commercial alteration permit, $80,000
Schroder Electric, 625 E. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Rieger Electric, 215 Teague St., commercial electric permit
Metcalf Electric, 104 Collins Avenue, residential electric permit
Gary Reynold’s Plumbing, 3200 W. Loop 281, commercial plumbing permit
League Plumbing, 105 N. Spur 63, commercial plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 706 S. Green St. Unit 101, residential plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 706 S. Green St. Unit 100, residential plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 1104 Oden St. Unit 100, residential plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co. 1104 Oden St. Unit 101, residential plumbing permit
J. Rowe Plumbing LLC., 507 Powers Court, residential pluming permit
I&I Lawn Service, 160 Lucy Drive, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Weber & Company, 3096 N. Eastman Road, commercial alteration permit, $175,000
Kroger, 701 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial alteration permit, $4,000
Whataburger, 3123 S. Eastman Road, commercial alteration permit, $74,000
Wild T’s Wiring, southwest corner of Tyler and Fredonia streets, commercial new accessory construction permit
Wild T’s Wiring, southwest corner of Tyler and Center streets, commercial new accessory construction permit
Wild T’s Wiring, northeast corner of Fredonia and Methvin streets, commercial new accessory construction permit
Mallett & Duran Investments, 3805 Suren Way, development permit
JVD General Contractors, 108 Hudson Avenue, development permit
Eagle Electric, 4403 Windrush Boulevard, residential electric permit
Heritage Plumbing, 116 E. South St., commercial gas permit
Heritage Plumbing, 116 E. South St., commercial plumbing permit
Ameritex Homes, 706 S. Green St. Unit 101, residential two-family construction permit
Ameritex Homes, 706 S. Green St. Unit 100, residential two-family construction permit
Mallett & Duran Investments, 3805 Suren Way, residential new construction permit
JVD General Contractors, 108 Hudson Avenue, residential new construction permit, $90,000
Marsh Irrigation Services, 2000 Toler Road, commercial sprinkler permit