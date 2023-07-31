Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 14-21:
Permits issued
Byte Electric LLC., 2015 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
Texas Dynamic Electric LLC., 407 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit
Copeland Electric, 1600 Pine Tree Road Buildings 1-7 and 9, commercial electric permits
Copeland Electric, 1600 Pine Tree Road, commercial electric permit
Cobb Electric, 2002 Toler Road, commercial electric permit
Stiles Electric, 1118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit
H&H Electric of Haughton LLC., 3520 McCann Road, commercial electric permit
Taft Electric, 2541 Judson Road, commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 1433, 1435, 1437, 1439 Monterey, new residential electric permits
Circle S Electric, 3006, 3008 Mesa Drive, new residential electric permits
Kenny Sims Electric, 1507 Dixon St., new residential electric permit
Charlson Electrical Services, 4500 Lone Oak, new residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 4001 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential electric permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 1016 Windy Ridge Drive, new residential electric permit
Elite Electric Service, 1519 and 1520 Mahlow Drive, new residential electric permits
Richard Holt Plumbing, 1920 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 2400 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 1408 Page Valley Circle, commercial plumbing permit
Mink Plumbing Co., 1433 and 1435 Monterey Drive, new residential plumbing permits
Mink Plumbing Co., 3006 and 3008 Mesa Drive, new residential plumbing permits
Applications filed
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 120 E. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $22,300
American Fire Sprinkler Group Inc., 1118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $24,115
Johnson & Pace Incorporated, Interstate 20 South Access Road, development permit
Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC., 1521 and 1519 Wellington Lane, development permits
MMCG DBR DFW LLC., 1504 W. Loop 281, development permit
East Texas Homes LLC., 6 Stone Gate Drive, development permit
Race Trac Inc., N. Access Road and Estes Parkway, development permit
Tessa Bradley Homes LLC., 4346 McCann Road, development permit
Cooper C&E, 4801 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit
ACS Commercial Services LLC., 201 Tall Pines Avenue, commercial electric permit
Stiles Electric, 2301 Judson Road, commercial electric permit
Kenny Sims Electric, 1507 Dixon St., new residential electric permit
Pither Plumbing, 215 Teague St., commercial gas permit
Protocall, 101 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit
Pither Plumbing, 327 N. Spur 63, commercial plumbing permit