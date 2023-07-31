Roof Repair
Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 14-21:

Permits issued

Byte Electric LLC., 2015 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

Texas Dynamic Electric LLC., 407 W. Loop 281, commercial electric permit

Copeland Electric, 1600 Pine Tree Road Buildings 1-7 and 9, commercial electric permits

Copeland Electric, 1600 Pine Tree Road, commercial electric permit

Cobb Electric, 2002 Toler Road, commercial electric permit

Stiles Electric, 1118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial electric permit

H&H Electric of Haughton LLC., 3520 McCann Road, commercial electric permit

Taft Electric, 2541 Judson Road, commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 1433, 1435, 1437, 1439 Monterey, new residential electric permits

Circle S Electric, 3006, 3008 Mesa Drive, new residential electric permits

Kenny Sims Electric, 1507 Dixon St., new residential electric permit

Charlson Electrical Services, 4500 Lone Oak, new residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 4001 Hidden Hills Circle, new residential electric permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 1016 Windy Ridge Drive, new residential electric permit

Elite Electric Service, 1519 and 1520 Mahlow Drive, new residential electric permits

Richard Holt Plumbing, 1920 E. Marshall Avenue, commercial plumbing permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC., 2400 McCann Road, commercial plumbing permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 1408 Page Valley Circle, commercial plumbing permit

Mink Plumbing Co., 1433 and 1435 Monterey Drive, new residential plumbing permits

Mink Plumbing Co., 3006 and 3008 Mesa Drive, new residential plumbing permits

Applications filed

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 120 E. Loop 281, commercial fire alarm permit, $22,300

American Fire Sprinkler Group Inc., 1118 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial fire sprinkler permit, $24,115

Johnson & Pace Incorporated, Interstate 20 South Access Road, development permit

Longview Alpha Construction Co. LLC., 1521 and 1519 Wellington Lane, development permits

MMCG DBR DFW LLC., 1504 W. Loop 281, development permit

East Texas Homes LLC., 6 Stone Gate Drive, development permit

Race Trac Inc., N. Access Road and Estes Parkway, development permit

Tessa Bradley Homes LLC., 4346 McCann Road, development permit

Cooper C&E, 4801 Gilmer Road, commercial electric permit

ACS Commercial Services LLC., 201 Tall Pines Avenue, commercial electric permit

Stiles Electric, 2301 Judson Road, commercial electric permit

Kenny Sims Electric, 1507 Dixon St., new residential electric permit

Pither Plumbing, 215 Teague St., commercial gas permit

Protocall, 101 W. Loop 281, commercial mechanical permit

Pither Plumbing, 327 N. Spur 63, commercial plumbing permit

