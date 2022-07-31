Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 15-22:
Permits issued
Flores Construction, 3105 Longview Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $14,500
Roofmasters LLC., 1901 Alpine Road, commercial alteration permit, $19,956
Blazer Electric & Satellite Inc., 2900 McCann Road Unit 348, commercial electric permit
Power Pros, 3096 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit
Circle S Electric, 118 and 110 Mia Lane, new residential electric permits
Jade Mechanical Service LLC., 904 Tristan Lane, new residential electric permit
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 701 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit
Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 106 E. Tyler St., commercial mechanical permit
Heating & Cooling Mechanical Inc., 2105 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit
Engelsma Construction Inc., 3092 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit
Richard Parker Plumbing, 3770 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit
Essie Belle’s Plumbing LLC., 4000 Wesley St., new residential plumbing permit
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 2178 and 2180 Page Creek Trail, new residential plumbing permits
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 2506 Maggie Lane, new residential plumbing permit
Mr. Plumber, 4500 Cannon St. Units 100 and 101, new residential plumbing permits
Mr. Plumber, 4502 Cannon St. Units 100 and 101, new residential plumbing permits
Mink Plumbing Co., 4006 Water View Drive, new residential plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 904 Tristan Lane, new residential plumbing permit
Applications filed
Harco Services LLC., 813 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new accessory structure permit
RC Construction, 616 City Center Way, commercial new permit, $1,700,000
Precision Pools Inc., 406 Lakewood Drive, development permit
Water Works, 1619 Olympic Drive, development permit
David Clavel-Sanchez, 900 Lawrence Drive, development permit
New Vintage Custom Homes, 505 Lost Creek Circle, development permit
RC Construction, 616 City Center Way, development permit
Arman Solutions LLC., 1522, 1524, 1520, 1526 Mahlow Drive, development permits
Safeguard Metal Buildings Inc., 523 Richfield St., residential addition permit
Vences Custom Homes, 1305 Cherokee St., residential addition permit
David Clavel-Sanchez, 900 Lawrence Drive, residential new permit
Arman Solutions LLC., 1522, 1524, 1520 Mahlow Drive, residential new permits
Arman Solutions LLC., 1416 Big Bend Drive, residential new permit
Turfscapes, 2137 E. George Richey Road, commercial sprinkler permit