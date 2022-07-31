Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 15-22:

Permits issued

Flores Construction, 3105 Longview Parkway, commercial alteration permit, $14,500

Roofmasters LLC., 1901 Alpine Road, commercial alteration permit, $19,956

Blazer Electric & Satellite Inc., 2900 McCann Road Unit 348, commercial electric permit

Power Pros, 3096 N. Eastman Road, commercial electric permit

Circle S Electric, 118 and 110 Mia Lane, new residential electric permits

Jade Mechanical Service LLC., 904 Tristan Lane, new residential electric permit

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 701 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit

Ben Maines Air Conditioning Inc., 106 E. Tyler St., commercial mechanical permit

Heating & Cooling Mechanical Inc., 2105 Gilmer Road, commercial mechanical permit

Engelsma Construction Inc., 3092 N. Eastman Road, commercial plumbing permit

Richard Parker Plumbing, 3770 Judson Road, commercial plumbing permit

Essie Belle’s Plumbing LLC., 4000 Wesley St., new residential plumbing permit

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 2178 and 2180 Page Creek Trail, new residential plumbing permits

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 2506 Maggie Lane, new residential plumbing permit

Mr. Plumber, 4500 Cannon St. Units 100 and 101, new residential plumbing permits

Mr. Plumber, 4502 Cannon St. Units 100 and 101, new residential plumbing permits

Mink Plumbing Co., 4006 Water View Drive, new residential plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 904 Tristan Lane, new residential plumbing permit

Applications filed

Harco Services LLC., 813 W. Marshall Avenue, commercial new accessory structure permit

RC Construction, 616 City Center Way, commercial new permit, $1,700,000

Precision Pools Inc., 406 Lakewood Drive, development permit

Water Works, 1619 Olympic Drive, development permit

David Clavel-Sanchez, 900 Lawrence Drive, development permit

New Vintage Custom Homes, 505 Lost Creek Circle, development permit

RC Construction, 616 City Center Way, development permit

Arman Solutions LLC., 1522, 1524, 1520, 1526 Mahlow Drive, development permits

Safeguard Metal Buildings Inc., 523 Richfield St., residential addition permit

Vences Custom Homes, 1305 Cherokee St., residential addition permit

David Clavel-Sanchez, 900 Lawrence Drive, residential new permit

Arman Solutions LLC., 1522, 1524, 1520 Mahlow Drive, residential new permits

Arman Solutions LLC., 1416 Big Bend Drive, residential new permit

Turfscapes, 2137 E. George Richey Road, commercial sprinkler permit

