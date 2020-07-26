Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 16 to 22:

Permits issued

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 1805 E. Loop 281, add access control to 2 entry doors, commercial fire alarm permit, $2,985

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 4306 W. Marshall Ave., commercial demolition permit

MN Concrete, 123 E. Berkley St., driveway permit

Felipe Cerda Concrete, 211 Lakewood Drive, driveway permit

Felipe Cerda Concrete, 3001 Swan St., driveway permit

Fritcher Construction Services, 912 Walnut Hill Drive, driveway permit

Pompello Viramontes, 1300 Frankie Lane, driveway permit

JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 912 Walnut Hill Drive, commercial electrical permit

Cooper C&E, 117 E. Tyler St., commercial electrical permit

JMH Electric, 3912 Gable Crest Lane, residential electrical permit

H5 Electrical Service LLC, 1412 Auburn Drive, residential electrical permit

Collie Enterprise, 3902 Gable Crest Lane, residential electrical permit

JMH Electric, 5611 Palladio Lane, residential electrical permit

JMH Electric, 2811 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electrical permit

Schroder Electric, 1227 Marigold Lane, residential electrical permit

John Finney Electric, 3225 Stadium Drive, residential electrical permit

TDP Electric, 251 Don Koble Lane, residential electrical permit

Smith Plumbing, 3902 Gable Crest Lane, residential gas permit

Maddox Residential & Commercial Services, 3003 Chase Wood Way, residential gas permit

John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 808 Stuckey Drive, residential gas permit

Lane Valente Industries Inc., 1130 E. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3367 Celebration Way, residential mechanical permit, $7,319

All Season’s Heating and Air Conditioning, 3902 Gable Crest Lane, residential mechanical permit, $7,500

A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 805 Delwood Drive, residential mechanical permit, $375

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1317 Frankie Lane, residential mechanical permit, $6,200

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1323 Frankie Lane, residential mechanical permit, $6,200

Doran Mechanical LLC, 601 Palms Lane, residential mechanical permit, $3,800

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 213 Strait Lane, residential mechanical permit, $3,400

Payne Mechanical Services, 1600 Pine Tree Road, Unit 225, residential mechanical permit, $4,300

A.C. Contractors, 3225 Stadium Drive, residential mechanical permit, $9,800

JD’s AC LLC, 2316 Thirteenth St., residential mechanical permit, $5,700

A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 1914 Buckner St., residential mechanical permit, $900

U Graves Plumbing, 1200 S. Mobberly Ave., commercial plumbing permit

Kingdom Plumbing, 805 W. Harrison Road, commercial plumbing permit

U Graves Plumbing, 302 Harvard St., residential plumbing permit

Ross Plumbing LLC, 106 Reel Road, residential plumbing permit

TK and F Contractors, 9 Harroun Circle, Units A and B, tear off and reroof duplex, $6,500

Texwin Carports, 1006 Willow Springs Drive, place pre-built 12-foot by 30-foot storage building at house, $7,166

Chris Langford Roofing, 1913 Hughey Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,000

Chris Langford Roofing, 2207 Winding Run Lane, tear off and reroof house, $ 23,039

Clint Tuel Roofing, 208 Millpond Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,100

Clint Tuel Roofing, 333 Hampton Court, tear off and reroof house, $7,500

Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1825 McCord St., tear off and reroof house, $8,000

Redline Roofing, 7 Rue Du Soleil St, tear off and reroof house, $4,000

J.A. Kay Roofing, 112 Cherie Lane, tear off and reroof house, $7,698

Commercial Roofing Systems, 3716 Mark Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,142

AVCO Roofing, 2407 Balsam St., tear off and reroof hose, $16,698

AVCO Roofing, 3605 Andrea St., tear off and reroof house, $5,548

AVCO Roofing, 1303 Trailwood Lane, tear off and reroof house, $9,050

DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 302 Harvard St., residential demolition permit

East Texas Sign Service, 305 W. Loop 281, Suite 103, sign permit, $8,500

Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 932 Toler Road, commercial sprinkler permit

Applications filed

Clean Cut Contractors LLC, 2200 W. Loop 281, construct and add parking lot median and light poles at Emmanuel Baptist Church, $85,000

LeTourneau University, 626 Glaske Drive, demolition of exterior pavilion and replacing with a canopy, $25,000

A.U.R. Construction, 310 E. Hawkins Parkway, remodel for new restaurant The Roost, $10,000

Longview Roofing LLC, 319 E. Cotton St., fire-retarding assembly room at Longview Roofing, $2,000

Texwin Carports, 1006 Willow Springs Drive, development permit

Pablo Gamboa and Maria Silva, 706 Edwards St., development permit

Francisco Lozano, 726 Arkansas St., development permit

Hitt Properties LLC, 1512 Noble Drive, development permit

Cox Builders Too Inc., 4019 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit

J Stone Enterprises Inc., 1227 Marigold Lane, development permit

J Stone Enterprises Inc., 3409 Oak Hill Trail, development permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 1009 Turner Drive, development permit

D.A. Construction, 2316 Bates St., development permit

Stephens Engineering, 118 Johnston St., development permit

Tuff Shed Inc., 503 Howard St., development permit

SW57 Construction LLC, 410 Ithaca Drive, development permit

Reich Builders Ltd., 4004 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit

Solution 3 Electric LLC, 1505 Miami Drive, residential electrical permit

Stainless Steel Fabricators, 1626 S. Green St., commercial mechanical permit, $2,000

Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1603 Willowview St., residential mechanical permit, $5,500

East Texas Plumbing, 500 E. Melton St., residential plumbing permit

Bird Dog Plumbing, 107 W. Melton St., residential plumbing permit

Francisco Lozano, 726 Arkansas St., install 12-foot by 10-foot stand alone cover at house, $1,000

J Stone Enterprises, 3409 Oak Hill Trail, install swimming pool at house, $40,000

Tuff Shed Inc., 1009 Turner Drive, install 10-foot by 18-foot portable shed at house, $6,870

Tuff Shed Inc., 503 Howard St., build 120-square-foot shed at house, $3,100

Pablo Gamboa and Maria Silva, 706 Edwards St., new addition for house, $15,000

Hitt Properties LLC, 1512 Noble Drive, new addition for house, $28,000

Hartmann Construction, 1420 Auburn Drive, remodel of house, $3,000

Stonewater Roofing, 1609 Centenary Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,124

Cox Builders Too Inc., 4019 Hidden Hills Circle, build 13 room house, $325,000

D.A. Construction, 2316 Bates St., build 13 room house, $90,000

Reich Builders Ltd., 4004 Hidden Hills Circle, build 12 room house, $251,000

CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 825 Fisher Road, water/sewer new commercial permit

PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 4004 Hidden Hills Circle, water/sewer new residential permit