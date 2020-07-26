Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Longview or applied for from July 16 to 22:
Permits issued
Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., 1805 E. Loop 281, add access control to 2 entry doors, commercial fire alarm permit, $2,985
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 4306 W. Marshall Ave., commercial demolition permit
MN Concrete, 123 E. Berkley St., driveway permit
Felipe Cerda Concrete, 211 Lakewood Drive, driveway permit
Felipe Cerda Concrete, 3001 Swan St., driveway permit
Fritcher Construction Services, 912 Walnut Hill Drive, driveway permit
Pompello Viramontes, 1300 Frankie Lane, driveway permit
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC, 912 Walnut Hill Drive, commercial electrical permit
Cooper C&E, 117 E. Tyler St., commercial electrical permit
JMH Electric, 3912 Gable Crest Lane, residential electrical permit
H5 Electrical Service LLC, 1412 Auburn Drive, residential electrical permit
Collie Enterprise, 3902 Gable Crest Lane, residential electrical permit
JMH Electric, 5611 Palladio Lane, residential electrical permit
JMH Electric, 2811 Fairway Oaks Lane, residential electrical permit
Schroder Electric, 1227 Marigold Lane, residential electrical permit
John Finney Electric, 3225 Stadium Drive, residential electrical permit
TDP Electric, 251 Don Koble Lane, residential electrical permit
Smith Plumbing, 3902 Gable Crest Lane, residential gas permit
Maddox Residential & Commercial Services, 3003 Chase Wood Way, residential gas permit
John Worden Maintenance Plumbing, 808 Stuckey Drive, residential gas permit
Lane Valente Industries Inc., 1130 E. Marshall Ave., commercial mechanical permit
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 3367 Celebration Way, residential mechanical permit, $7,319
All Season’s Heating and Air Conditioning, 3902 Gable Crest Lane, residential mechanical permit, $7,500
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 805 Delwood Drive, residential mechanical permit, $375
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1317 Frankie Lane, residential mechanical permit, $6,200
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1323 Frankie Lane, residential mechanical permit, $6,200
Doran Mechanical LLC, 601 Palms Lane, residential mechanical permit, $3,800
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 213 Strait Lane, residential mechanical permit, $3,400
Payne Mechanical Services, 1600 Pine Tree Road, Unit 225, residential mechanical permit, $4,300
A.C. Contractors, 3225 Stadium Drive, residential mechanical permit, $9,800
JD’s AC LLC, 2316 Thirteenth St., residential mechanical permit, $5,700
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas Ltd., 1914 Buckner St., residential mechanical permit, $900
U Graves Plumbing, 1200 S. Mobberly Ave., commercial plumbing permit
Kingdom Plumbing, 805 W. Harrison Road, commercial plumbing permit
U Graves Plumbing, 302 Harvard St., residential plumbing permit
Ross Plumbing LLC, 106 Reel Road, residential plumbing permit
TK and F Contractors, 9 Harroun Circle, Units A and B, tear off and reroof duplex, $6,500
Texwin Carports, 1006 Willow Springs Drive, place pre-built 12-foot by 30-foot storage building at house, $7,166
Chris Langford Roofing, 1913 Hughey Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,000
Chris Langford Roofing, 2207 Winding Run Lane, tear off and reroof house, $ 23,039
Clint Tuel Roofing, 208 Millpond Drive, tear off and reroof house, $7,100
Clint Tuel Roofing, 333 Hampton Court, tear off and reroof house, $7,500
Clean Cut General Contractors LLC, 1825 McCord St., tear off and reroof house, $8,000
Redline Roofing, 7 Rue Du Soleil St, tear off and reroof house, $4,000
J.A. Kay Roofing, 112 Cherie Lane, tear off and reroof house, $7,698
Commercial Roofing Systems, 3716 Mark Drive, tear off and reroof house, $6,142
AVCO Roofing, 2407 Balsam St., tear off and reroof hose, $16,698
AVCO Roofing, 3605 Andrea St., tear off and reroof house, $5,548
AVCO Roofing, 1303 Trailwood Lane, tear off and reroof house, $9,050
DJ’s Express Trucking Inc., 302 Harvard St., residential demolition permit
East Texas Sign Service, 305 W. Loop 281, Suite 103, sign permit, $8,500
Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 932 Toler Road, commercial sprinkler permit
Applications filed
Clean Cut Contractors LLC, 2200 W. Loop 281, construct and add parking lot median and light poles at Emmanuel Baptist Church, $85,000
LeTourneau University, 626 Glaske Drive, demolition of exterior pavilion and replacing with a canopy, $25,000
A.U.R. Construction, 310 E. Hawkins Parkway, remodel for new restaurant The Roost, $10,000
Longview Roofing LLC, 319 E. Cotton St., fire-retarding assembly room at Longview Roofing, $2,000
Texwin Carports, 1006 Willow Springs Drive, development permit
Pablo Gamboa and Maria Silva, 706 Edwards St., development permit
Francisco Lozano, 726 Arkansas St., development permit
Hitt Properties LLC, 1512 Noble Drive, development permit
Cox Builders Too Inc., 4019 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit
J Stone Enterprises Inc., 1227 Marigold Lane, development permit
J Stone Enterprises Inc., 3409 Oak Hill Trail, development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 1009 Turner Drive, development permit
D.A. Construction, 2316 Bates St., development permit
Stephens Engineering, 118 Johnston St., development permit
Tuff Shed Inc., 503 Howard St., development permit
SW57 Construction LLC, 410 Ithaca Drive, development permit
Reich Builders Ltd., 4004 Hidden Hills Circle, development permit
Solution 3 Electric LLC, 1505 Miami Drive, residential electrical permit
Stainless Steel Fabricators, 1626 S. Green St., commercial mechanical permit, $2,000
Jack’s Air Conditioning, 1603 Willowview St., residential mechanical permit, $5,500
East Texas Plumbing, 500 E. Melton St., residential plumbing permit
Bird Dog Plumbing, 107 W. Melton St., residential plumbing permit
Francisco Lozano, 726 Arkansas St., install 12-foot by 10-foot stand alone cover at house, $1,000
J Stone Enterprises, 3409 Oak Hill Trail, install swimming pool at house, $40,000
Tuff Shed Inc., 1009 Turner Drive, install 10-foot by 18-foot portable shed at house, $6,870
Tuff Shed Inc., 503 Howard St., build 120-square-foot shed at house, $3,100
Pablo Gamboa and Maria Silva, 706 Edwards St., new addition for house, $15,000
Hitt Properties LLC, 1512 Noble Drive, new addition for house, $28,000
Hartmann Construction, 1420 Auburn Drive, remodel of house, $3,000
Stonewater Roofing, 1609 Centenary Drive, tear off and reroof house, $11,124
Cox Builders Too Inc., 4019 Hidden Hills Circle, build 13 room house, $325,000
D.A. Construction, 2316 Bates St., build 13 room house, $90,000
Reich Builders Ltd., 4004 Hidden Hills Circle, build 12 room house, $251,000
CD Thomas Plumbing Co., 825 Fisher Road, water/sewer new commercial permit
PRW Plumbing & Associates LLC, 4004 Hidden Hills Circle, water/sewer new residential permit